Two things Scarsdale school board candidate Suzie Hahn Pascutti is comfortable with are money and technology. With everything that’s going on in the district now, Hahn Pascutti’s nomination and candidacy come at the perfect time.
Annual budgets will be part of the role of any board member, but when it comes to the district’s IRS penalties and lien, a retiring treasurer and the retirement of the two major technology experts from the leadership team, Hahn Pascutti believes she can help.
“When it came to considering whether to run for the board and when I saw [district treasurer] Jeff Martin is retiring and [Director of Information Technology] Rachel Moseley and [Director of Instructional Technology] Jerry Crisci are retiring I thought maybe I could contribute,” she said. “And with [superintendent Dr.] Thomas Hagerman leaving, [I thought] that maybe somebody with my experience could be of help on the board. I’ve been involved in the schools for a long time and there’s that institutional knowledge that you have that someone who hasn’t been as involved in the schools might not be able to contribute on Day One. I’m hoping that I can hit the ground running. There’s so much to do.”
Hahn Pascutti was nominated along with fellow newcomer Colleen Brown and incumbent Ron Schulhof by Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee. The trio runs unopposed in the May 17 election, the same day as the school budget vote. Incumbents Karen Ceske, the current school board president, and Carl Finger opted not to seek a second term.
Hahn Pascutti lived in New York City and then California for a year. She returned to the East Coast 11 years ago and knew she wanted to live in Scarsdale.
“I was born in the Bronx and lived in Hartsdale for a little while and then Rockland County, so I always knew the great reputation of the Scarsdale schools,” she said. “I always imagined myself living in Scarsdale, so I was happy to come here. I have loved being in this community ever since.”
From her professional work prior to having kids and diving into volunteer work with the schools and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, most of what Hahn Pascutti has focused on has been as a treasurer, training treasurers and analyzing budgets.
Working for a quantitative hedge fund, Hahn Pascutti “learned how to analyze and taught me a lot of critical thinking, risk management and fiduciary duties.” As an “eager beaver” kindergarten parent she then got involved with the PTA at Quaker Ridge chairing the book fair, which led to “so many committees and great opportunities and experiences” over the years.
Hahn Pascutti chaired the after-school clubs where she got to see the positive impact they had on the students, while also managing staff, negotiating with vendors and working with school administrators. She later became PTA president and eventually joined the PT Council, where she was treasurer and trained the other treasurers on audit processes and making sure taxes were filed properly, along with all the regulations PTAs face.
With the PTA and PT Council, Hahn Pascutti was also involved with technology as the webmaster, directory chair, community calendar chair and handling training.
Other involvement included being on the district’s buildings committee prior to the Greenacres bond and the LWV as the school portfolio chair, where she studied the school budget, held forums and collaborated on a consensus statement. It was a public-facing role.
She was also treasurer of her co-op in SoHo, a charter school in an underserved community in Brooklyn and Kids Base in Scarsdale, and she was set to be treasurer of the middle school PTA prior to her school board nomination.
Having seen the district from so many different angles, Hahn Pascutti thinks she is ready to serve on the board.
“I believe that it’s important work,” she said. “Some people look at stuff like policy or whatever as kind of wonky, but it directly impacts our children’s experience in the schools and our community as a whole. I’d love for us as a community to come together now. This is a great chance to start over and heal as a community and move forward in a constructive, collaborative way.
“I look forward to working with the members who are on the board now and my fellow nominees. I think it’s a great board and after working so many years through the schools I think I have an idea of what we’ll be looking for. It is also super-important to get community feedback and input as to what qualities and priorities we have for our future administration. I look forward to working with parents in the community, teachers in the community, even students, getting their input.”
Hahn Pascutti called the “IRS issue” a “great concern,” but like everyone else in the community, she feels like she is in the dark. “I have all the same questions that everybody else does,” she said. “I do believe the board is working very hard on it. That’s something that has to be dealt with.”
Hahn Pascutti said not finding out about the tax situation for almost 10 months was “upsetting” and “alarming.” In addition to finding out what actually happened, she’d like to see the proper steps taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “We have to make sure that the right protocols are in place, whether it’s lines of communication, the right supervisory roles,” she said.
The superintendent search is another priority, she said, as is mental health.
“Mental health issues have risen in our schools even before the pandemic which then have grown to crisis levels during COVID-19,” she said. “I was heartened to see the proposed mental health staff additions in this year’s budget and will look to continue to assess and improve the mental, social and emotional well-being of our students.”
Looking at curriculum is also of interest to Hahn Pascutti.
“I have children who are very different learners and one of them is even not in Scarsdale schools,” she said. “Not having an education background I had a steep learning curve in terms of those kinds of things. I took a class at Windward teacher’s institute just to better understand my child. It gives some insight into the different kind of teaching styles.”
Hahn Pascutti hasn’t regretted her decision to move to Scarsdale and she said she looks forward to the next chapter in her second career as a volunteer.
“I love this town … it’s a wonderful town to raise your kids in,” she said. “It’s a wonderful community. Doing volunteer work, I’ve made a lot of connections and friendships. I want to give back. It’s been a great learning experience for me doing all of this work. I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”
