A Hartsdale man reported May 18 his son fraudulently purchased $2,700 worth of drain cleaner from Drain Cables Direct in Nassau County. The man found out about the purchase when he received an invoice stamped paid from Drain Cables Direct. The sales rep said two men came into the shop to purchase the drain cleaner; one, known as “Junior,” said he was using his father’s card and that he was referred to the rep by one of his oldest clients. After learning of the fraudulent purchase, the sales rep contacted “Junior” and told him to return the items. Police said they were returned. A few days later the father learned from his bank his son opened two credit card accounts in the father’s name. One card, opened in February, has a $18,000 balance; the minimum is being paid each month. This was the card used at Drain Cables Direct. The other card has no balance. The Hartsdale man froze both accounts and his bank is investigating the fraud.
A Fort Hill Road woman told police on May 18 her ex-boyfriend used her credit card without her permission or knowledge. She told police she gave him the card to use while they were dating to buy things like gas. Though they’ve broken up, she said he continued to use the card and ran up charges totaling $7,000. Police contacted the ex who currently lives in Texas. He said he never used her card. Police advised her to cancel the card and notify the bank.
Soap thief
The store manager at CVS on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale said a masked man in a light green shirt, black pants, a hat and carrying a backpack came into the store May 19, went to the soap aisle where he put 62 bottles of assorted liquid soap into his backpack and then left without paying. The soap is valued at $500.99. The man was seen walking toward the bus stop on N. Central Avenue.
The alleged soap thief and another man returned to CVS on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale May 20, went to the cosmetic and deodorant aisle and started putting items in a bag. As the two men prepared to leave the store, an employee attempted to grab the bag. Some pushing and shoving took place. The thieves prevailed and left the store. The employee saw them walking up Alexander Avenue and then lost sight of them. How many items were taken is not exactly known; the employee estimated approximately $500 in merchandise was stolen.
Older man scammed
A 79-year-old Highpoint Drive man on May 22 told police he received a hysterical phone call from a woman claiming to be his granddaughter. He said the caller told him she was arrested in Jersey City and needed grandpa to come bail her out. A man called “Nicholas Lovely” who said he was her court-appointed lawyer advised him the bail was $18,500. When the grandfather said he didn’t have that kind of money, “Lovely” negotiated it down to $5,000. Grandpa withdrew the cash from the bank and was on his way to Jersey City when he received a phone call from “Lovely” telling him to go home and someone would meet him there and take the cash. Meanwhile the grandfather was able to contact his real granddaughter who said she was not arrested and was home safe. The grandfather returned the money to the bank and called the police. He said a short time later he received a call from another man named “Joseph” who said he was waiting outside the Highpoint Drive house to take the cash. Police arrived. Inside a car at that location were a cabdriver and Draulin Capellan Mercedes. A third man, Alfred Rodriguez, was outside the car. Rodriguez said he was meeting a close family friend. Rodriguez changed his story to police several times. Police saw Rodriguez was in possession of a receipt in a receipt book for $5,000 noted with the Highpoint Drive man’s name. Rodriguez and Capellan Mercedes were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for booking and processing. The cabbie was released from the scene. While searching Rodriguez’s pockets, $1,560 in cash and additional receipts for $8,000 and $6,000 made out to other victims’ names were found. One victim is a 94-year-old Beacon woman. Beacon police were contacted. Two cellphones were seized for investigation.
Coins taken from car
A Paradise Drive man called police to report about $10 in coins was taken from an unlocked car in his driveway May 19. He said his other car was locked so nothing was taken from it. He included six photos of the theft from his residential surveillance cameras in the incident report he emailed to the police.
Phone scam
A Pinewood Road woman on May 19 told police she was the victim of a phone scam. She said she received a message on WhatsApp from someone claiming to be one of her friends and asking her to buy gift cards for cancer patients who are hospitalized. The woman bought $400 worth of eBay gift cards and $100 Amazon gift cards. She later received a message from her friend saying she’d been hacked; the caller told police she tried to cancel the cards but it was too late.
Backpack gone
A 62-year-old Hartsdale woman told police that while at Webb Field with her granddaughter May 19 she left her backpack on a bench to chase after the child. When she returned to the bench, the pack was gone. In it were credit cards, prescription medication and personal ID.
Lost debit cards
A woman told police she lost two debit cards and her enhanced driver’s license at the H-Mart on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale on May 22. She said her wallet was in her possession and other personal effects.
Noisy kids
Police received an email report from a Fieldstone Drive woman in Hartsdale on May 22 about an ongoing neighbor issue, specifically that the neighbor’s children in the apartment above her are really noisy during quarantine. She said she doesn’t know the family name and that others have complained. She said she plans to move out soon but wanted a report made. She also notified the building management of the situation.
Fire started by a candle
An Edgewood Road house caught fire May 20 after the homeowner’s niece accidentally started the fire with a candle. On police arrival, the homeowner said all the occupants of the house were outside the house and unharmed. Two police officers attempted to quell the fire but were unsuccessful. Multiple fire departments were on scene and the fire was extinguished.
This report was made from official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of May 18 through May 22.
