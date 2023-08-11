p1-Con-Ed-70856352817__8272EF2E-7C01-449B-850C-8C40BE4E41C5.jpg
Con Edison continues to make progress in placing gas transmission lines along Fox Meadow Road, although the utility work has omitted a section of the road south of Fenimore Road.

According to Village Manager Robert Cole, the village is working with Con Ed to determine the “most appropriate method of construction to traverse the village’s water system in that area, and to mitigate the busy Fenimore Road.”

