Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.