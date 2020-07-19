Employees of the Candlelight Inn on S. Central Avenue saw two men pumping out containers of used cooking grease on the restaurant’s property early in the morning of July 6. After being confronted by the employees, the men stopped pumping and left. The restaurant’s owner told police the men were driving a Chevy van with New York license plates. The owner gave a picture he took of the license plate to police. A deposition was filed and the restaurant’s owner said he would press charges if the grease thieves were apprehended.
Unauthorized charge for e-cycle
The owner of Danny’s Cycles on S. Central Avenue told police July 12 he received a phone call from a woman disputing a charge from his business on her credit card. The woman said she did not authorize the charge and would be contacting her credit agency. Information in the store’s database had her listed as the purchaser of a child’s bicycle in March. The storeowner said the questionable transaction began when an unknown man placed a phone order for an electric bike on July 11 using the woman’s information, but with an unrelated phone number. The storeowner said when he called the number to confirm with the cardholder all the information was correct and the purchase authorized, a woman identified herself on the phone using the name of the cardholder. She said the information was correct but gave as a contact the original phone number. The transaction went through and a man came to the store July 11 to pick up the electric bike using curbside service. The man provided a New York State driver’s license as identification upon pickup. The storeowner said he was unable to determine if payment was reversed; the sale remained valid pending receipt of a declined charge from the credit card.
Come get these bullets
Police responded to a Juniper Road residence July 11 to collect unused rounds of ammunition discovered by a man while he was cleaning out his father’s house. The man said he found rounds of 45-caliber ACP ammunition and rounds of 30-caliber ammunition, and he didn’t know how to properly dispose of it. Police vouchered the rounds into evidence to be destroyed.
Fraudulent claim
A Glendale Road resident reported receiving a letter July 6 with her name, Social Security number, place of employment and her parents’ address on it. The letter stated she filed for unemployment benefits from the Irvington School District. She said she never filed a claim. She notified her bank and credit union, and there’s no evidence of suspicious activity on her accounts. She came to police to have the incident documented.
Whoops
Police responded to the Central Animal Hospital on Ardsley Road July 9 on a report of a FedEx truck having backed into and damaged the side of the building. The driver reported no injury to his person or his truck. The damaged wood was on the building façade only and there was no structural damage, only cosmetic damage, to the building.
Missing license plate
An employee of CVS on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale reported July 10 a New Jersey temporary license plate was missing from his 2018 BMW. He told police he parked in the pharmacy parking lot around 2 p.m. and, when his shift ended at 10:45 p.m., he noticed the temporary license plate was missing from his rear bumper. He said he fastened it on with weather tape. He said he wasn’t sure if the plate had been attached to the car when he arrived at work that day. He showed police his paperwork from a car dealership to prove the temporary plate had expired in June, and said he was in the process of getting new New York plates from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Malfunctioning alarm
While on early patrol on July 11, police responded on a report from Highpoint Drive residents of loud, warning alarm announcements coming from the 400 block of N. Central Avenue between midnight and 3 a.m. Upon arrival, police heard automated alarm announcements coming from a speaker located at the rear of the building above the TJ Maxx loading dock. The announcements were loud and disruptive. As there was no apparent reason for the alarm to be going off, it was determined the alarm was malfunctioning. Police tried but were not able to contact the management company. Police said they would try to contact management during normal business hours.
This report was made using official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department for the period of July 6 through July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.