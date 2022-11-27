George Latimer 2023 county budget photo

Westchester County Executive George Latimer hands off his proposed budget to the board of legislators.

 Courtesy Westchester County

Westchester County Executive George Latimer presented his proposed 2023 operating budget on Nov. 10. The budget, which totals over $2.3 billion, includes a county property tax cut for the fourth year in a row.

The budget is now subject to review by the County Board of Legislators, which began a series of committee meetings Monday, Nov. 14. Representatives of all county departments and offices will make presentations to and take questions from the Budget & Appropriations Committee. The Board of Legislators is also hosting three public hearings on the budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.