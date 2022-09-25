Greenburgh Drug & Alcohol Task Force conducted an operation Sept. 20 targeting the sale of tobacco and marijuana products to minors. An underage male working as an agent for the police department tried to purchase tobacco products from an employee at the Hartsdale Smoke Shop on E. Hartsdale Avenue. An employee, later identified as Mohamed Mint-Lamrabrott, 20, sold the underage person four JUUL vape cartridges containing nicotine. A member of the task force then entered the store and advised the employee he’d just sold tobacco products to a person under 21 years of age. Marked bills the minor was given to complete the sale were recovered from the register and Mint-Lamrabrott was issued a summons and an Oct. 12 court date.
On the same day, the task force conducted an operation at the Cloud House Smoke Shop on Central Park Avenue, again using marked bills and an underage male working as an agent for the police. A juvenile employee of the store was caught selling the minor male one vape pen containing nicotine. The juvenile offender was released pending investigation.
The same operation conducted that day at an unnamed store on S. Central Avenue resulted in the task force finding the store in compliance as it refused sale to the minor after he failed to provide proper identification.
Car stolen, keys inside
A Skytop Road resident Sept. 20 reported his Mercedes was stolen from his driveway overnight. He said the car was unlocked and the keys were inside. His security camera showed a white car pulling up in front of his house and a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt getting out and then into his car. Both cars then headed toward Fort Hill Road. Police entered the stolen car into E-Justice. The caller said he is a doctor and his prescription pad was in the car, along with his laptop. The detective division has been notified.
Beware when investing
An Old Army Road resident told police Sept. 17 she made five individual transfers of money totaling $223,000 to offshore accounts, believing she was on a trade platform called Metatrader5 that buys and sells gold. When she tried to remove money from the account, she was unable to do so. Her bank told her only a small portion of her transactions would be refunded to her account. She was unable to give police much information, only that the site was recommended to her by a man named Jack. Pictures of her bank statements were included in her report.
Forgery
A Chaucer Street resident on Sept. 17 told police several checks she wrote were forged and made out to three different people whom she didn’t know, resulting in a loss of nearly $3,000. She said she learned this after opening her mail and looking at her bank statement. Her bank advised her to file a report with the police department to initiate their investigation and to claim reimbursement of her money.
Identity theft
On Sept. 15 an Ardsley Road resident told police someone used his Social Security number to open a bank account. The bank’s fraud department flagged the account and didn’t open it. The resident was reporting the incident to police for documentation.
An elderly Pinewood Road woman told police Sept. 16 she got a phishing email six days earlier that said she owes money to Best Buy. She called a number that was supposed to be a help line and she provided a scammer with most of her personal identity information, including the last digits of her Social Security number. She later realized it was a scam and called LifeLock, which told her someone tried to rent a U-Haul truck in her name and $852 was charged to her credit card. The money has since been restored to her checking account. She has been in contact with her bank and her creditors and asked for a police report for documentation.
Attempted extortion
On Sept. 16 a Pinewood Road resident reported he’d been in an online relationship with a woman he met on Facebook. He said they chatted on the phone a few times but never met in person, and she told him she lives in Illinois with her grandmother. He said he’d sent her nude photos of himself and shared with her that he’d just come into some money. She demanded he give her $50,000 or she would send the nude pictures to his friends and post them on the internet. He told police he’s stopped communicating with the woman and has blocked her online. A police report was made.
Bad driving
While patrolling N. Central Avenue Sept. 14 an officer saw a black Toyota Camry with New York plates making lane changes without a signal. A traffic stop was conducted and a check of the driver’s paperwork showed he was cited for not paying tolls. Adonis Veros, 25, was released after being issued summonses and a ticket to appear in court Oct. 5.
The proprietor of the Eldorado III restaurant on S. Central Avenue told police Sept. 17 he watched a red Tesla back into the side railing of his establishment. The railing was damaged. He tried to speak to the driver but the driver drove off. He thought the driver was an older man and didn’t want to press charges. He estimated damage to his railing to be about $400. A report was made for his insurance claim. Police traced information about the car to a woman in New Rochelle; attempts to reach the car’s owner by phone were unsuccessful. A message was left to call the police department.
Stolen off the rack
Police responded to TJ Maxx Sept. 14 on N. Central Avenue on a report that two men entered the store and stole jackets valued at more than $1,300. The person who called police said he followed the men out of the store and saw them walking south toward the bus stop. He said 18 jackets were stolen, valued at $79.99 each.
