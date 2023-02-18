Old Colony Road construction photo

Construction restarted on a four-house development project on Old Colony Road this week, two months after the town of Greenburgh issued stop-work orders due to lack of a bond.

Construction has resumed on a development project off Old Colony Road in Edgemont more than two months after work stalled.

The project, which consists of four houses between Old Colony and Pipeline roads, just south of the Hartsdale train station, had been on hiatus since Dec. 5, 2022, when the town of Greenburgh issued stop work orders for the site. Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan told the Inquirer last month that the developer, ZappiCo, had failed to secure a bond for the project as required.

