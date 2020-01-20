The Scarsdale Board of Trustees further discussed the decision to temporarily hold developments to the Freightway Garage at a public meeting Jan. 14.
Mayor Marc Samwick read aloud the letter that was sent to the community on Jan. 9, highlighting the board’s desire to wait until a solution is proposed that will be maximally beneficial to the community.
The public comment period, which remains open until Feb. 9, allows for residents to contribute plausible ideas for repurposing the garage which sits prominently between Garth Road and Scarsdale Avenue.
Discussions on how to best repurpose the garage have been circulating since early 2017, leaving some residents eager to see change.
While many have sought a solution to what has become an eyesore in the otherwise aesthetically pleasing Scarsdale Village, many residents at Tuesday’s meeting voiced their gratitude for the board’s decision to halt its discussions with potential developers.
Robert Berg of Tisdale Road thanked the board for taking a halt in the process. He said he is one of almost 800 community members who signed a petition asking for such a halt.
“There was a lot of concern within the community and people wanted to take a step back for the comments to get to [the board] and to reconsider the way the process has been handled,” Berg said. “Looking forward I certainly want the Freightway to be considered as a redevelopment site. It is truly the second ugliest building in the town.”
Berg said the next step should be a community forum so that the board can hear what people in the community want to do.
Sean Cohen of Chesterfield Road thanked the board for presenting the letter to the community and for reconsidering any movement toward redevelopment.
“I don’t know if I share everyone else’s belief that this should be a huge redevelopment,” Cohen said, noting that parking garages have been used in other communities as opportunities to create public art displays.
Cohen added that the process raises the question of what the community will want in 10 or 30 years, as a lot of younger people are moving to the village. He also addressed the issue of an apparent lack of restaurants and stores in the village center while activity is increasing on Garth Road, where the garage is located.
Cohen echoed Berg’s idea of an open forum where groups of citizens can come forward to discuss plans. He said some of the questions being proposed to the village are “leading questions” that people are responding to without understanding the ramifications of their answers.
Fox Meadow Road resident and former trustee Bob Harrison echoed the sentiment of gratitude shared throughout the night.
“We needed more time,” Harrison said.
Harrison said the board is making a wise choice putting project plans on hold, but he also proposed a concept for an L-shaped building to replace the Freightway lot, which would allow for a combination of open space, store fronts, offices and apartments.
Claudine Gecel of Kent Road noted the time and effort that has gone into finding an ideal solution for the space and proposed an idea of her own. Noting the continuous need for places to park within the village, Gecel recommended a part medical center, part shopping space that would maintain some of the many existing parking spots.
“There are other commercial enterprises and its possible that you could explore something that could include more parking, offices,” she said.
Members of the board said they are working to prioritize the voices of the community on the Freightway matter, understanding that it impacts everyone.
Questions, comments and recommendations from the public can be submitted on the village of Scarsdale’s website, scarsdale.com, and all previous reports and Freightway updates can be found under the site’s Freightway section.
