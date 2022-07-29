COVID-19, monkeypox and now, with one reported case in Rockland County on July 21, polio.
A polio vaccine is mandatory in the U.S. in order to attend school or child care, so most people are vaccinated when they are young.
“Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “The polio vaccine is safe and effective, protecting against this potentially debilitating disease, and it has been part of the backbone of required, routine childhood immunizations recommended by health officials and public health agencies nationwide.”
According to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) website, polio is “a viral disease that can affect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness, the polio virus typically enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with fecal matter of an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur. Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they aren’t sick. Symptoms, which can be mild and flu-like (fatigue, fever, headache, stiffness, muscle pain, vomiting), can take up to 30 days to appear, during which time an infected individual can be shedding virus to others. Though rare, some polio cases can result in paralysis or death.”
The impacted individual in Rockland County likely came in contact with someone who received an oral polio vaccine, which contains the live virus and has not been administered in the U.S. since 2000. The polio vaccine was introduced in 1955 and, according to the NYS DOH, “The last naturally occurring cases of polio in the U.S. were in 1979. More recent polio cases were not wild strains, with the last known case in the U.S. recorded by CDC in 2013.”
Vaccination information in Rockland is available at https://bit.ly/3zLpFVv.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said Westchester is “monitoring” the situation.
“If you have been vaccinated for polio, at this stage of the game you have nothing to fear, you do not need to get a booster or any other additional action on polio,” Latimer said July 25. “This is now isolated to a single case and we’re waiting to see if this is something more widespread … But if you are unvaccinated for polio then you should be very much aware that we need to move in a direction to help you. There’s no announcements yet about how that is going to be handled, if it’s going to be necessary. If this is a one-off case and it stays that way then we’ll take this off our radar screen …”
In the meantime, Westchester County is focused on monkeypox (27 cases in the county as of July 25) and COVID-19 (3,448 active cases as of July 24). Visit https://bit.ly/3baoQfe for the Inquirer’s coverage last week of background on monkeypox.
Nearly 200 have been vaccinated for monkeypox at the county’s health clinic at 134 Court St. in White Plains since last week. Vaccination appointments are available by calling 914-995-8900 with clinic hours for the first dose being given Mondays from noon to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. The second dose occurs 28 days later.
The county has received 4,540 doses of the vaccine from the state, which it has shared with other medical facilities. Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla is setting up a tent drive-thru, with appointments secured by calling 914-326-2060.
On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency (https://bit.ly/3zC3l0n). According to WHO’s website, “The WHO Secretariat presented the global epidemiological situation, highlighting that between 1 January 2022 and 20 July 2022, 14,533 probable and laboratory-confirmed cases (including three deaths in Nigeria and two in the Central African Republic) were reported to WHO from 72 countries across all six WHO Regions; up from 3,040 cases in 47 countries at the beginning of May 2022.”
COVID-19 numbers in the county dropped slightly from last week’s 3,600 to this week’s 3,400, which Latimer called “relatively stable.” Latimer reminded residents about mandatory isolation and voluntary vaccination as the keys to limiting spread and severity of the virus.
The county clinic at 134 Court St. is open Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon for pediatric vaccines for age 6 months to 5 years old and from 1 to 3 p.m. for all ages, including booster shots. These are by appointment only available at https://bit.ly/3baw5Ut.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said July 20 the state is working on a Fall Action Plan “to address the potential for seasonal COVID-19 surges” in the months ahead. A priority is a safe return to school in September.
The plan includes distributing 3 million testing kits to schools, encouraging more vaccinations and boosters, being prepared to set up mass vaccination sites “if the need arises,” encouraging “test early, test often,” increasing access to “treatment and therapeutics,” helping those with long COVID, stockpiling personal protective equipment and working to strengthen the network of hospitals.
