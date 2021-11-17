Callers are reporting coyote sightings in Scarsdale.
A caller reported Nov. 8 seeing a coyote in the vicinity of Lockwood and Tisdale roads. They couldn’t say if it looked sick or healthy. Police looked for the animal without result.
A caller Nov. 9 reported seeing a coyote in the area of Sunset Drive and Ferncliff Road. Police did not see it.
Police responded to Sunset Drive Nov. 9 on a report of what appeared to be a sick coyote. Police saw the animal and determined it looked healthy. The caller was told to contact police if he saw a sick or injured animal and police gave contact information for a trapper in case the animal came back.
A coyote was reported Nov. 10 on Post Road; the caller said it was in her backyard. On arrival, police said the animal did not appear sick or injured and suggested it would get up on its own and leave the area. If it continued to bother her, the homeowner was advised to call a trapping service.
A sick coyote was reported Nov. 10 in a Taunton Road yard. On arrival, officers saw a small coyote that did not appear sick, but looked a bit mangy. Permission to dispatch the animal as it was in a safe position was requested, but the coyote fled the area and went into the woods before action could be taken. The coyote did not appear to be aggressive or dangerous.
A coyote was reported Nov. 12 on Brite Avenue and Butler Road. Police looked for the animal but didn’t see it.
In response to several reports from residents about coyote sightings throughout the village of Scarsdale in recent weeks, the Scarsdale Police Department issued a press release Nov. 15 with information from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) about what to do should you come across a coyote.
According to NYS DEC, if you see a coyote you should be aggressive in your behavior — stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms or throw sticks and stones.
Contact your local police department and DEC regional office for assistance.
If you notice coyotes exhibiting “bold” behaviors and having little or no fear of people, if you see them repeatedly during the daytime in a human-populated area or near residences, or if there is an emergency involving a coyote, call the police department at 914-722-1200 and a police officer will be dispatched.
Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior. Residents should teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable and should not be allowed to run free. The NYS DEC recommends supervising all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night.
For more information, contact the NYS DEC regional office at 845-256-3000 or visit https://on.ny.gov/34v54DR and https://on.ny.gov/3npbLju.
No car, no clubs
A Birch Lane resident reported a $95,000 2021 Audi stolen Nov. 9; also taken were two sets of golf clubs valued at $2,500 stored inside the car. The resident told police he woke up that morning and noticed the car was missing from his driveway. Police are investigating.
Pedestrian hit in crosswalk
A car hit and injured a pedestrian on Church Lane and Crane Road Nov. 8. The car had stopped at a stop sign and then turned left, striking the pedestrian crossing Crane Road. The driver is 18. The pedestrian is 65. It’s unclear if the injured party went to the hospital. Tickets were issued and a witness report taken.
Scammed
An Oak Lane man Nov. 10 told police he was scammed. He said he got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Con Edison stating his last payment was never received and he needed to pay $5,000 or have his service interrupted. The man was instructed to send the caller money via Zelle; as he was in the process of trying to do this, he asked his wife to call their bank to find out if their credit limit could be raised so he could send the money. The bank told the man’s wife the call was a scam and told them not to send any more money; the man had already sent the scammer $1,000. A report was made.
Led astray by GPS
A caller Nov. 8 reported a car traveling in the wrong direction on the Bronx River Parkway; the caller was concerned for the driver’s safety. Police found the driver parked on the side of the road. The driver told police GPS had given wrong directions. Showing no indication of impairment by either drugs or alcohol, the driver was safely guided to the correct direction and no further action was taken.
Party crasher
An employee of the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department asked police for assistance Nov. 8 to remove a homeless man from village property on Mamaroneck Road. The man left prior to police arrival; police were advised the man uses electricity on the property to charge his phone. He was also reported on the property the night before during a private event to which he was not invited. A report was made.
The rec department employee called back the next day to say the man returned and was lingering around during a scheduled youth program. Police contacted him and explained why he can’t be on the property. He said he understood and left.
Identity theft
A woman called police Nov. 8 to report that her parents, who live on Fox Meadow Road, were victims of identity theft. She said they received notification about a line of credit opened in their name; so far they’re not out any money. The caller was given advice on how to proceed to report the fraudulent activity and to notify the Social Security office.
A Bradford Road resident Nov. 11 went to police headquarters to report identity theft. The resident said a bank called to report a possible fraudulent request and the resident reported receiving bank cards in the mail for unemployment benefits that were never requested. The resident contacted the labor department about the fraud and a report was made to document the incident.
A Crossway resident Nov. 11 told police they were notified by their credit agency that someone tried to apply for a loan of $4,500 in their name. The loan was declined and the caller isn’t out any money. A report was made.
Car key incidents
Police responded to Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue Nov. 9 on a call from a woman who said she locked herself out of her car. A tow truck on duty responded to unlock the car.
A man called police from Boniface Circle Nov. 13 to report he’d accidentally dropped his keys down a storm drain. An officer successfully retrieved the keys from the drain.
What’s in the coin purse?
A caller Nov. 9 said she was walking her child on Forest Lane when she saw a small coin purse on the ground with something suspicious oozing out of it. Police responded and said it was face cream.
Car trifled with
A Fenimore Road resident Nov. 10 called police to report her unlocked car parked in her driveway appeared to have been entered. Nothing was taken, she said.
