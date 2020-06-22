One local high school student, with the help of some friends, transformed personal tragedy to community charity.
From a family that includes several front-line workers and was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic with the loss of loved ones, Christen Smith, a sophomore at Horace Mann High School, rallied her Scarsdale friends in a dedicated effort to give back, using baking as an opportunity to express gratitude.
Smith’s commitment is best exemplified in how she spent her birthday on June 10. While some may view a birthday under quarantine as a disappointment, with festivities likely limited to family members and maybe a drive-by of friends, Smith saw this as a unique chance. She used the timing of her birthday to forgo personal gifts and instead asked her friends to donate baked goods.
“I thought that in times like these, it’s better to give than to receive. I wanted to show my appreciation for our front-line workers. These medical workers sacrifice their lives, risking contracting COVID-19 like my Aunt Lora did, every day for the greater good and we must show our gratitude appropriately,” she said. Smith’s aunt, Lora Smith-Johnson, was nominated as Montefiore Hospital’s Nurse of the Year in 2019.
Smith’s call to arms and birthday delivery did not end at her initial donation to Montefiore in the Bronx. Since then, she has been determined to continue this charity and has donated to other medical centers, including Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.
“Honestly the look of joy on people’s faces is the reason that I bake. What takes 30 minutes of my day can bring others happiness for days or months or years. After seeing how happy I was delivering the treats to the first hospital, my mom assisted me in finding more medical centers for me to deliver to,” she said.
That look of joy encouraged Smith and her friends to continue baking for front-line workers.
Smith’s acts of charity came in the context of great adversity, not only nationally — as the nation grappled with the bizarre reality of extreme change and loss — but on a personal level for Smith who lost her grandfather to COVID-19 in April. While many had suffered greatly from the ongoing pandemic, the loss and illness of family members had been a personal challenge for Smith.
Baking was a passion of hers from a young age and marked family holidays, from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas, according to Smith. This skill and longstanding passion combined with years of dedication as a Girl Scout in Troop 1579. Smith remembered charitable forays with the scouts to the children’s hospital to make meals for sick children and similar deliveries of baked goods to the Scarsdale Police Station. This experience and skill set seemed like “the one way I can make a positive difference in the lives of front-line workers I have come to know,” she said.
Smith hoped her continued effort might spur others around the village into action.
“I hope it inspires them to show their gratitude to our medical workers and others in our community who have been doing so much for us these past few months, and although we could never thank them enough for going above and beyond their duty, giving them cupcakes might be a pretty good start,” she said.
In the continued struggle against illness, Smith and her friends tried to transform loss and tragedy into happiness and thanks. The drive and gratitude expressed by these Scarsdale High Schoolers, in spite of negative circumstances, was a call to arms and a call to thanks for the entire village.
