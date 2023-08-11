Con Edison continues to make progress in placing gas transmission lines along Fox Meadow Road, although the utility work has omitted a section of the road south of Fenimore Road.
According to Village Manager Robert Cole, the village is working with Con Ed to determine the “most appropriate method of construction to traverse the village’s water system in that area, and to mitigate the busy Fenimore Road.”
Once the logistics are determined, he said, that work will proceed.
Currently, two Con Ed crews are working near Chesterfield and Kent roads. “Much of the gas transmission main has been installed in that area, and complete resurfacing of the work zone is targeted for the fall of this year,” Cole said, adding that Con Edison crews will continue to work south on Fox Meadow Road until they reach Crane Road, where the work will continue eastward to Church Lane.
Cole reiterated Con Ed’s statement made at a previous board meeting that the project is “on schedule for completion of by the end of 2023.” He advised residents to review information about the status, maps and contacts for the gas transmission line project at coned.com and search for the “Scarsdale transmission project” link on the website (https://tinyurl.com/ConEdTransmission).
Cole also provided an update on work by Con Ed on Church Lane.
“It’s a little confusing because some people thought that was a continuation of the large gas transmission project when in actuality, the work taking place on Church Lane is for a residential service line that provides connections for each residential property up and down Church.”
He said the transmission line does not provide residential connections but rather “transmits large amounts of gas from one side of the community out the other.”
Con Edison is replacing the residential gas distribution main on Church Lane between Crane Road and Wayside Lane, work that is supposed to be finished by the time school starts in September.
Then, similar work will take place potentially on Drake Road, Cole said, noting that details for that project are not yet available.
“That work in the next phase would be similar to what’s taking place on Church Lane right now. Not the main transmission line work that’s taking place on Fox Meadow,” Cole said.
For the name and phone numbers of Con Ed personnel managing the Church Lane project, residents should contact Scarsdale Public Works Department at 914-722-1150.
