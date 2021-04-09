In a flurry of social media posts, several Scarsdale residents expressed their grievances, concerns and confusion over utility company Con Edison’s procedures for installing potentially lifesaving gas leak detectors and the safety inspections required before installing them.
Con Edison, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States, has been promoting the installation of its free, “smart-technology” natural gas detectors, on a voluntary basis, to be placed inside homes where the gas line enters, usually in the basement. The process generally takes from 15 to 20 minutes. However, before installing a gas detector, the company conducts a state-mandated safety inspection of any gas piping and meters that are inside the home. If the meters are outside, an inspection is not required.
According to Con Ed’s website, customers received letters in advance from Con Edison or one of its contractors about inspections in their area. Customers who didn’t schedule an appointment were told to expect an unscheduled visit from Con Edison personnel or from one of Con Ed’s contractors who would inspect the gas lines. If Con Edison or its contractors were unable to perform the inspection, a technician would leave a card asking the customer to schedule an appointment.
In a sampling of feedback from the Facebook page, Scarsdale Buzz, many residents scheduled appointments without incident for the mandated inspections and the installation of the gas detector.
But others were either unaware of the notifications about the inspections and installations or they were unprepared for them when contractors arrived at their door, unannounced, to inspect for gas leaks and install the detectors. Some residents reported intimidating behavior from Con Ed technicians, some of whom were subcontracted through the energy inspection companies Southern Cross and Precision Pipeline Solutions.
Kathy Boden, vice president of gas engineering for Con Ed, said the utility company “sends inspectors to knock on doors to check customers’ gas equipment.” If technicians detect a gas leak, they are instructed to act “appropriately and immediately,” according to the utility’s website. One resident, caught off guard on her way out the door and whose home was found to have a gas leak, tried to reschedule a repair at a later time, but was told by a serviceperson that if she left the premises, they would have to call the fire department to “break down your door.”
In some instances, gas leaks were fixed on the spot; in others, technicians had to turn off the gas (there is no charge for gas that isn’t used) and homes became cold while repairs were made. And in others, firemen were dispatched, in full gear, to homes where gas leaks were identified.
A spokesperson for Con Ed, Alan Drury, said the energy company “has made multiple attempts to contact every customer, including letters, postcards, door-hangers, phone calls and at least two physical attempts to gain access” to conduct the mandated service line inspections — required once every three years for private residential customers — before installing the detectors. If Con Ed cannot access a home for an inspection after multiple tries, a residential customer can be fined $100.
Donald Mutterperl, a 35-year Scarsdale resident, said he had, in fact, received notices but that those only mentioned the installation of the detectors, not the requisite state-mandated safety inspections or the fine. “The letters we received never mentioned the gas safety inspection,” he told the Inquirer.
Drury provided an example of an email explaining the mandated inspections that had gone out to business customers, but not to its residential customers.
Mutterperl said he hesitated to schedule the inspection due to concerns related to COVID-19.
“I thought that dealing with the COVID-19 precautions was a more immediate problem than a free natural gas alarm,” said Mutterperl in a letter to the Inquirer [March 26]. He was also concerned that service workers from Con Ed might receive financial incentives based on the number of detection devices they installed.
Addressing that question, Drury said, “We are aware of at least one contractor that provides an incentive if an installer completes a certain number of jobs in a month. It is important to note that Con Edison is not the party paying this incentive. The contractor has chosen this approach to incent performance.”
Con Ed has been conducting gas line inspections since 2017. The company has so far installed about 34,000 detectors, mostly in Westchester County, that found 68 leaks. If a leak is detected, the device sounds an alarm and a voice warning which alerts operators at Con Edison’s Gas Emergency Response Center, who notify the local fire department. In rare cases, states Con Ed, repairs on customer-owned piping require that the homeowners hire their own plumber.
Regarding the safety of the inspections and installation, Drury said, “Our people follow all the protocols for the safety of the homeowner and themselves. That’s masking, social distancing and hygiene. We want to treat everybody with the utmost respect. We certainly want to treat everyone’s health and safety seriously.”
