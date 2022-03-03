Based on a Feb. 16 court decision by the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division Second Judicial Department, two lawyers are claiming victory when it comes to the contested 2016 Scarsdale revaluation of real property value for the purpose of tax assessment, while Scarsdale Village Manager Rob Cole said, “Because the item is pending litigation, there isn’t a comment that can be offered at this time, apart from the village is reviewing the matter with legal counsel to determine next steps.”
In short, the ruling states that residents can in fact challenge the square-root formula methodology from the 2016 reassessment, but that no “refunds or money damages” would be awarded to any group.
Scarsdale Committee for Fair Assessments lawyer Bob Bernstein, who brought the initial lawsuit and filed the appeal on behalf of about 150 residents, said the group’s ability to either pursue further legal action or settle with the village is a win as they alleged that larger houses in Scarsdale were valued at about 90% of real market value, while smaller houses were valued at 100% of market value, meaning that the smaller houses were carrying more of the tax burden when the taxes were determined and divvied up. Bernstein said, “Those who had the more expensive homes were essentially having their taxes subsidized by those who owned more modest homes.”
By not having equity in the way houses were valued, the group said it was unlawful.
“This is a landmark ruling that upholds the rights of taxpayers to enforce state law requiring that properties in their taxing jurisdiction be assessed based on a formula that treats all property owners fairly when it comes to determining the value of their properties,” Bernstein said, adding, “The ruling is important because, in the absence of a villagewide reassessment, the assessment roll in 2016 set the benchmark for assessments every year since then.”
Marc Greenwald of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, who intervened on behalf of 11 residents to have the case dismissed, said the fact that the village, school district and county would not have to repay any past paid taxes was a victory.
Greenwald, a Scarsdale resident, said that some of the residents who initially hired his firm may not live in Scarsdale any longer and likely not all of those who do are still interested in the case. He also noted that he, as a resident, was “not personally an intervener” and does not “have any personal views on this.”
On behalf of his firm, he said, “We are pleased that the appeals court recognized that this committee is not entitled to seek damages or refunds and that the only thing they are allowed to do is to seek a declaration that the reval was done in a way that violated the real property law or the constitution and that the right thing to do if a homeowner is not happy with their property valuation is to file a grievance and follow the procedure rather than sue the village and have the village, the school district and the county have to pay refunds because you’re not happy with the methodology chosen by the assessor.”
Greenwald had moved to dismiss the initial proceeding, which the court did on Jan. 5, 2018.
The appeal was heard Oct. 5, 2021, with only Bernstein showing up to plead his clients’ case and he was pleased with the ruling.
“They said we could not seek damages, but we weren’t principally looking to seek damages, we were looking to declare the roll unlawful and unconstitutional because that would require Scarsdale to do an assessment roll that treated everybody fairly because the notion that the largest property owners should have their properties valued at less than market value is illegal,” and that, Bernstein said “needed to be rectified.”
An Article 78 petition was filed after Westchester Supreme Court Judge Bruce E. Tolbert ruled on Jan. 5, 2018, to dismiss the initial complaint against then-assessor Nanette Albanese, the Town/Village of Scarsdale and the Town/Village Mayor/Board of Trustees, and on Feb. 16 it was ruled that the case is being sent back to the county Supreme Court for “further proceedings” to determine if the “methodology used in the 2016 final tax assessment roll violates RPTL 305 and is unconstitutional.”
The 2014 reassessment, the first in decades in Scarsdale, conducted by Tyler Technologies, received “complaints,” according to the latest ruling, and the village opted to do another revaluation in 2016. The Scarsdale Committee for Fair Assessment alleged that the town’s new methodology created by John Ryan “failed to assess a uniform percentage of value to all real property within the Town,” the ruling said, adding that the group claimed “the tax assessor used a ‘square root formula’ which resulted in larger homes being valued at less than 100% market value and smaller homes being valued at 100% or more of their market value.”
The Feb. 16, 2022, ruling further states “real property within an assessing unit must ‘be assessed at a uniform percentage of value’ … ‘[R]egardless of the methodology adopted by the [a]ssessor, the result must reflect the realistic value of the property so that the tax burden of each property is equitable’…” It further states the petition’s “empirical and statistical analyses” of the 2016 square root formula “sufficiently stated a cause of action for violation of” law, which means they have the right to pursue the case.
With a new mayor, new trustees and new village staff compared to 2016, Bernstein hopes to see progress made in this matter.
“Now that the case is alive we’re going to have to figure out a way to resolve it,” Bernstein said, adding, “This should not be a situation where Scarsdale is trying to defend the past. This should be a situation where Scarsdale wants to work cooperatively to make sure that its tax roll has integrity.”
