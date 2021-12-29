Started in Massachusetts in 1992, First Day Hikes are now a national event taking place in all 50 states on Jan. 1. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the options for hikes in New York State range from self-guided treks to small staff- or volunteer-led hikes to multiple event options that day, allowing participants the time and space to social distance while still enjoying nature’s winter wonders.
There are many great local parks or trails in the area that are very kid-friendly; some also allow leashed dogs. Alltrails.com has a database of over 50,000 trails across the country that will allow you to do a search of trails nearby, while westchestergov.com also has a list of county parks, but here are a few fan favorites close to home:
Bronx River Pathway
Enter near Metro-North station at Crane Road, Scarsdale
This is a heavily trafficked out-and-back paved trail that spans 9.2 miles with a waterfall. This is a good one to choose if you have a stroller. Dogs are permitted on leash.
Hart’s Brook Park Reserve
156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale
This is a 2-mile moderately trafficked loop trail near Hartsdale that is used mainly for hiking, walking, nature trips and bird watching. Wildlife can often be spotted.
Mamaroneck Reservoir via Yellow Trail Loop
500 Mamaroneck Ave., Harrison
This is a 2.8-mile lightly trafficked loop trail in Saxon Woods Park, beginning at the park’s south entrance. It features a river and is good for all skill levels. Dogs are allowed on this trail.
Saxon Woods North Loop
1800 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains
This is a 2.9-mile loop trail near White Plains that features a nice forest setting. It is primarily used for hiking, running, bird watching and snowshoeing in winter. Dogs are allowed on leashes.
Cranberry Lake Preserve
1609 Old Orchard St., West Harrison
This is another loop trail, 1.8 miles, that’s perfect for kids, providing them with a sense of adventure as they navigate their way through different hiking paths. The loop provides an easy two-hour walk with different walkways and water views. The kids can even climb to the top of a stone quarry during this hike.
Ward Pound Ridge Reservation
Reservation Road, Pound Ridge
The 4,315-acre park makes Ward Pound Ridge Reservation the largest park in Westchester County. With its varied terrain and landscapes and miles of wooded trails, the park provides a variety of activities in all seasons. There are areas for picnicking, lean-to camping, fishing and cross-country skiing.
Rockefeller State Park Preserve
125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville
Option No. 1: Join an invigorating 1.5-mile New Year’s Day walk along the Hudson River across the landscapes of Rockwood Hall, former county estate of the late William M. Rockefeller. Larry Trachtenberg of the Saw Mill River Audubon Society guides the hike, so hikers will keep an eye out for winter birds, including both bald eagles and red-tailed hawks which are often seen in this park. COVID vaccination is required. Meet up at 9 a.m. at Rockwood Hall parking lot on Kendal Way at the west end of Route 117, just after the intersection of Phelps Way and Regeneron. If the lot is full, park in the Phelps Hospital garage (free of charge). Do not go to the main preserve entrance.
Option No. 2: Ring in the New Year with Peter Iskenderian, the preserve’s manager, who will lead a First Day Hike in the brisk morning air with views of an icy lake and contemplative meandering along carriage trails. There will be some small giveaways for attendees to commemorate the event, and a raffle for an official NYS Parks T-shirt. To join this 4-mile, two-hour hike, meet at 10 a.m. in the courtyard outside the visitor’s center at the preserve’s main entrance.
Registration for either hike is required via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3H8Z85k. If you reserve tickets and cannot attend, be sure to cancel your reservation via Eventbrite so the tickets may be made available to others who are waitlisted.
For more info, call 914-631-1470.
Scenic Hudson Park
29 Bridge St, Irvington
This is one of the most scenic and user-friendly walks in Westchester, located on the Hudson River. There are flat, paved walking paths that are good for strollers and there are also benches and a lot of trees that provide shade. As an added bonus, there is a public restroom. Walking around this manageable-sized park, you will see views of the New York City skyline, the Tappan Zee Bridge and the river.
Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave., Croton-on-Hudson
The 508-acre park situated on a peninsula on the east shore of the Hudson River is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Teatown Lake Reservation
1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining, NY
Environmental educator Elissa Schilmeister leads a moderate hike, Jan. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. Suitable for families with children 8 years old and up, the loop goes around Teatown Lake and ends on a floating bridge. Registration ($8, free for members) is required at teatown.org.
Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary
1 Playland Parkway, Rye
This sanctuary is set on 179 acres with 3 miles of trails that take you through forests, fields and along the shore. You will see wildlife and birds along the way. No pets allowed.
Anthony’s Nose
Route 9D and Route 202, Cortlandt Manor
This is a six-hour, 3-mile loop, which is also part of the Appalachian Trail. It’s a little more challenging with all of the uphill, downhill terrain — you can climb 1,500 feet if you do the whole trail — so it might be better for adventurous high school-aged kids.
