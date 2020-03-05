Pandemic fears turned into local reality this week as the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus impacted Westchester County.
The Inquirer learned Thursday, March 5, that a Quaker Ridge parent was self-quarantining after attending an event March 1 at Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue along with a New Rochelle resident who has since tested positive for the virus.
Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue closed March 3 until further notice, and people who attended services at the temple on Feb. 22, and a funeral and bat mitzvah on Feb. 23, were ordered by county health officials to self-quarantine until at least March 8.
The Scarsdale family, which includes two children who attended QR elementary school and the middle school Monday to Wednesday, opted to keep the children home from school as of Thursday. The school district cannot require them to do so, unless the health department mandates that.
School officials refuted a “rumor” that the district had told the family to send their children to school. Scarsdale Schools Director of Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said the district encourages families to follow the local department of health guidelines if they have concerns. “Upwards of 1,000 people have now been placed on self-quarantine (by DoH) and more cases are expected in the future. Unfortunately, this has been accompanied by rumors about whether families are under quarantine and judgments about whether families should or should not be,” reads a message posted on the district website March 5.
“We cannot say they have to self-quarantine,” Rauschenbach told the Inquirer, and if they choose to do so, “We are not penalizing anyone… we are diligently following up with any family with any concerns.”
Among the concerned are those who would like the school to provide more guidance.
“While we certainly understand that they are not allowed to require or even suggest a self-quarantine, if a family feels it is in their best interest, or the best interest of the community, to self-quarantine … it is [the district’s] place to offer guidance … not put the rest of our children at any heightened risk,” said Quaker Ridge resident Roger Neustadt, who serves as director of the Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools, a grassroots advocacy group.
Rauschenbach said the New York State’s departments of education and health told Scarsdale and 77 other public school officials in a conference call Thursday that schools do not have the right to tell individuals they cannot come to school.
“The families always have the right to keep their children out of school if they feel strongly about it, but the school cannot recommend that they quarantine,” he said. “We recommend that they follow the guidelines of the department.”
Asked whether the district is considering closing the schools, he said, “We are following the guidance of the department of health, and assessing the situation, and at this point there are no plans to close.”
Rauschenbach also said, “We are required to report anyone diagnosed or being tested. If they are at risk of exposure and they are connecting with the school and feel they need to self-isolate, we would do whatever we could to provide home instruction if we know it will be longer than 10 days.”
Self-quarantine, according to Rauschenbach, is an excused absence. He also said the school district doesn’t yet have a system for providing instruction remotely. “If it is a situation where it is a parent who is working under their physician’s guidance or the county department of health to self-isolate, then we would work with that family to provide virtual [education]… but there is no set plan on how that would happen.”
Earlier this week it was reported the COVID-19 patient from New Rochelle experienced respiratory symptoms beginning Feb. 22 and was admitted to Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville Feb 27. He was transferred to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on March 2. The New Rochelle man’s diagnosis was the first in New York of “community” contagion — that is, a case of unknown origin in a person with no links to a hot spot.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced March 4 that the man’s family, and a neighbor who drove the man to the hospital, had also tested positive.
The son is a student at Yeshiva University. Yeshiva announced on March 4 that it had canceled classes at its Wilf Campus and at the MTA Yeshiva High School in the Bronx. The daughter attends SAR Academy in the Bronx, which has been closed since March 3. Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains were also closed.
Scarsdale children who attend Westchester Day School and SAR are transported by minibus along with children from Scarsdale who attend other private schools in the area. Rauschenbach said the district contacted families with children who ride the buses to private schools to inform them of the steps being taking in response — three minibuses are being disinfected by district transportation personnel — and to provide contacts at the district if they want to discuss the situation further.
Rauschenbach offered reassurance Wednesday, saying, “As a district we understand the concern of families. We understand that people are nervous. It’s really important that people stay tuned to the department of health and the CDC” for the latest information on the COVID-19 epidemic.
It’s also important “to help students and children in general feel as safe as possible in an uncertain time and work together as a community to move us all forward through this situation,” he added.
As the situation develops locally, the Scarsdale School District will post updates on its website, scarsdaleschools.org.
On Wednesday, March 4, The Windward School in White Plains and public schools in Mount Vernon and Hastings announced they were closing March 5 and 6 for deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. In Hastings cleaning was necessary because a parent whose children attend the schools had been in “a location that was closed due to contact with a person who is under quarantine from the coronavirus,” Valerie Henning-Piedmonte, superintendent of Hastings Schools, said.
Symptoms are believed to take up to two weeks to emerge. In a March 3 briefing, Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, M.D., urged residents to call ahead rather than “show up at your health care facility and say, ‘I think I have coronavirus,’ because they need to be prepared to receive you.”
Residents who might have been exposed to the virus will be quarantined, according to Amler. “We will be putting them under 14 days of observation to ensure that they do not become ill,” she said. “If they do, they will be properly tested, and if they [test positive] they will be provided medical care.”
As worried residents look to stock up on two weeks’ worth of food, water and medical supplies in case the virus spreads and they might need to quarantine, grocery stores and pharmacies are being inundated.
Spencer Pharmacy has been “insanely busy” because of the coronavirus, and “nothing is available,” pharmacist Dave Ferreira said Thursday. He said he has been fielding calls all day long, and “eight out of 10 calls I get are from people looking for products I don’t have. Hand sanitizers, masks, rubbing alcohol, gels, zinc lozenges — people post about things online and create a panic. They create artificial shortages where there should not have been one.”
DeCicco’s Family Markets in Scarsdale has plenty of food and canned goods on hand, but overall buying has been “more than usual,” according to store manager Flora Day.
“We get daily deliveries, so the shelves are not empty,” she said. “Clorox wipes sell out in seconds,” and other products have been sold out since last week. “We have no hand wipes. We cannot get that, or hand sanitizers.”
