Dipping a toe in the water, rather than diving right in, village officials have wrapped up a two month search for a firm to assess Scarsdale’s outdated pool complex and capture community perspectives about the facility. Of the seven firms that submitted responses to the village’s request for proposals (RFP), Lothrop Associates, a White Plains-based architectural firm, was chosen as the finalist for the feasibility study.
During a work session Sept. 21, Scarsdale trustees decided to move forward with Lothrop’s proposal. They expect to vote on the potential hire at a board meeting Sept. 28.
If approved, the decision will be the first step in what will be a 23-week process to survey the community, examine the pool’s existing conditions and develop three proposals to revamp the facility’s aging infrastructure and boost membership numbers.
In addition to the study, Lothrop will conduct market research through its partner firm Ballard King & Associates and will employ ETC Institute, a research and surveying firm, to conduct a statistical survey of residents to discern their interest in the pool complex and what amenities they’d like to have there.
Originally, Lothrop submitted a $95,000 proposal to examine the complex, but revised the proposal to $114,000 in September when village staff recommended the firm include a statistically valid survey and additional opportunities for public meetings.
“I want to be clear, doing nothing is a decision and that is not a decision in the best interest of Scarsdale,” Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron said about the project.
The feasibility study won’t be funded through the village’s pool enterprise fund, but will instead be paid with funds from the 2021-22 capital budget.
“This is the very, very first part of what … will be quite a long process,” said Veron. “But it’s super important to have a firm that understands all of the inputs, in order to be able to have what we think is going to be a reasonable estimate for what we actually could build and what it would cost to operate.”
According to the proposal submitted to the village, Lothrop has completed more than 70 conditions and physical needs assessments for residential properties throughout the tri-state area and has worked with at least 43 community and municipal swimming pool clients in the area, including a community center in Ossining, Greenwich YWCA in Connecticut, Kittrell Park Pool in White Plains and Leewood Golf Club pool in Eastchester.
“The main [objective] is to come to a conceptual design — with the cost attached to it — that everybody loves and would love to see built,” said Bill Simmons, a pool design architect and partner at Lothrop Associates. “That’s the objective. It could be that what everybody wants is way too expensive. We don’t know any of that yet.”
In a 100-page response to the village’s RFP, Lothrop laid out a roughly five-month timeline to examine existing conditions at the pool complex, produce base drawings for necessary infrastructure repairs, conduct a marketing assessment and demographic report and complete a statistically valid survey of the community. Eventually, three proposals will be brought to the table for consideration.
Ballard King will also complete a needs assessment and demographic analysis and examine alternative aquatic options in the area, including private pools in backyards. Through a marketing survey report and operational plan, Ballard King will present three options, including a detailed line-item budget for each with a five-year projection.
The study should provide all the information needed to decide how to move forward with the complex, according to Darin Barr, the principal associate of Ballard King. The village also will know what the community is looking for in the complex, how much it would cost to build and how much it will cost to operate.
“If the village does move forward with a new pool, it’s sort of an eyes-wide-open approach [with] an understanding … that they can not only afford to build the facility, but they can operate it in an industry standard [and] consistent way long into the future,” said Barr.
Because village officials wanted to include a statistically relevant survey in the process, Jason Morado, director of community research for the ETC Institute, was brought in to facilitate that. According to Morado, a sample survey from another project will be sent to the village as a starting point, which can be customized to fit Scarsdale’s pool assessment. Once the final survey is accepted, it will be mailed randomly to residents. Although recipients will be able to reply by mail, they will also have the option to complete the survey online. Surveyors will follow up through email and text messages. Morado said the typical response rate for this type of survey is 12-15%.
Lothrop will also hold open house meetings for residents to meet the firm and talk about the complex and what they’d like to see there.
If the community were entirely split on the proposals, advancing a proposal would depend on a multitude of factors, according to Barr. If the differences were regarding programming, then there would be more leeway in the type and kind of programs offered at the complex. If residents are divided about the facility’s physical amenities, Barr said the focus would shift to priorities from the survey results and village financial goals.
“It’s a lot of listening, it’s a lot of discussion back and forth, it’s a lot of taking the operations into consideration — and those are all things that play into what the recommendation of the facility should be,” said Barr.
Veron said the cost of the proposals and what residents are willing to pay were going to be major factors in the final decision.
This past summer, the village board voted to sell a certain number of nonresident pool memberships for the Scarsdale pool complex. The controversial decision was done in an effort to boost pool permit sales in light of dwindling enrollment and a dip in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the work session, Scarsdale resident Anne Hintermeister asked the board about nonresident pool passes going forward.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said the question of whether or not to offer nonresident pool permits could be included on the community survey and the results would be reflected in the firm’s financial projections.
Scarsdale resident and longtime pool member Bob Harrison shared his concern that the consultant’s proposals would make the pool complex grandiose and would put a “Disneydale pool” in the village.
“I don’t think a lot has to be done about [the pool],” said Harrison. “Some of the plumbing and the mechanicals have to be addressed, but I’d like to see those be addressed without changing that beautiful site.”
Harrison added that he’d like to see an update on the pool’s current infrastructure and whether it’s possible to bring everything up to par without spending an enormous amount of money.
Veron said the village had asked for a conditions assessment so the community could see how much it would take to make the pool operationally sound.
In response to Harrison’s comments on the complex becoming a “Disneydale pool,” Arest said just because other local communities wanted specific amenities for their pool, didn’t also mean Scarsdale residents would want the same.
“That’s why we’re going through this process, that’s why we’re going to have these surveys and these touchpoints,” said Arest. “To ensure that when we do start the plan, we can afford [it] and it is what we want.”
Carol Silverman, chair of Scarsdale’s Advisory Council on Senior Citizens, said that nobody should assume that seniors in the community were against having amenities for younger people at the complex, since they often bring their grandchildren to the pool.
“Fixing it may be the right thing to do, it may not be the right thing to do,” said Silverman. “But I don’t think anybody should assume that we are prejudiced in favor of not having the very best facility that we possibly can.”
No cost has been ascribed to a pool complex renovation since the firm’s duty is to find out that cost, and Barr asked whether it would be in the village’s best interest to spend millions of dollars on bringing the current facility to standard operation or to renovate the complex as is but with new amenities that are more appealing to the residents.
