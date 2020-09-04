Police went to CVS on S. Central Avenue Aug. 24 in response to a larceny in progress. The subjects were described as a man in a striped tan shirt carrying a brown backpack and a woman in a tank top carrying a case of Heineken. Police saw the pair waiting at the bus stop in front of the store. The store employee who called them in was brought outside to identify them. The woman first identified herself as “Dawn Parker” but was later identified as Dawn Andrade. The man is Oscar Willis. The CVS employee saw Andrade walking around the store, picking up packs of gum and candy and putting them in a backpack. A case of Heineken beer was in her hand. She left without paying. Willis came in separately; he went to the cosmetic section and took soap, deodorant and body wash, and placed them in his backpack.
The employee realized they were together when she spotted them at the bus stop. The items taken are valued at $479. The merchandise was returned to the store and police took Andrade and Willis to the police station to be booked and processed. They were charged with petty larceny and released with a return date of Oct. 9.
Wrong turn leads to arrest
Marissa Foley, 32, was placed under arrest Aug. 25 at Fort Hill Road and Jackson Avenue for failure to turn as required. After observing her turn violation, police pulled her over and conducted a traffic stop. A DMV check revealed Foley was wanted on warrant by Mount Vernon police for unknown charges. When contacted, Mount Vernon police said they would extradite. Foley was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters to await Mount Vernon’s arrival. On Oct. 26 she returns to Greenburgh Town Court to respond to the turn violation. Her car was impounded by Greenburgh police and Foley was released to the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Close call
A High Ridge Road resident almost became a victim of a phone scam Aug. 25 after receiving a call from “Sophia Hernandez” who said, due to fraud, the woman’s Social Security number was suspended. In addition, the caller told the woman an abandoned car containing blood and drugs was linked to her personal information. The High Ridge Road woman suspected fraud when “Sophia” asked for money, specifically all her money. She hung up and put alerts on her accounts.
An E. Hartsdale Road man reported Aug. 28 his credit agency notified him of a change to his credit score. An unknown person got hold of his Social Security number and date of birth and notified the credit agency of a change of address to New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The suspect opened a PayPal account and charged $724. The victim contacted PayPal, disputed the charges and was reimbursed.
A S. Central Avenue resident Aug. 28 said his eBay account was hacked and an unknown person used an unknown credit card to purchase three iPad devices through his eBay account. He was able to stop the shipment and notify his bank.
Bitcoin troubles
Police went to a business on S. Central Avenue Aug. 29 when the business owners asked to file a police report. They said they’ve been working for two years with two online Bitcoin investors who might be in California or Texas. Substantial funds were deposited and invested in personal accounts and at Bitcoin ATMs located around New York. The business owners said they recently have been unable to withdraw money from the ATMs because the vending company froze their account and now doesn’t respond to them. They said the online investors in question told them money could be sent via a courier service. The business owners agreed to pay $15,000 into an account; they were asked to pay another $30,000 for a service fee. After a few more exchanges the businessmen said they became upset because they believe they’d been scammed. Because the businessmen have no proof of transfer of funds, police have determined at the time no crime was committed.
Put on your mask
A postal worker at the S. Central Avenue post office told police Aug. 25 a customer fought with her when told she had to put a mask on. The customer told police the postal worker “had an attitude” that started the fight. The customer said in future she would use another post office. A report was filed.
Heist at Best Buy
Police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue Aug. 26 on a report of two men who entered the store and took two laptop bags and 20 graphic calculators valued at $2,828.78 and then ran out of the store without paying. They ran behind the store toward Dalewood Drive where they got into a silver BMW with paper license tags and tinted windows. Police searched the area with negative results.
ID checked
Two businesses, one on S. Central Avenue and the other on N. Central Avenue, were cleared after the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force conducted an operation Aug. 27 targeting the sale of tobacco products to minors. During the investigation both locations were found to be in compliance with the law by asking for identification of the minor and refusing to sell him tobacco.
Officer injured
A mother working in concert with her teen son to steal groceries from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 27 was apprehended after a loss prevention officer was injured attempting to catch her. The two were in store custody when police arrived on scene. The loss prevention officer reported seeing the woman walk out of the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying. Video surveillance showed her son in the store as well; upon leaving, he turned right and she turned left.
The officer followed her and approached her in the parking lot. She said she was going to get a credit card to pay, but then said she had no money. He asked her to write down her identification information, and began removing items from the cart. She made a run for it; he chased. Just as he caught up to her and grabbed her by her shirt, the boy leapt on him from behind, grabbing him around his torso and then his neck, screaming, “Get off my mother!”
A second loss prevention officer responded and helped detain Concepcion Alfaro Reales and her son until police arrived. Reales was held for arraignment. The first loss prevention officer filed assault charges against the teen, who he said used a rear choke hold, restricting his airway. He complained of pain in his neck and his left thumb injured.
Doors propped open
Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 28 on a radio report of an open front door of a business. They found the door propped open, and checked the interior but found nothing was disturbed. The store’s security company was contacted and the keyholder alerted. She responded and checked the interior and also found nothing out of order.
A back door was reported open Aug. 30 at a residence on Edgemont Road. Police said there were no signs of forced entry. The exterior and interior were checked and the entire house searched. Nothing was out of order. The back door was secured.
An unsecured garage door and rear door were reported by an alarm system at a residence on Sundale Place Aug. 30. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing appeared out of place. Police secured the doors.
Bottle return dispute
Crowding in the bottle return room at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 30 led to shoving, punching and hitting. A woman said a man hit her in the chest with a closed fist. She said she hit him in self-defense. She also said he called her a racial epithet. Police found the man inside the store and escorted him outside for an interview. He denied calling her a racist name and said when he entered the bottle room she swung at him and hit him in the chest. He admitted to hitting her, but said it was self-defense. Neither party was bruised and left the scene after declining medical treatment.
Stolen earmuffs found
A Shelly Avenue resident reported Aug. 30 the doors of her silver Lincoln SUV, a black Lincoln SUV and a silver Jaguar were entered while parked overnight in her driveway. Nothing appeared missing. She noticed a pair of black gun-range earmuffs sitting in the grass near one of the Lincolns. Police found that the earmuffs belonged to a larceny victim in their database. The earmuffs were returned to that person.
Phone no show
A S. Central Avenue woman Aug. 30 told police she purchased a phone online; the postal service said the phone was delivered to her address but she said she never saw the package. She checked with her neighbors to see if any of them had her phone, but they didn’t. She called USPS to file for an investigation and contacted her credit card company and the phone seller’s website.
This report was made from official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of Aug. 24 through Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.