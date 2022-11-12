George Latimer 2023 budget photo

Westchester County Executive George Latimer flanked by Director of Operations Joan McDonald and Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins as he announces a proposed $6 million county property tax levy decrease for 2023.

 Screenshot

With more detail for the FY2023 budget set to be released the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Thursday, Nov. 3, that he would seek the county’s fourth straight county property tax levy decrease.

“That is unprecedented in the history of Westchester County that we would have four straight years of reduction,” Latimer said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.