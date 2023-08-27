More than 100 people touched by the life and kindness of Bob Steves gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of the former mayor at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) on Aug. 19. As the morning light poured through the stained glass windows, family, friends and community members sat in the pews, solemnly listening to John Steves recall the life of his brother.
“He made our lives richer and fuller. He lives on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him,” he said. “I encourage you to share today, tomorrow, and in the years to come, your memories and stories, and in this way, we will keep … Bob’s life alive.”
Following the memorial Catholic Mass, a reception took place at Scarsdale Public Library, where sandwiches and pastries were laid out on tables for visitors. At the entrance of the reception stood a black board with a photograph of Mr. Steves and his golden retriever.
Everyone who knew Mr. Steves has a story about how he touched their lives in a profound way — and just as John Steves urged during his words of remembrance, those stories were shared. The room was crowded with people and buzzing with memories. Stories spilled out of the room and into the hallway, where conversations could be heard from the library’s entrance.
The common thread throughout many of the stories was Mr. Steves’ passion for helping his community. He served on the Scarsdale Board of Education from 1998-2005, as a village trustee from 2009-13, and as mayor from 2013-15. His contributions include his time serving as chair of the Scarsdale Transfer Education Plan (STEP), which brought talented students of color from the South and other Native American communities to attend school in Scarsdale.
Carolyn Streicher described how Mr. Steves, who co-chaired the Library Capital Campaign Committee that raised money to build Scarsdale’s new library, affected the very room he was remembered in.
Mr. Steves, with his wife Kathy, are “the reason this library exists,” Streicher said. “Believe me, I know, and half the people in this room know it. He had the kind of dedication I can’t even describe. It’s phenomenal what they did for this library.”
Carolyn Stevens, who served with Mr. Steves on the village board and the Scarsdale Schools Board of Education, and volunteered with him on the library board, described how devastating his passing is to the community.
Citing a poem about kindness, which was printed on the back of the IHM memorial program, Stevens said, “What struck me about that is, when I first heard Bob died, the first thing I thought was the world was a less kind place.”
While many stories centered on how Mr. Steves affected the town as a whole, there were also stories of personal connection, such as the one shared by Marisa (Boles) MacKay, a former STEP student whom Mr. Steves and his family hosted in 1998.
“It was like they adopted me,” she said. “They didn’t drop out of my life after I graduated. They even came to my wedding. They’ve been a part of my life for the last 25 years. I would not be where I am today without what Bob and Kathy exposed me to, and this community. It wasn’t just Bob and Kathy, it was Karen, Matt and Michael [Mr. Steves’ children]. They made me a part of their family.”
There were lighthearted stories, too, about Mr. Steves’ love for the New York Yankees and how he loved to dance.
Maura Quinn, a friend of the Steves’ daughter, Karen, recalled Mr. Steves’ dance moves.
“One of my fondest memories of him is [from] our freshman year parents’ weekend when he was doing the electric slide across the gym floor,” she said. “That’s kind of how we always saw him live his life. It was full of life, energy and joy, and every time I saw him, that’s how he was.”
Mr. Steves’ other brother, Jim Steves, expressed gratitude to the Scarsdale community and everyone who attended the memorial and reception. “I know my brother was influential in the community” and “It’s just wonderful to see all these nice people take time on a Saturday to come out [to his memorial],” he said.
While the Scarsdale community aches with this profound loss, the stories and memories shared by those at the reception conveyed the deeply cemented impact Mr. Steves had on the town and the people who knew him. His legacy of kindness is best encapsulated by Mr. Steves himself, in the poem printed on the memorial program:
As you walk down the street
So you ask not for a reason
You just do something kind
It doesn’t matter much what
But you’ve taken the time.
A very touching service for a man that had a love affair with the Village of Scarsdale. Mr Steves was a dedicated public servant and a big time "mensch." He will be missed by so many including me that met him in Chase Park and had a wonderful conservation with him on the meaning of Duty and the responsibility that comes with Governing!!
