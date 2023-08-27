p1-Bob-Steves.jpg

Bob Steves in Scarsdale Village in 2013

 Scarsdale Inquirer/file Photo

More than 100 people touched by the life and kindness of Bob Steves gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of the former mayor at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) on Aug. 19. As the morning light poured through the stained glass windows, family, friends and community members sat in the pews, solemnly listening to John Steves recall the life of his brother.

“He made our lives richer and fuller. He lives on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him,” he said. “I encourage you to share today, tomorrow, and in the years to come, your memories and stories, and in this way, we will keep … Bob’s life alive.”

A beautiful day
A beautiful day

A very touching service for a man that had a love affair with the Village of Scarsdale. Mr Steves was a dedicated public servant and a big time "mensch." He will be missed by so many including me that met him in Chase Park and had a wonderful conservation with him on the meaning of Duty and the responsibility that comes with Governing!!

