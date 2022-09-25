Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Greenburgh Drug & Alcohol Task Force conducted an operation Sept. 20 targeting the sale of tobacco and marijuana products to minors. An underage male working as an agent for the police department tried to purchase tobacco products from an employee at the Hartsdale Smoke Shop on E. Hartsdale Avenue. An employee, later identified as Mohamed Mint-Lamrabrott, 20, sold the underage person four JUUL vape cartridges containing nicotine. A member of the task force then entered the store and advised the employee he’d just sold tobacco products to a person under 21 years of age. Marked bills the minor was given to complete the sale were recovered from the register and Mint-Lamrabrott was issued a summons and an Oct. 12 court date.

On the same day, the task force conducted an operation at the Cloud House Smoke Shop on Central Park Avenue, again using marked bills and an underage male working as an agent for the police. A juvenile employee of the store was caught selling the minor male one vape pen containing nicotine. The juvenile offender was released pending investigation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.