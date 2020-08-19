A Tory Lane couple reported Aug. 12 their Volvo valued at $35,456 was stolen from where they had parked it, keys inside, on the street front of their house. A Con Edison worker guarding power lines said he witnessed the theft. He told police three cars sped up the street and a young man jumped out of one of the cars and then entered and drove off in the parked car. The witness said it happened so smoothly and so quickly, he assumed the man was the car’s owner.
A BMW valued at $57,000 was stolen Aug. 16 from a Walworth Avenue resident’s driveway. The key fob, valued at $52, was also stolen, along with a set of golf clubs valued at $1,200.
Found property
A passerby turned in car keys found Aug. 10 on Constitution Circle off Depot Plaza. They were given to a traffic enforcement officer for safekeeping. Patrol attempted to identify the owner by various merchants’ rewards cards attached to the keys, but were unsuccessful. The keys were taken to police headquarters for safekeeping.
An iPod Touch was found on Burgess Road Aug. 10. The person who found it in front of a house spoke with the resident who knew nothing about the owner of the item.
An iPad Pro and attached keyboard left behind at Parkway Coffee Shop on East Parkway were turned into police Aug. 10. The café owner said he held on to them for a few days in case the owner returned to look for the items, but no one did.
A diaper bag was found on Lebanon Road Aug. 12. The bag contained diapers, disposable gloves, snacks, assorted papers and an umbrella. Police said it appeared to have been discarded.
A ring found by a Brookby Road resident on the property of the Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane was turned into police Aug. 15. It was placed in an evidence locker for safekeeping.
Dog bites
Police spoke to a Sage Terrace resident Aug. 11 after he reported being bitten by a dog. The man said he wasn’t in serious pain or discomfort. He reported walking at George Field Park when a small dog bit him. He said he walked closer to the dog than he ordinarily would. Police took pictures of his wound. He offered a name and an address for the dog’s owner. The owner said while walking the dog, its leg got tangled in its leash and the man walked very close and the dog jumped on him. The dog’s owner said he thought the dog scratched, not bit, the man. The owner provided documentation to show that the dog is up to date on its vaccinations. An Animal Bite card was completed and faxed to the county health department, and the dog must be quarantined for 10 days.
Car entered
A Lebanon Road resident called police Aug. 12 to report a car was entered and an undisclosed item valued at $20 was taken. The caller said he heard an alarm notification that the car door had been opened, but the thief had already run away.
Identity theft
A Spier Road man Aug. 15 was apprised through his credit monitoring system that a small business loan was being processed using his ID. He contacted the loan department to stop the loan because the application was fraudulent.
A Fox Meadow Road resident Aug. 11 reported someone used his wife’s personal information to file for unemployment benefits. It’s unknown if any money was collected. The man filed a dispute of the claim with the Department of Labor.
A Fayette Road resident Aug. 14 reported receiving a call that a car rented in her name was involved in a felony crime in Texas. She was told she would be arrested if she did not provide her full name, Social Security number and zip code. She intuited it to be a scam and notified her bank to watch for fraud on her accounts.
Neighbor problems
A Harvest Drive resident Aug. 10 reported her neighbor recklessly pulled out of his driveway and swore at her. Police spoke with the neighbor who said the woman intentionally blocked him as he was pulling out. Both parties told police they have a poor history of getting along but said in the future they would do their best to avoid each other and stay off each other’s property.
A Cushman Road resident Aug. 15 told police he got into a fight with his neighbor after he called the fire department on him. The man told police the neighbor came over and yelled at him for calling the fire personnel. No threats were made and the argument remained verbal. Police were unsuccessful in their attempt to get the neighbor’s story.
Man yells out car window
A restaurant owner on Christie Place Aug. 10 contacted police to report an older man screamed out of the window as he drove by in a silver Toyota Corolla. Police looked for the car with negative results.
Manhole cover out of place
Police responded to Church Lane South on Aug. 11 on a report of a manhole cover out of place near Hathaway Road. Patrol moved it but noticed it was damaged and notified the highway department after marking the area with a cone.
We’re done here
A Paddington Road resident told police Aug. 11 that a man who worked on his home was making him uneasy because he kept driving by after the work was done. He said he hired the man to fix his garage and when the job was finished, he said the contractor made a comment when he told the worker he didn’t have cash on hand to pay for the service. No action was taken and the incident was documented.
Police responded to an Alida Road residence Aug. 11 on a report from a contractor who said he finished a job but the resident wouldn’t pay him. He said he has a signed contract for the job and his tools are inside the house. He said when he tried to speak to the homeowner about payment, she left the premises. Tools the man said belonged to him were observed in a side mudroom. The man was warned he couldn’t enter the premises and police suggested he wait until the next day during normal business hours to contact the resident. Police offered to assist the next day if the man needed help seeking a resolution.
Police responded to a location on Montgomery Road Aug. 14 on a report of an argument between a worker and another party over a payment. Police advised both parties the incident was a civil matter.
Suspicious activities
Police responded to Gorham Road Aug. 12 on a report of a gray car parked in the driveway for a long time. The operator of the car told police she works for Con Edison and was on scene due to downed power lines.