Croton Dam tour
At Croton Gorge Park, 35 Yorktown Road, Croton-on-Hudson
Greet the New Year on either Jan. 1 or Jan. 2 with an easy 2-mile, two-hour total loop hike north along the aqueduct and atop the Croton Dam. Free, small group, open-air hike. The walk won’t be too long or too hard for the kids and you will all have views of the New Croton Reservoir from a bridge that borders the waterfall. There’s also a playground if your kids need a break from walking. Meet at noon near the restrooms at the rear of the parking lot at Croton Gorge Park (free parking). The leader of the hike will discuss the history and construction of the Old Croton Aqueduct and the features of the Croton Dam, the trailhead of the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail. The aqueduct was completed in 1842 to supply fresh water to a thirsty New York City. Preregistration is required via https://bit.ly/3yRpXYx.
Masks and social distancing required. Walk(s) will be rescheduled if weather does not cooperate. For more info, call 646-303-1448.
Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park
2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights
Ramble through FDR State Park with guides Walt and Jane Daniels, for a fun and fact-filled First Day Hike. Easy 2-mile hike begins at 10:30 a.m., no preregistration, no leashed pets. Dress in warm layers with hats and gloves. Meet up in north end of pool parking lot. Free of charge. For info, call 914- 245-4434.
John Jay Homestead State Historic Site
400 Jay St., Katonah
Take a First Day Hike on the grounds of John Jay Homestead historic site. Pick up a self-guided landscape tour from the holiday shop in the glass porch of the main house between 1 and 3 p.m. For weather-based cancellation information, visit www.johnjayhomestead.org after 10 a.m. on the day of the program. Free admission. For more info, call 914-232-5651.
Jones Beach State Park
2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Bring in the New Year with a free guided seal walk at Jones Beach Field 10. Educators will be in the Field 10 parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. directing folks where to look for seals. Dress for the weather, bring binoculars if you have them, and be prepared to walk along the beach. Meet at Field 10, Energy & Nature Center. For inquiries, email jbenc@parks.ny.gov. For more info, call 516-809-8222.
Sterling Forest State Park
116 Old Forge Road, Tuxedo, NY
Gather at 10 a.m. for a mild 4-mile hike around scenic Sterling Lake. Along the way hikers will enjoy historic remaining structures of the iron industry, some predating the revolutionary war.
Weather permitting; registered participants will be contacted in case of cancellation. Wear appropriate attire/footwear and bring water and a snack. Preregistration is required. Meet at Lautenberg Visitor Center. Easy to moderate hike. Registration is required; call 845-351-5907.
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
East side: 87 Haviland Road, Highland, NY
West side: 61 Parker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY
There is nothing nicer than viewing the icy Hudson River from 210 feet high. Start your 1.28-mile walk across the bridge on the east or west side and meet in the middle for picture taking. Hot chocolate and treats will be available beginning at 2 p.m. on both sides of the bridge. Free fun for all ages. Leashed pets welcomed, no registration required. For more info, contact 845-454-9649 or 845-834-2867.
Little Stony Point at Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve
3011 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY
Ring in the New Year with beautiful scenery and fresh air of the Hudson Highlands down at the Hudson River’s shoreline. Free hot cocoa, coffee, snacks, music, fireside warmth on New Year’s Day starting at 11 a.m. with short naturalist-led hikes around Little Stony Point (about 1 mile), or a hike to nearby historic Cornish Estate (3 miles round trip).
Conscientious social distancing and mask wearing, where appropriate, is recommended. Preregistration requested, not required, via Facebook.com/Littlestonypointpark, under Events. For info, call 845-265-3175.
More options
If you’re up for a longer drive, maybe even with an overnight at a cozy B&B, these First Day treks are farther afield in the Hudson Valley/Catskills. All take place Saturday, Jan. 1, unless otherwise noted:
Ashokan Quarry Trail, Olivebridge; 10 a.m.; 516-647-7776
Kelly Hollow Trail, town of Middletown; 11 a.m.; 845-586-3112
Meads Meadow Loop Trailhead, Woodstock; 9 a.m. and noon (two hikes on Jan. 2); 845-256-3083
Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Peter’s Kill, Kerhonkson; 9:15 a.m.; 845-255-0752
Olana State Historic Site, Hudson; 10-11 a.m.; 1-2 p.m.; (two hikes) 518-751-0344
Overlook Mountain Fire Tower, Woodstock; 7:45 a.m.; 845-688-3369
Stonykill Farm Environmental Education Center, Wappingers Falls; 11 a.m.; 845-831-3800
Taconic State Park-Copake Falls, Copake Falls; 1 p.m.; 518-329-3993
Upper Esopus Fire Tower, Mount Tremper; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; 845-688-3369.
A full list of NYS First Day Hikes, location details, format, preregistration requirements and additional information can be found online at parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.
Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of their preferred hike site and preregister where required; alternate locations should be considered as capacity restrictions and registration limits may impact availability.
— Compiled by Jennifer Gross and Valerie Abrahams. Sources: Parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.