Police returned to TJ Maxx Sept. 16 after a loss prevention officer reported two men who stole coats half an hour earlier now were seen heading toward Dunkin’ Donuts. He said 13 coats valued at nearly $1,000 were stolen. The employee thought the thieves were the same two who stole 18 jackets two days earlier.
On Sept. 20 police were back at TJ Maxx when the loss prevention officer said a man wearing a blue durag stole winter jackets from the store; at the same time, police saw a man wearing a blue durag by the Battle Avenue bus stop. The man, later identified as Jason Hoskins, 37, was near a shopping cart full of winter jackets with TJ Maxx security sensors and price tags on them. The loss prevention officer of TJ Maxx went to the location where the police and the suspect were, and said she saw Hoskins putting the jackets in the cart and leaving the store without paying. This time 27 jackets were stolen, valued at $1,297.73. Hoskins was arrested and brought to headquarters for processing. Police think he is a suspect in two other TJ Maxx larcenies. Police also were advised Hoskins has multiple active warrants out of Wisconsin. That police department was notified but said they would not come to New York to get the suspect. Hoskins was charged with grand larceny and petty larceny and was released with a summons to appear in court Oct. 12.
Cuffed, uncuffed
On Sept. 14 the Christmas Tree Shop on N. Central Avenue reported a man stole merchandise valued at $20 but a store employee recovered the items. On police arrival, the thief was inside the store and the store personnel indicated they wanted to press charges but then decided not to. The suspect, who had been handcuffed by police, was then uncuffed and released.
Man with a hammer
On Sept. 15 a caller reported a man banging on the bus stop shelter at the corner of Central Park Avenue and S. Healy Avenue with a hammer. He said the man eventually got into a car and drove away. The caller wrote down the car license plate information and shared it with the police. Police said the bus stop shelter wasn’t damaged.
Lost his laptop
A woman came to police headquarters Sept. 17 to say her son, a student at Woodlands High School, was issued a gray Acer laptop. He told her he misplaced it. She said she contacted the school who advised her to make a police report of lost property.
Why track me?
A Joyce Road caller Sept. 17 said her uncle discovered an Apple AirTag tracking device affixed to her car. She said she’s been receiving notifications from AirTag on her phone but has ignored them because she had no idea why they were popping up. She said she has no idea who put the tag on her car. She said her uncle often drives her car and he also got notifications from AirTag that made him anxious. He told police he removed the battery from the device to prevent it from tracking.
Thief steals car to get away
A RiteAid manager told police Sept. 18 a cashier advised him of a man who entered the store and stole things, putting them into a black garbage bag. She described the suspect to police and said he stole about $200 worth of merchandise. Very soon afterward, an employee of a bakery on E. Hartsdale Avenue contacted police to report her car was stolen while she was at work. Her keys were inside the car. Police determined via camera surveillance that the car was driven through Eastchester and Bronxville on Route 22, and then through Mount Vernon and the Bronx. The driver, police said, appears to be the same person who stole merchandise from RiteAid.
Who stole the phone?
An employee at Home Goods on S. Central Avenue told police Sept. 21 her iPhone 13 valued at $1,200 was missing. She said she briefly put it down while working to complete a task, but when she returned to her desk the phone was gone. She used the phone tracking system, which showed the phone was in Mount Vernon. Her manager was asked to provide police with video footage of the area related to the incident. The woman said she would press charges if the thief were caught.
Neighbors can’t get along
A Fieldstone Drive man went to police headquarters on Sept. 18 to report his neighbor parked in such a way that he had to drive around her to get into his assigned parking spot. He said after he parked, she approached him, yelling. He said they’ve had problems in the past. When he tried walking past the woman toward his apartment, she spit at him, grabbed his shirt with both hands and made a fist. He told police he grabbed her arm and walked her back to her car. A report was made for documentation.
Police returned to Fieldstone Drive Sept. 20 after the woman who allegedly spit at a man two days earlier now was reporting he sped toward her in his car while she was in the parking area with her friend and her child. She said after she put her son in her car, he screamed at her and called her offensive names. She said he grabbed her hat off her head and went to his apartment. She said she’s been fighting with him since August and his behavior has made her fearful. A report was made for documentation.
Open door
An activated burglar alarm brought police to a residence on Barclay Road on Sept. 19. Police saw a rear door was open and entered the house, which appeared to be unoccupied and unfurnished. They spoke with a neighbor who said the house was rented but the tenant moved out. Police were able to shut the door but not lock it.
Wallet left behind
A man said he was at the BP gas station on S. Central Avenue Sept. 14 when he accidentally left his wallet behind. He said it contained $40 cash, some credit cards and his driver’s license. He was given paperwork to take to the DMV and advised to cancel his credit cards.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 12 to Sept. 21, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.