Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo, Assistant Principal Chris Walsh and Edgar MacIntosh, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, presented an education report to the school board April 25, focusing on the high school’s Advanced Topics (AT) program and ways to enhance it.
The heart of the presentation was an 18-page report issued in March by the Tri-State Consortium, a visiting team of 12 teachers and administrators from high-performing districts in the tri-state area. Their charge was to examine the strengths of the AT program and identify areas for growth and inquiry. To do so, they reviewed documents about the program and visited SHS Feb. 16-18 to talk with teachers, review student work and observe AT classes.
The visitors commended many aspects of the program while offering some recommendations.
“We are energized and affirmed by this report and appreciate the opportunity to do this exciting work to explore new opportunities and to strengthen our AT program,”Bonamo told the school board.
The AT program was launched in 2007 to give teachers more latitude in designing college-level curricula that engaged students more effectively and that promoted critical thinking.
SHS began to prepare for a review of the program three years ago, McIntosh said, and school had sought to introduce new courses that “did not have analogs” in the Advanced Placement program. Meanwhile, many faculty members who helped create the program had retired and newer members of the faculty were beginning to teach AT courses for the first time.
“We knew that we needed to solicit feedback on the AT program from students, alumni, teachers and parents to see what members of our community thought of the program and their experience in the program. We need to reaffirm our commitment to the AT program and address any shortcomings a rigorous review might find,” he explained.
The goal was to identify areas for improvement, ways to grow the program, “reaffirm the school’s commitment” to the program, as well as to “provide a new sense of ownership to the next generation of teachers who are entrusted with maintaining this flagship program.”
In 2019, the school added questions about the AT program to its periodic survey of alumni.
The survey revealed that most students feel that AT courses prepared them well for college introductory courses and that their experiences with the AT curriculum was good (see chart). A majority also said they feel they are better or equally prepared for college compared to their college classmates who had taken Advanced Placement courses. The survey data shows “strong support for the program among our graduates,” Walsh said.
In their review of the AT program, the consultants complimented Scarsdale for introducing new AT courses that do not have an AP analog, Walsh said, and for having a “process for reviewing and developing these courses at the department level and then having them approved by the entire high school cabinet” before adding them to the curriculum.
In addition, the consultants found student work and classroom activity were meeting the program’s goals of promoting critical and creative thought and deep learning, promoting student agency independent learning and self-advocacy. The team also found the AT courses they visited to be rigorous and compelling and AT teachers were committed to teaching students the “habits of mind of each discipline, something the visiting colleagues found to be of paramount importance for college preparation,” according to Walsh.
In the AT classrooms visits, “flexibility to explore current events and topics of shared interest of students and teachers” was also noted as an asset, which Walsh pointed out, was a motivation behind creating the AT program in the first place.
According to Walsh, since 2007 when the AT program was initiated, SHS college acceptances have “remained in line with historical trends” and almost three quarters of the seniors have taken at least one AT course by the time they graduate.
While the visiting team found broad support and enthusiasm for the AT program among students and teachers, they also identified some areas for improvement and made several recommendations to move the program forward, which Bonamo summarized as:
- Have a triennial curriculum review of all AT courses, ideally in partnership with the university professor associate with each course, to ensure that SHS college level courses are in line with what students are experiencing in introductory courses in college.
- Publish an FAQ to help students and parents better understand the motivation and philosophy behind Advanced Topics.
- Explore the feasibility of making a complete break with AP exams in order to foster a greater degree of independence and creativity and in the design of Advanced Topics courses. (It was noted this might be difficult, because the original Scarsdale Board of Education resolution authorizing the AT program also requires SHS to prepare students for AP exams.)
- Develop a new vision statement for the advanced topics program that is reflective of developments in education. This might include adding global interconnections, student voice and choice and student agency to the original AT themes of critical and creative thinking and deep learning.
- Have a clear definition of success in AT courses and to review student work to determine what standard students are meeting in these courses.
- Review entrance criteria to determine if those criteria are predictive of success in AT course and are appropriate to determine which students should be placed in AT courses.
- Increase opportunities for students to engage in a variety of assessment opportunities, while examining the role of AP exams.
- Develop more interdisciplinary opportunities within the AT program and consider additional AT course offerings.
- Examine the pedagogical shifts and practices in lower courses in earlier grades to better prepare students for AT coursework that they will encounter at SHS in the future.
Next steps
Bonamo said school administrators are planning to sponsor a summer curriculum day for AT teachers across the departments to talk about the AT program recommendations and to prioritize areas to enhance the program. They also plan to create an FAQ document to help residents and students understand the AT program and to review performance-based assessments in relation to AT, and to examine the role of AP exams and how SHS transcripts communicate student outcomes.
“We are going through a time of great change in college admissions… the broader trend seems to be away from standardized exams, both the SATs and the ACT and perhaps even AP exams. But in their place, we are obligated to ensure that our students have opportunities to demonstrate in meaningful ways to colleges the level and quality of the work that they are doing. Therefore, it is incumbent on us to take that on as a challenge knowing that a single letter grade cannot appropriately convey some of the amazing work that students do in these courses,” Bonamo said.
The Tri-State Consortium’s full report is available online at https://bit.ly/3LSoTtb.
