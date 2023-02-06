The Scarsdale Forum’s Sunday Speaker program and the Yale Westchester Alumni Association co-hosted a truly fascinating presentation Sunday, Jan. 29, by Professor Akhil Reed Amar, the Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. The program was held in the Scott Room of the Scarsdale Public Library and was well attended by a large in-person audience in addition to participants who attended virtually via Zoom.
This special program covered issues of importance that resonate today and topics from Professor Amar’s latest book, “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840.”
Professor Amar is a leading scholar and teacher of the history and interpretation of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, the author of several books on these and related subjects, and has appeared frequently in the media. He has taught at Yale Law School since 1985 and his podcast, Amarica’s Constitution, is hosted by Andy Lipka with notable guest appearances.
Professor Amar last appeared in Scarsdale as guest lecturer in 2016 to discuss his book “The Law of the Land: A Grand Tour of the Constitutional Republic” and the 2016 general election.
Following brief introductions on Sunday by Scarsdale Forum program chair Eli Mattioli and local resident Dr. James Pullman, a Yale alumnus, Professor Amar focused on the subject of “The Words That Made Us,” widely acclaimed as a leading history of the creation and evolution of the Constitution.
In his remarks and with supplemental readings and illustrations from his book, Professor Amar described the birth of the American constitutional system of government. He argued convincingly that it was George Washington — not James Madison or Thomas Jefferson — who was the architect of our democracy, while other founders, including Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, came up short in contrast to the superior leadership of Washington that was widely acknowledged at the time.
According to Tim Mattison, president of the Yale Westchester Alumni Association who also attended, Professor Amar tried “to convince his audience that understanding the meaning of the U.S. Constitution was more important than the country’s current attention on the results of the Eagles vs. 49ers.”
Mr. Mattison characterized the event last Sunday as “a lively 60-minute lecture and spirited 30-minute Q-and-A session” in which Professor Amar “stated his case and shared well-informed opinions on any current political issue or trend on the country’s plate in 2023.
He [Professor Amar] stated firmly that U.S. citizens have a responsibility to learn and understand the U.S. Constitution. He referred to the U.S. signing of the Constitution in 1787 as the country’s ‘Big Bang event.’”
The lively Q-and-A segment covered a wide range of historical and current constitutional issues raised by audience members. Many members of the audience lingered to chat with Professor Amar, purchase autographed copies of his book, and enjoy refreshments provided by the Forum. The proceedings were recorded and are accessible on the Scarsdale Forum website.
The Forum’s next event will be Sunday, March 12, featuring Mimi Rocah, Westchester County district attorney.
Submitted by Madelaine Eppenstein and Eli Mattioli
