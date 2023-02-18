Construction has resumed on a development project off Old Colony Road in Edgemont more than two months after work stalled.
The project, which consists of four houses between Old Colony and Pipeline roads, just south of the Hartsdale train station, had been on hiatus since Dec. 5, 2022, when the town of Greenburgh issued stop work orders for the site. Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan told the Inquirer last month that the developer, ZappiCo, had failed to secure a bond for the project as required.
The bond, Sheehan said, was “to make it so the property is not a detriment to the surrounding area” if the project is not completed.
Sheehan told the Inquirer this week that building permits were issued for two of the lots —140 and 142 Old Colony Road — on Friday, Feb. 10. The remaining permits for 120 and 122 Old Colony Road were issued on Tuesday, Feb. 14, he said.
“They could have started work last Friday because they had building permits for lots 140 and 142,” Sheehan said on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “Now they’re able to work on all four.”
The Inquirer previously reported that construction would be able to begin again Monday, Jan. 30, according to information from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.
Sheehan said there were additional delays caused by the developer’s understanding of the requirements for a bond, which he said was finally issued last week.
Eliana Weissman, who lives on Old Colony, previously told the Inquirer that the property’s undeveloped state was continuing to cause extreme drainage issues. The slope of the land has some steep grades, which causes erosion and pooling of water downhill onto Pipeline Road, Weissman said last month.
“It creates a water causeway that runs off the hill of this property down to the cliff down to Pipeline,” Weissman said. “That had been a major concern our neighborhood had been trying to work with Greenburgh to do something about, because it would come down the hill and it would freeze.”
Now that the project is back underway, Weissman said she is less concerned about the erosion and water pooling issues, which are supposed to be addressed by the project, but is still uneasy about the little information she said neighbors have received about the construction. She said she only realized stop work orders had been issued by walking up to the project site to see the posted orders, and only realized work was allowed to begin again when she saw activity at the site on Monday, Feb. 13.
“It makes me nervous, just because there really is not any communication, or at least I have not seen any communication from the town to the neighborhood about what the plan is or how this is going to proceed,” Weissman said. “Every day you’re like, ‘OK, what trucks are going to be here today?’”
The properties the four houses are planned to be built on were owned by Edgemont resident Gertrude Rothschild, who died in 2010. In her will, she left the land to the Nature Conservancy, a charitable organization focused on conserving land and waterways, with instructions that the land not be developed during her husband’s lifetime. When Henry Rothschild died in 2012 at age 92, the Nature Conservancy put the three plots of land up for sale. Hawthorne-based real estate developer ZappiCo Construction, LLC bought the land in February 2017 for $500,000.
ZappiCo first proposed the project as a 10-lot development, which was ultimately whittled down to four lots after review by the planning board for the town of Greenburgh.
