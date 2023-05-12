The signed petition from three candidates seeking to run in the Greenburgh Democratic primary scheduled for June 27 was invalidated by the New York State Supreme Court on April 28.
Judge Damaris Torrent ruled that the petition submitted by incumbent Town Clerk Judith Beville and her running mates for Greenburgh Town Board, Manuel Areces and Bishop Wilbert Preston, was “permeated with fraud.”
Torrent found that Areces and Preston had “participated in fraud in the procurement of signatures” and found Beville “chargeable with knowledge of fraud in the procurement of signatures.”
Beville, Areces and Preston had submitted a petition with 2,185 signatures to the Westchester County Board of Elections. A minimum of 1,000 signatures is required to appear on the ballot.
In response, 1,167 of those signatures were challenged in a lawsuit filed by town clerk candidate Lisa Maria Nero and town board candidates Gina Jackson (an incumbent) and Beatrice Joy Haber, who were all endorsed by the Greenburgh Democratic Committee in February.
Nero, Jackson and Haber requested a line-by-line review of the signatures. Due to time constraints, the court completed a partial review that sustained objections to 238 out of 333 signatures.
“Further, given the number of objections to signatures remaining, and the high rate at which the objections which have been reviewed have been sustained, the inevitable result of a completion of the line-by-line review, which cannot be done at this time, would be the invalidation of such a large number of signatures as to bring the total number of valid signatures below the required threshold,” the ruling states.
The hearing on the petition took place April 26-27, during which Preston testified that he had signed witness statements for signatures he had not witnessed, specifically signatures on a sheet left at Valuable Drugs on Tarrytown Road.
“Although his actions were contrary to the law and ill-advised, the Court believes that he was not acting out of any nefarious motive,” the ruling states.
Regarding Areces, the court did not credit his testimony about witnessing signatures on a specific sheet due, in part, to testimony from a man who stated he did not sign that sheet even though his name appeared there. The sheet also deviated from Areces’ practice of filling a sheet before starting a new sheet, according to the ruling.
Regarding Beville, the ruling states that she executed a witness statement dated March 12 for a sheet with signatures dated between March 18-27.
In addition, the ruling states that, “Even if the entire Designating Petition were not permeated with fraud, the many irregularities revealed in the limited line-by-line review coupled with Ms. Beville’s testimony that she has been the Town Clerk for 14 years, that she is familiar with the rules for collecting signatures, and that she is the person to whom the completed sheets were delivered warrants a finding that she is chargeable with knowledge of fraud in the collection of signatures. This is so especially in light of her testimony that no sheets with incomplete witness statements were given to her, which tends to establish that she conducted some review of the sheets before the Designating Petition was submitted to BOE [board of elections]. Any such review would have revealed the obvious irregularities on many of the sheets.”
The ruling also notes irregularities such as a witness signature not similar to a signature on file with the Westchester County Board of Elections; a signature different from the printed name of a witness; printed names in similar handwriting; and two signatures in similar handwriting that do not resemble signatures on file with the board of elections.
On April 28, the Greenburgh Democratic Committee issued a statement from Nero, Jackson and Haber.
“We thank the Greenburgh Democratic Town Committee for their diligence in bringing justice and transparency to government,” the statement read. “It is important to hold our elected officials and candidates to the highest standards in order to provide the people of Greenburgh with high-quality, transparent, and responsive government.”
In a statement shared with the Inquirer, Beville disagreed with the ruling. For example, she referred to names ruled invalid because they were printed, but not signed, and others for voters whose addresses had changed since they registered with the board of elections.
“None of this constitutes ‘fraud,’” she wrote.
Regarding the ruling that she was chargeable with knowledge of fraud, Beville wrote, “To consider me ‘chargeable,’ claiming that I must have known about the ‘drugstore petition’ was tantamount to accusing me of a crime that I didn’t commit. I felt like one of the hundreds of thousands of African Americans who have, throughout history, been falsely accused and continue to be accused of and harshly sentenced for a crime that they did not commit.”
Beville also pointed out that 1,018 signatures were not challenged, which would have been enough to secure spots on the ballot for her and her running mates.
“The challenge to our petition of 2,167 signatures from residents throughout this town denies the opportunity for an honest competition and voter choice in the upcoming primary,” Beville wrote.
Beville and Areces do not plan to appeal the court’s decision. Instead they are collecting signatures to run as independents. Preston decided not to run as an independent. The deadline for submitting those petitions is May 30. According to Areces, he and Beville need 1,500 signatures to appear on the ballot as independents.
When asked about the status of their effort to collect those signatures, Areces said, “We’re on a roll here. We’re on a roll. The community wants us, and every time they see me or Judith they stop and they sign.”