Aggressive construction worker
A Dobbs Terrace resident Nov. 10 told police a construction worker became aggressive and confrontational with her when she asked him not to block her driveway. When police arrived, the caller was back inside her house. The construction worker said he was only trying to turn his truck around but the caller wouldn’t wait. As the situation seemed resolved, no further action was taken.
Door knockers
A Black Birch Lane caller Nov. 10 said someone was at her mother’s door whom she didn’t recognize. The party, who left, was determined to be a therapist helping the caller’s father. The therapist was invited into the house by the caller’s mother. While police were discussing this with the family, the caller’s dog ran out of the house and could not be located.
A Barker Lane resident Nov. 13 said an unknown woman knocked at her door, asking if the house was for sale. She said the woman knocked on other doors and was driving an SUV. Police looked for the woman to no avail.
Wildlife in the chimney
A Hamilton Road caller Nov. 10 reported hearing a knocking sound outside her house. The exterior of the house was checked and all appeared in good order. While patrol was on the property, a knocking sound made by what might be an animal was heard in the chimney. The caller did not want any further assistance.
Broken water pipe
An Evon Court resident Nov. 11 reported there was no water at the residence. They said a water pipe was broken and requested that the water department respond to the location as the plumber on scene to repair the damage said the water department needed to shut off the water before any repair could be made.
Quarreling over a parking spot
A woman called police Nov. 11 to report an argument with another person over a parking space. The caller said she called the police to prevent the situation from escalating. Police responded to the location on Spencer Place and Chase Road and spoke to both parties. The situation was resolved and no further action was taken.
Don’t smoke pot near playground
A caller Nov. 11 reported two men on Huntington Avenue smoking what the caller believed to be marijuana on a park bench near a playground where children were playing. Police went to the location and spoke to the men who said they were smoking marijuana. The men were advised they can’t smoke weed on school property and they left the area without incident.
Vax card lost and found
Police found a vaccination card Nov. 11 on East Parkway. The card was returned to its owner on Tisdale Road.
Debit card fraud
A woman went to police headquarters Nov. 12 to report a debit card might have been taken from her purse while she was at Scarsdale High School and then used to make purchases on Amazon. She said she works at the high school. She said she discovered approximately $700 in charges were placed on her card. She said her bank asked her to file a police report so her money could be refunded.
Kid leaves phone on school bus
A Walworth Avenue caller Nov. 12 reported a child left a phone on a school bus and the caller wanted help retrieving it. The bus driver was contacted and the phone was returned to the caller without incident.
Man walking around with a flashlight
A Brite Avenue caller Nov. 14 reported a man walking around her neighbor’s property with a flashlight. Police made contact with a FedEx employee who said he was using a flashlight because it was dark and he was searching for his phone, which was pinging where he’d dropped it in that area. He said he located his phone at that specific address and all appeared in good order.
Fell asleep in his cab
A cab driver reported Nov. 13 a passenger he brought to an address on Stonehouse Road fell asleep in the back seat of his cab; he couldn’t wake the man up. Police on arrival saw a New York City Yellow Cab with the described party asleep in the back seat. They woke him up and the man paid his fare and went into his house.
Collisions
No injuries were reported at the scene of a crash Nov. 10 on Weaver Street. Police arrived and found one car that was unoccupied. The car’s owner appeared and said he was driving and swerved to avoid hitting a deer about 45 minutes earlier. He told police he walked home and called for a tow truck. The occupant of the house in front of where the inoperable car was parked was told what was going on. A street sign was damaged.
Three people were injured in a two-car collision Nov. 10 on Post Road when one car traveling south crossed the double yellow line and struck another car head on. Multiple people went to the hospital for evaluation. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
A parked, unoccupied car was struck by a bike rack Nov. 12 on Mamaroneck Road. One car was parked by the bicycle rack, which somehow became attached to the rear of the car; when the driver reversed to pull out of the parking spot, the rack hit the other car, damaging the hood and bumper. No one was hurt.
Fire
Firefighters went to Lincoln Road Nov. 8 for a reported gas alarm. High levels were detected at a pipe connection in the location’s garage. Con Edison Gas arrived and found and repaired the leak. Firefighters were released from the scene.
Fire personnel assisted Scarsdale police and school custodians removing graffiti from the rear of Fox Meadow School on Brewster Road Nov. 9. The nature of the graffiti is not known, only that firefighters washed it down to remove it.
Firefighters responded to a report of a collision involving a school bus and reported injuries Nov. 10 on Post Road. On arrival, units saw two involved vehicles with four occupants on the bus and one occupant in a car. The scene was stabilized and the occupants assessed. An extrication device was employed to extricate the driver’s side door of the car. Four people were transported to hospitals by Scarsdale and Eastchester ambulances. Both the bus and the car were removed by tow.
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 10 called firefighters after a gas alarm activated at his house. Firefighters found a slight leak coming from a valve on the boiler. The homeowner said he’d already contacted a plumber who was scheduled to replace the valve. Gas was shut down to the boiler and the resident was advised to not turn it on until the condition was fixed.
A kitchen fire was reported Nov. 14 at a house on Johnson Road. The resident told police there was no fire, but there was a lot of smoke coming from the oven, which was in self-cleaning mode. Firefighters arrived and determined there was no fire and the oven was assessed. Fans were used to expel the excessive smoke, which was believed to be caused by a dirty pan left in the oven while it was self-cleaning.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, was made from official reports.