A caller reported a suspicious looking man wearing camouflage pants with very short hair “peering inside car windows and into homes” on Cushman Road Aug. 12. Police spoke with the man who said he works for Con Edison and was there to keep an eye on downed electrical lines.
A Brookline Road caller Aug. 12 reported a white hatchback parked in the street. She said the occupants kept getting out and looking for something with a flashlight. Police didn’t see them.
The supervisor of the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department Aug. 13 reported two men sleeping in a car on Heathcote Road. The car had Vermont plates and a severely damaged windshield. Police spoke with the occupants — two men and a woman who said she was the car’s registered owner. She told police she had contacted her insurance company to request service to replace the windshield.
A Parkfield Road resident on Aug. 14 said an unknown man wearing shorts came to his door. The caller said his family’s nanny was in charge at the time and did not answer the door. The caller requested a police drive-by.
A Rural Drive resident Aug. 15 said she heard a knocking outside her house. Police checked the area with negative results.
Police responded to Tompkins Road on Aug. 15 on a report of a silver SUV parked at the dead end of the street. A man was sleeping inside the car. He said he was there to visit a friend who lives on the street, but he arrived too early and didn’t want to wake her. He said he had decided to sleep in the rented SUV until a more reasonable hour. No further action was taken.
A caller reported Aug. 15 four or five girls were pulling on car door handles on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The caller said they fled into Scarsdale when a car alarm sounded. Police looked for the girls but didn’t find them.
Table and chairs stolen from store
The owners of Ultimate Image on Garth Road reported Aug. 13 four chairs and two tables located outside at the rear of the business had been stolen. The merchants said they didn’t wish to press charges but wanted to make a report.
Stolen bike swap
A Post Road caller Aug. 16 reported a bike was taken from his open garage and another bike left in its place. Stolen was a Trek Hybrid. Left behind was a Granite Roadmaster. The Trek was solid blue with a small pouch on the rear seat.
Rocky raccoon
Police responded to Duck Pond Road Aug. 12 on a report of a raccoon running around near kids. The kids told police the raccoon ran back into the woods on the opposite side of the pond. Police looked, but didn’t find the animal.
I didn’t order that
A Butler Road resident Aug. 12 reported a mysterious beige package or crate was on his front lawn but he hadn’t ordered anything. Upon arrival, police saw a wooden crate with some trash inside. The homeowner was assured the crate wasn’t dangerous. Police dragged it to the corner of his driveway for pickup by the sanitation department.
Road rage
A road rage incident was reported Aug. 12 on Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue. The caller said she was driving south when the driver behind her started tailgating and honking his horn. He passed her, blocked her, and then got out of his car and yelled at her. She took a picture of the car’s license plate. Police looked for the car without success.
Missing silverware
A Sheldrake Road resident on Aug. 16 reported his elderly mom’s silverware was missing. He said he doesn’t live with her and was unsure if the items were misplaced or if one of her home aides might have taken them. He couldn’t contribute any information that might initiate an investigation.
Dogs off-leash
Police warned a man on Huntington Avenue Aug. 14 that he was not allowed to walk with his two pitbulls off leash. He was informed of the village code prohibiting dogs off leash on public grounds. He put the dogs back on leash.
Possible bullet in a pool
Police responded to a Montrose Road residence Aug. 15 after the homeowner said her youngest son found an empty shell casing in the pool while swimming. Police identified it as an empty 30 carbine casing. The mother said her oldest son had a guest over the day before; that son said the friend might be responsible for the casing. He said his friend owns a rifle and the two had used it in the past at a legal shooting range. He called the friend who said the empty casing had been in his swim trunks and might have fallen out when they were swimming. There was no evidence of any crime or accidental discharge. The mother said she would dispose of the empty casing.
Fire
Emergency personnel responded to an accident with injuries Aug. 10 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Responders saw three cars on the right shoulder of the road traveling southbound showing front and rear end damage. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Westchester County police assisted with traffic control until one car was towed from the scene.
Another accident with injuries was reported Aug. 10 on the Hutch; on arrival emergency personnel saw two cars traveling southbound in the right lane with front and rear end damage. A medic cared for one person at the accident scene. County police assisted with traffic control. One car was towed.
An automatic alarm went off at a residence on Saxon Woods Road Aug. 11. Firefighters found a small portable generator running outside the garage; the garage was metered and levels were detected in the area where the generator was running. The generator was moved and the exhaust pointed away from the garage. The homeowner was advised not to run the generator longer than necessary.
Carbon monoxide was detected at a house on Mamaroneck Road Aug. 14. The homeowner said a new water heater had been installed. Con Edison was notified of a high concentration of carbon monoxide in the area of the water heater’s exhaust vent. The home was ventilated and Con Edison shut down the gas and put a warning sign on the unit.
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Sheldrake Road Aug. 14. The fire, initially reported on Cushman Road, was about 5 feet by 15 feet and went out after fire personnel soaked the area.
Firefighters responded to a Ridgefield Road residence on Aug. 15 for a carbon monoxide alert. The problem was traced to a utility room where a leak was detected involving both the gas dryer and the boiler-fired hot water heater. Con Edison arrived and fire personnel ventilated the residence.
This report was compiled from official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire Departments covering the period of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.