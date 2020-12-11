Councilwoman Diana Juettner was always fascinated with the intricacies of government. A self-proclaimed “political junkie,” while other American University students were out gallivanting the streets of Washington, D.C., Juettner was in the Capitol, staying up all night, ecstatic to see Congress adjourn.
To her, government and public policy were exciting; case studies of the influence one individual can have in a community — the type of influence she knows well, having served on the Greenburgh Town Board since 1992.
After almost three decades of local public service, Juettner announced in a letter to district leaders Nov. 25 that she did not plan to seek reelection in 2021, leaving the seat open for the first time in 28 years.
“It’s really the right time for me to step down,” Juettner told the Inquirer. “It also gives me the opportunity to spend more time with my family and also to serve the town in a different way.”
Even before her professors in college led her to follow her passion for law and public service, Juettner’s earliest curiosity in government started in eighth grade. Then, throughout the 1950s as she saw women graduating from law school, she set out to follow a similar path.
A Bronx native, Juettner, 80, studied political science and sociology at Hunter College and completed some graduate work at American University, where she studied American government.
She moved to Westchester in 1966 and bought a house in Ardsley with her husband in 1969 where she has lived ever since.
Juettner was eventually swept up in the consumer movement, which sought to protect American consumers and was led unofficially by political activist Ralph Nader. Later in life, she decided to enroll in the law center at Touro College on Long Island and was a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1983.
She practiced law for a while (and wrote a book about how to sue in small claims court) but found her true love in teaching. She started as an adjunct professor at Mercy College in 1985 and was officially appointed to the faculty in 1987. She still teaches at the school and is chair of the school’s department of social sciences.
“Teaching is so exciting because you continue to learn,” she said.
Before long, she was running the college’s paralegal studies department, and after starting the school’s conflict management program with another colleague, she also taught legal studies at the undergraduate and graduate levels. In the spring, she usually teaches one of her favorite classes — state and local government.
“You can’t do law without knowing government,” she said.
In 1992, Juettner got her first official position in local political circles. Thomas Abinanti, now assemblyman for District 92, had been elected to the Westchester County Board of Legislators and was planning to leave his seat on the Greenburgh Town Board after serving five years. Because Abinanti was leaving only one year into his second term, someone had to be appointed to fill the position.
Juettner was active in the local political scene, working for the Democratic Committee, and decided to interview for the position. She was appointed and, a year later, decided to solidify her spot on the board by running for election.
She said she didn’t have a lot of money to run for office, and it was “very interesting going out and meeting people or knocking on people’s doors and have people tell you ‘I’ve already received your mail’ and I kind of chuckled and said to one woman, ‘You really haven’t gotten my mail because I don’t have any money to mail anything.’”
Even with limited funds, Juettner was able to pull off a win and, every four years for the last three decades, she’s been able to hold onto the seat.
Though most people would think it’d be nice to run for higher office after so many years of experience in local politics, Juettner was always happy where she was.
“When you have your family and you live in a community and you really like being there, it just is nice to continue to enjoy what you’ve got,” said Juettner.
Certainly, 28 years on a single board is a long time and things have definitely changed since she first ran in the 1990s. From how candidates campaign to how the board functions, Juettner has had to adjust and learn to tap into social media, online grassroots organizing and hyper-targeted mailings to get the word out about her candidacy. From figuring out where a cell tower needs to be placed to the intricacies surrounding environment, land use and land acquisition, she has seen the complexities of government shift as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been the latest complexity for local municipalities faced with new state quidelines or mandates and shrinking revenue budgets.
“The amount of time that was spent by board members, by department heads, by those in local government and then trying to interact with other layers of government to understand what’s going on, has just been very, very difficult,” she said, adding that the town board had to figure out how to continue to deliver services to the community while keeping town employees safe. “It’s difficult, but yet on the other hand the other wonderful thing that local government was able to try to do for the community was how they reached out, whether it was the town government or the villages around here, that they worked with the local establishments and local restaurants to try and make it work for them.”
While serving on the board, she said her greatest accomplishments include the building of the multipurpose center at Anthony F. Veteran Park, expanding the town’s park land, supporting and expanding the Theodore D. Young Community Center and her support for the renovation of the Greenburgh Public Library.
Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, Juettner finds the increased cost of living, traffic safety issues and the balance between development and residential planning as some of the biggest issues the town is facing.
During her tenure on the board, Juettner has been privy to another divisive issue: Edgemont incorporation. Edgemont residents had taken steps to incorporate as an independent village well before Juettner’s election to the board, though the effort gained momentum recently. Currently, the town and the Edgemont Incorporation Committee await a decision in the Appellate Division of the State of New York in response to the petition submitted in May 2019 and denied by Supervisor Paul Feiner two months later.
“My great hope is that the people in this town can pull together and stay together,” said Juettner. “I think it’s a great town the way it is right now, but I know there are people who disagree, but it’s my fondest hope that it stays the way it is.”
To the incorporation proponents who feel overlooked by the town, Juettner said she hopes they would express why they feel they aren’t a part of the process.
“Hopefully we can pull together and find a way to keep them as part of the town so they do feel that they’re being represented the way they feel they should be,” she said. “Every part of town wants to feel that way, and it’s important for every citizen to feel that [his or her] voice can be heard. That’s what makes it difficult, because sometimes we have to make decisions that can’t please everyone.”
One such decision was the board’s 4-1 vote in February 2018 when they approved a special permit for the proposed Formation-Shelbourne assisted living facility at 448 Underhill Road in Edgemont. The vote set off a years-long legal battle with local civic associations and the Greenville Fire District over plans to build a senior living facility on the former Sprainbrook Nursery site.
Juettner, who voted yes on the proposal, said she didn’t think it was appropriate to comment on the assisted living facility as it was still working its way through the court, but said her “yes” vote was based on the zoning board’s variance approval.
Reflecting on her service on the board, Juettner said she has no regrets. With everchanging circumstances, she said the way she reacted in the 1990s would’ve been different from the way she acted today, but she is much more focused on the future, rather than the past.
“I think it’s always better to look forward,” she said. “What we learn from past situations is also something [that] can help us do better in the present and the future.”
