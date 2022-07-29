For many residents, a forecast of rain can bring a sigh of relief. However, that is not a collective experience in Scarsdale, especially for those who live in flood zones. When the rain becomes more than just a drizzle, residents in flood-prone areas of the village scramble to move belongings out of their basement, assemble sandbags around their house, and triple check that their sump pump is working.
Flooding has been an ongoing issue in Scarsdale for decades, but has become more prevalent and dramatic as storms have become more frequent and intense.
Looking for causes and ways to mitigate local flooding, the village of Scarsdale enlisted STV Inc., an engineering firm, to evaluate recommendations made in 2008 in the Village-Wide Comprehensive StormWater Management Plan, suggest areas that had some potential for improvement, and outline potential plans for further studies and designs for flood-prone areas.
During a village board work session July 19, Rob DeGiorgio, vice president of STV, presented recommendations specifically for areas affected by the Sheldrake and Bronx rivers, including Cushman, Catherine, Ogden, Paddington, Brookby, Chesterfield and Oxford roads, Willow and Rugby lanes, and Brite and Griffen avenues. DeGiorgio presented eight recommended projects for those areas, comparing each to its 2008 counterpart.
The projects include culvert improvements, new water storage, new storm pipes and better drainage systems. One suggestion is to add a series of ponds to strategic locations that would increase water storage in areas that are commonly affected by stormwater. Another proposal would create a raised bank on the edge of the existing George Field bio-detention pond.
DeGiorgio projected the plans will cost an estimated $3 million to $12 million to complete, and will take time and collaboration with residents.
“These are not easy projects,” Superintendent of the Public Works Department Jeffrey Coleman said at the work session, adding that the village would focus on the projects that would have the most obvious impact.
Village engineer David Goessl explained that when studying the projects, the village would consider how to minimize or avoid soil erosion, adverse water runoff patterns, negative impacts to trees and vegetation, and any negative impacts to surrounding properties.
While the prospect of addressing the flooding issue in Scarsdale is exciting to many, Village Manager Robert Cole emphasized at the work session that people need to have realistic expectations about the potential positive impacts the projects will have. “We should not be under the impression that what we have laid out this evening is capable of solving something like a Hurricane Ida or other scenarios, where it’s high volumes of rain in low amounts of time, because these are going to continue to cause problems in many areas despite our overwhelming effort to address them,” he said.
During the public comment session, some speakers commended the village for moving in the right direction to address the issue of flooding, and urged the village to continue doing so. Others offered alternative ideas, including temporary work moratoriums — meaning that in flood areas, housing or other development will be temporarily restricted — or amending village code to encourage houses built in flood zones to be elevated without being penalized.
Doug Ulene of Cayuga Road said allowing elevated structures could be a viable long-term solution. “The village should encourage these houses [in flood zones] to be redeveloped,” he said.
Karen Mintzer of Mintzer Mauch PLLC, who suggested the moratorium, represents residents who live in the flood zones on Willow Lane, Garden, Cushman and Sheldrake roads. She told the village board members that “it’s so clear that things are worsening very quickly, so upgrades that were proposed from 2008 are no longer sufficiently sized … they need to be completely revisited to handle the current stormwater flow.” She also said that it would be irresponsible for the board to allow new development in these areas before the stormwater problem is properly addressed.
Despite the potential to decrease flood damage, there is no exact timeline of when these projects could move ahead, which means residents in flood zones will probably have to continue their anxious routines during storms for the foreseeable future.
