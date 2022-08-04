Congressional candidates face off in LWV forum

New York’s primary elections for U.S. congressional seats take place Aug. 23, with early voting running Aug. 13 through Aug. 21. Congressman Jamaal Bowman, after one term, has three challengers in the primary for District 16. All four participated in a League of Women Voters of Westchester’s candidates forum Monday, July 25.
Suzanne Kavic, first vice president of the LWVW Executive Committee, moderated the debate on Zoom.
District 16 was redrawn this spring to cover part of northern Bronx and the southern half of Westchester County, including Scarsdale and Edgemont, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings and Irvington. Hartsdale and a small part of Scarsdale were formerly in District 17, represented by Mondaire Jones.
Research from The City of New York Graduate Center reveals that the new district boundaries effected a decrease in District 16’s Black population from 29.5% to 20.5%; an increase in the White population from 33% to 40%, with the Hispanic population stable at 29% and Asian/Asian Ameri- cans and Pacific Islanders at 7%. Bowman has stated that the new maps dilute the voting power of low-income and Black communities.
Two candidates, Catherine Parker and Vedat Gashi, are members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Parker has served since 2013. Gashi completed his first two-year term this past Jan. 1. The fourth candidate, Mark Jaffe, has been president and CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce for two decades.
Each candidate presented opening and closing remarks and answered the same 10 questions.
Asked what they considered the most important issue facing the country, and the federal government’s role in it, Gashi chose gun control, Bowman stated climate change, and Jaffe said the environment. For Parker, “There isn’t one priority issue. At the top of the list is Roe v. Wade — what are we going to do? — and the New York ‘concealed carry’ gun law.”
“Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned,” Kavic asked next, “what role does the federal government have in abortion access?”
Bowman, Jaffe and Gashi agreed: Roe v. Wade must be codified; Bowman wants the Hyde Amendment repealed and the Women’s Health Protection Act passed, as does Parker. (The Senate blocked it in February.)
Parker stated, “This is really personal for me. The overturn of Roe v. Wade has taken women back 50 years. I marched and protested for years.” Parker was a co-sponsor of Westchester County’s Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act, which was passed in June.
“We need to fight the male politicians in Washington who get to decide what a woman does with her body ... I will fight for free birth control,” Parker asserted. “I will fight for the Equal Rights Amendment.”
Regarding what climate change legislation they would propose, hoping for bipartisan support, Bowman replied, “I look forward to working with Republicans as soon as they stop trying to destroy our democracy.” He wants to cut utility costs, engage public schools in a “green” initiative, and acquire government investment in retrofitting for heat pumps, working with NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) and Sustainable Westchester.
A question about “a road map to peace in the Middle East” put Bowman in the hot seat. Bowman voted against the Abraham Accords, an agreement stating, in part, “We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.” The agreement was brokered by the U.S. Department of State, among Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.
The three challengers agreed that the path to peace lies through the Accords. However, Parker said, “The real country they [Israel] have to worry about is Iran. They have to work together for stability and economic development in the region.”
Gashi wants to see the Accords expanded through passage of the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021. Jaffe’s solution is trade and diplomacy.
Campaign finance reform wasn’t controversial. Gashi’s view was clear: “I think we need to repeal Citizens United.” That Supreme Court decision declared that corporations were persons, therefore their campaign contributions weren’t limited. Bowman said he’d never taken a corporate dollar and never will.
A question about federal gun legislation had a twist: What would you forgo for legislation to pass? Their wish list: ban assault weapons, close gun show loopholes, do extensive background checks, pass “red flag” laws.
Since people need background checks to acquire driving, teaching and other licenses, Jaffe commented, “Why can we get guns at a show? They can ship it ... Punish people who are carrying guns illegally. The rap sheets speak volumes.”
Parker, who has appeared with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, worked toward passing the law against holding gun shows at the Westchester County Center. “On my ‘To do’ list is any action to keep kids from getting shot anywhere because of the toxic masculinity that pervades our culture,” she said, “and I’m so tired of male politicians in Washington ‘mansplaining’ that guns don’t kill people, people do.”
Regarding Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, the candidates want to preserve them. Parker and Bowman support “Medicare for all”; Gashi is concerned about its cost, and wants plans renegotiated to lower drug costs.
“Health care should be a human right,” Bowman insisted. “It should not be a for-profit industry.” He also contended that mental health should be a focus now.
Federal legislation to close the gender pay gap was another topic. Parker cited Westchester County’s 2018 Wage History Anti-Discrimination Law, which made it illegal for employers to ask potential employees their salary history, a practice that had kept women’s salaries low; she believes a federal ERA would help achieve equity.
Jaffe’s recommendation was passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which passed the House in June 2021, then stalled.
To help the economy and curb inflation, Jaffe would negotiate with billion dollar corporations and individuals. As for punishing fossil fuel companies, he said, “we need to have a plan to transitioning.” Gashi wants the SALT [state and local tax] property tax deduction reinstated. Bowman would make corporations and wealthy individuals contribute their fair share in taxes, and hold corporations responsible for price gouging during supply chain problems and the COVID pandemic.
All the candidates acknowledged that public schools were underfunded. Bowman, a former educator in the Bronx, wants a “greening” deal to create a pipeline from schools to jobs in the new industries, and investment in community schools; he wants school district taxes distributed equitably nationwide.
Jaffe wants better teacher training, addressing mental health disparities, providing more help for special needs children and lower school loan rates.
Gashi wants the government “to resist pressures to take away money from public schools and put it into charter schools.” He related that, as an immigrant from Kosovo, he learned English in first grade by watching “Sesame Street.”
Summing up their positions, Gashi again emphasized his immigrant experience and achievement in becoming an attorney, and stated he is a candidate that would bring “real results.”
Bowman reeled off a list of projects he’d facilitated, and funding he’d brought to constituent municipalities.
Jaffe’s final statement was designed to appeal to all voters, saying of his Chamber of Commerce activities, “We work hard to make America a better place,” and “We need to get our fair share back,” but also assigning blame: “There’s something wrong with the current leadership.”
The forum is available for viewing online at bit.ly/3JgZc5e.
To read the Inquirer’s coverage of the July 18 candidates’ forum hosted by the Scarsdale Democratic Committee, visit https://bit.ly/3zR6AkD.
