With demand for mental health services escalating during the pandemic, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) has expanded its capacity for services, hiring nine professionals over the last two years. Some have replaced counselors who decided to leave for personal or professional reasons, while others have been hired to meet the increasing demand.
“With only so many hours available per counselor, we didn’t want to say we cannot serve those who reach out, so we needed more workers,” said SFCS Executive Director Jay Genova.
The new roster also brings greater diversity to the agency’s staff, including counselors who will incorporate gender, orientation and cultural competence in their work.
“As we look to hiring new staff we are certainly looking to have our staff represent the community that we serve. I believe we now have the most diverse staff we have ever had,” Genova said.
He mentioned Jie Wu, a bilingual and bicultural therapist, as an example.
“[Wu] was brought on to work specifically with the Chinese community in Scarsdale,” he said. “When people are looking for health and support, they want to know they are understood … If you are a part of that community you understand it more deeply than if you have just studied it or read about it.”
All the new hires are at least master’s degree-level mental health professionals. Patricia Moore and Samanatha Swanco are also credentialed as specialized clinical alcohol and substance abuse counselors. Moore and Swanco will work with parents and students in the agency’s Youth Services Project at the high school and middle school respectively. They are replacing longstanding staffers Lauren Pomerantz and Emily Vallario, who both left the agency in the past year. “We are fortunate to have staff who can further our [substance abuse] prevention efforts on both levels” in the schools, Genova said.
The Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force (DATF), which aims to reduce substance abuse in the community, plans to expand its prevention services through both education and skill development as a recipient of a 2021 Drug Free Community grant for $125,000, which is renewable annually over five years for a total of $625,000, with SFCS as the lead agency.
“Our staff is very involved in shaping policy,” Genvoa said, and the grant “helps us to expand programming” to reduce substance abuse. A new “Restart” group, for example, is planned to provide early intervention for early adolescents who are having substance abuse issues. “We want to get them off that track before the use becomes a pattern,” Genova said.
The agency also will expand the role of Lisa Tomeny, who leads the task force’s efforts through SFCS.
SFCS also has offered mental health and first aid training to the community, giving people practical skills to respond to crises.
The Safe Coalition is another community-based prevention group under the SFCS umbrella, which looks to reduce all forms of violence and abuse, including elder abuse, relationship abuse, suicide, and the potential of violence at the schools or in the community.
“Violence often is rooted in gender role stereotypes” and “strict adherence to [stereotypes] sometimes leads to violence so it’s important to help people understand that issue,” Genova said. With the new counselors in place, SFCS stands ready to “help families who call and need those services, as well as prevention and skill building and support initiatives such as the parent support groups.”
Genova said he hopes the community will take the opportunity to get acquainted with the new group of mental health professionals who will add their knowledge, skills and experience to the agency’s tried-and-true senior staff, some of whom have been there for more than two decades.
“We have a nice complement of staff in terms of experience, gender, cultural competence, and diversity of orientation and religions … with subtle differences in training for mental health, marriage counseling” and much more.
“The agency philosophy is that we provide care to all of our clients in a family systems model. We believe that any client we see is part of a unique system we call a family. Understanding how those relationships promote growth for an individual is the underlying value for a diverse staff such as ours.”
Meet the agency’s new counseling staff members:
Swaroopa Dundon, MHC-LP
Swaroopa Dundon joined SFCS as a family therapist in October 2021. She has worked in several NYS Offices of Mental Health day treatment programs serving clients with chronic mental health conditions. Dundon has experience treating clients with an array of diagnoses, including depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use and eating disorders. She also brings a multicultural and multilingual perspective to SFCS. She has lived and worked in different parts of the world, including Hong Kong and India, and speaks several South Asian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil, in addition to English.
Sarah Cromwell Goldstein, LMSW
Sarah Goldstein joined SFCS as a family therapist in November 2021. Goldstein specializes in child-parent psychotherapy, a highly successful family intervention for young children who have experienced trauma and, as a result, are experiencing mental health, attachment and/or behavioral problems. Through parent-child dyadic play therapy, Goldstein supports families in restoring the child’s sense of safety and attachment while improving cognitive, behavioral and social functioning. As a Scarsdale native and 2012 SHS graduate, she has an intimate understanding of our community and its families.
Josephine Phillips, LMSW
Josephine “Jo” Phillips joined the SFCS staff as a family therapist in December 2020. She has experience working with individuals, couples and families at all stages of the life cycle in community mental health settings. Phillips specializes in treating challenging behaviors associated with adolescents, especially those impacted by moderate to severe anxiety, depression, trauma, substance abuse and co-occurring conditions. She speaks Italian, in addition to English.
Jie Wu, LMSW
Jie Wu joined the SFCS staff as a therapist in March 2021. She has worked with children and families in NYS Office of Mental Health outpatient facilities and the New York City public schools. Wu is a bilingual and bicultural therapist with the ability to support families in both English and Mandarin. She is specially trained in cultural competency, as well as in treating trauma-related mental health conditions.
New Middle School Youth Outreach Workers with the Scarsdale Community Youth Services Project:
Ari Goldstein, LMSW
Ari Goldstein joined the SFCS staff as a youth outreach worker at Scarsdale Middle School in September 2021. In his prior work at a Rockland County community mental health clinic, he provided psychotherapy to children, adolescents and families. He also gained experience at the Child Mind Institute where he worked with children with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), and related learning, social and behavior problems. Goldstein also led and organized recreational activities and games, sports skills training and social skills didactics.
Ashley Sirna, LMSW
Ashley Sirna joined the SFCS staff as a youth outreach worker at Scarsdale Middle School in September 2021. Sirna has experience serving the mental health needs of adolescents, adults and the elderly. She has worked in two other school districts, among other settings. Sirna has experience treating substance abuse and other mental health issues, and has been an active advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Samantha Swanko, LMHC, CASAC-2
Samantha “Sam” Swanko joined the SFCS staff as a youth outreach worker at Scarsdale Middle School in September 2021. She also co-facilitates the Peer Leadership program for Scarsdale High School students. Swanko has a unique interest and experience in treating chemical dependency and has worked with adolescents, adults and families struggling with addiction. In addition to treating mental health disorders, she has special training in alcohol and substance abuse counseling.
New High School Youth Outreach Workers on the Scarsdale Community Youth Services Project:
Patricia Moore, LMSW, CASAC-2
Patricia “Patti” Moore joined the SFCS staff as a youth outreach worker at Scarsdale High School in September 2021. She has experience working with adolescents, adults and the elderly on mental health and substance abuse issues. She worked previously in crisis intervention and investigations of abuse, neglect and maltreatment of vulnerable populations. In addition to treating mental health disorders, Moore has special training in alcohol and substance abuse counseling. She has run a variety of group and individual therapy sessions.
Natalie Ramos, LMSW
Natalie Ramos joined SFCS staff as a youth outreach worker at Scarsdale High School in September 2021. She specializes in working in various youth settings including LGBTQ+ programs, respite and school-based mentorship initiatives. In her previous work on Long Island, Natalie facilitated the Gay Youth Planning Committee, providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. She has also worked with youth with serious emotional disturbances. Ramos also has experience working with youth in a school-based mentorship program, assisting them in creating academic goals, cultivating coping mechanisms and developing social skills.
