Jordan Copeland looks at Scarsdale and he sees things most people do not. It could be a house abnormally close to the street in Edgewood, a gas station on Post Road in an area with no other businesses, a clock above a shop in Scarsdale Village featuring County Trust, a bank that hasn’t existed for decades, an old post with the year 1936 on it on the corner of Post and Edgewood roads.
If you’ve missed it, he’s spotted it.
“I eventually learned through years of looking that it was an old post for a post office collection box,” Copeland said of the 1936 landmark. “I was always interested in history, so just looking around I found lampposts that were 100 years old and various things around Scarsdale just by being curious.”
Despite having lived in the village for 16 years, Copeland’s journey into local history was actually sparked five years ago in the classroom of a very old building in the Bronx where he teaches fifth grade. He and his students were doing a project on the history of the school building, which the kids found fascinating.
“I think there’s a difference with local history,” Copeland said. “If you’re studying ancient Egypt, it’s a little bit abstract for kids and for adults to relate to it. But if you are told that the buildings across from your school used to be farmland, you can kind of see it. If you can hold up a picture of then and now it’s kind of mind-blowing.
“I started doing that around here with my house, the street, the neighborhood. You’re surrounded by history… The reason downtown is like this is not because it was handed down by God on tablets, but because it developed first in an organic way and then in a long-term community planning way.”
The most interesting thing Copeland learned about his house was that former New York Ranger Ulf Nilsson had once lived there. “There wasn’t anything particular about the house — the house was more of a jumping-off point,” he said.
As a former public defender in the Bronx for a decade, a public school elementary teacher in the Bronx for seven years and now trying to launch a music career this year, Copeland has a dynamic interest in the world around him.
The former drummer began playing guitar, singing and writing more music now that he wasn’t so exhausted after each school day. He got into the studio prior to the pandemic and now he’s trying to decide how best to release his music, which he described as “generally rock with a little bit of Americana,” a mix of Elton John and Jason Isbell.
In addition, his family is very interested in the local history of the town he grew up in and where his parents and sister still live, Hastings-on-Hudson, and he’s been exposed to some of the programming there from the Hastings Historical Society, in addition to his dad’s own research, about the town that went from industrial to suburban, while Scarsdale, Copeland noted, went from rural to suburban.
“One big learning is that Scarsdale didn’t happen by accident,” he said. “Until the 1820s I would describe Scarsdale as inferior to every town around here because we were landlocked and we didn’t have good access.”
The train line and parkways like the Bronx River and Hutchinson River on both sides both had major impacts on the development, as did “community-minded development and zoning that make it what it is today,” according to Copeland.
A few years ago Copeland started posting on Facebook offering little tours and that grew into a walking tour of Edgewood and programming for the Scarsdale Teacher’s Institute, the Scarsdale Adult School and the Scarsdale Historical Society, of which he is now a board member.
Copeland had attended a music camp by virtuoso guitar player Richard Thompson and he remembers Thompson saying, “A song isn’t finished until it’s played for other people.” That outlook led Copeland to formalize and organize his research and create two classroom lectures with slideshows — one for Arthur Manor, one for downtown Scarsdale — that he has now taken to presenting online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had all this knowledge about the neighborhood, but I was just kind of keeping it for myself, so I figured I would start to do stuff,” Copeland said.
Copeland has pored through digitized copies of The Scarsdale Inquirer, the Historical Society’s website, timesmachine.nytimes.com, The Scarsdale Library’s flickr.com page, westchestergov.com and davidrumsey.com, which features historic maps. “It’s been hundreds of hours, but it’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I’ve got Dropbox folders full of photos and maps… It’s basically like harmonizing all those sources.”
Copeland, 47, used to be a competitive cyclist until about a decade ago when he suffered a hip injury. Now that he’s no longer riding 250-300 miles per week, he’s got more time for music and history. He still bikes and walks around Scarsdale for his keen observations that later lead to historic revelations.
“It’s all triangulating and crossing different sources, particularly for the downtown,” Copeland said. “You see something in a photo or you look at a map and that gives you more information. I’m constantly getting these epiphanies, saying, ‘Where have I seen something like that before?’ That’s the fun part of it. I would do it just for my own interest, but getting to have an outlet for it and have people be like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool,’ is great.”
Copeland prefers doing the legwork to reading a book, though most of what he’s coming up with you wouldn’t find in a history book.
“You’re assembling the research and if you assemble the research you know it so much better than you would by reading it,” Copeland said.
There are some characters he’s come across that continue to baffle Copeland, such as the potential abduction of an Edgewood woman in 1921. His lengthy research hit a dead end and he admitted he stopped looking because there were “diminishing returns on that one.”
He believes he found the old post office, now the garage of a house. Copeland said he’s 50-50 on it and the homeowner was “suspicious” when he came knocking looking for clues. “It’s fun to have all these mysteries,” Copeland said.
He added, “It takes time to realize there’s a question to ask.”
Sharing the knowledge with others helps strengthen community pride.
“It’s wonderful to see people light up and have this awareness like I do,” Copeland said. “When I’m walking around my head’s on a swivel. There’s another level of depth to the things I see when I walk around downtown when I’m in that mindset. It makes looking around a lot richer and a lot more enjoyable and I think other people have that, too.”
Copeland will again host two online Zoom classes through the Scarsdale Adult School this month.
“I’m sure there’s things in my presentation that, other than me and the people who have seen the presentation, nobody alive knows, which is really cool,” Copeland said.
