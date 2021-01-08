Hurricanes, superstorms, tropical storms and blizzards can have a crippling effect on properties and economies. In Westchester County over nearly the past decade from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 to Tropical Storm Isaias this past August, damaging winds and the weight of heavy snow have led to downed trees and therefore power and communications outages that have lasted for a week or two throughout the county. Westchester has finally had enough of the lack of short- and long-term response.
United Westchester, representing six cities, 19 towns and 20 villages covering 500 square miles and a population of nearly 1 million within the county, was initially formed following storms Riley and Quinn in 2018.
“The aftermath of those storms created a group of people all across Westchester County getting together to discuss what the problems were that were experienced and what possible solutions can be identified to make sure we have a better relationships with the power and telecommunications organizations in order to provide the proper service during these crises for the residents of our towns, cities, villages and county at large,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.
Since 2018, United Westchester, which consists largely of local, county and state elected leaders, including co-chairs Latimer and State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Scarsdale, has been working “to implement significant and necessary improvements to storm response efforts in Westchester County,” according to a press release.
The bottom line is, the service providers aren’t getting residents and businesses back up and running quickly enough after each major storm. During the COVID-19 pandemic it is seen as even more crucial as many residents are still limiting the time they spend with others and outside of their own houses.
In a 96-page Storm Response Report released Monday, Jan. 4, United Westchester made 42 recommendations for power companies Con Edison and NYSEG and communications suppliers Altice and Verizon.
Top recommendations for Con Edison and NYSEG, according to a press release:
Improve communication with municipalities
The use of Smart Meters to track customers who are without power, creating a live interactive outage map for public viewing
A regularly updated and shared list of critical facilities
An updated map of Con Edison’s grid provided to each municipality
Better internal communications in Con Edison between management, field and workers
The creation of the utility reserve corps
Better supply and distribution of dry ice
A 10-year storm hardening plan and implementation.
Key recommendations for Altice and Verizon:
Upgrade infrastructure
Improved coordination with electric utility companies during post-storm restoration efforts
Fixing customer service tools and availability
Providing municipal officials with operational contacts
Giving customers credits when they lose access to telecommunications services
For Altice, upgrading infrastructure and powering network nodes during power outages.
“This report details recommendations which need to be followed in order to effectively address the utility and telecom failings which occurred after Isaias and prior storms that have severely impacted our county in recent years,” Paulin said. “Our service providers know what went wrong. They now need to address the issues and recommendations set forth in the report so that power restoration efforts in Westchester County can be significantly improved.”
Following a full week with no power for many in Scarsdale as a result of Isaias, Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick provided written testimony to New York State where he wrote he was “incensed” and “angered” by Con Ed’s inability to help the county bounce back from storm damage. He noted in his Aug. 19, 2020 letter, “Con Ed just finished reporting how they would avoid extended outages and within days of this writing Con Ed was mandated to pay $10.75M for their failure to perform last time … and it’s already the next time.”
That brings us to the next next time, which was a wind and rain storm overnight on Christmas Eve 2020. According to Scarsdale Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole, Con Ed reported 16,000 individual outages in the county, with 95% being restored by 11 p.m. Christmas Day. He said about 500 in Scarsdale lost power, the majority in the Crane Road/village center area, with many of the others “concentrated” in Fox Meadow and Greenacres.
“All but a handful of single home outages were restored over the weekend,” Cole said. “Route 22 at Sherbrooke Road was closed to traffic due to downed tree limbs on power lines. The road was reopened overnight. DPW [Department of Public Works] crews cleared tree damage from roadways and hauled [the debris] to the recycling center.”
United Westchester is calling for more expedient service and better communication so residents aren’t left in the dark both literally and figuratively.
“United Westchester shows the power of government collaboration,” said Scarsdale Village Trustee Jonathan Lewis, who is the United Westchester Emergency Services Subcommittee chair. “Our executive committee and subcommittees brought together a cross section of government leaders throughout the county, empowered them to find actionable recommendations, and set tight deadlines for the completion of this project.”
