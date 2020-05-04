Police responded to a report of excessive smoke coming from the Ferncliff Cemetery on Secor Road in Hartsdale April 21. On arrival, they were advised by the cemetery manager a burner went off-line and shut down after reaching a temperature of 2200 degrees Fahrenheit. The manager reported three of the five burners have a default setting shutting them down when they reach a temperature of 1550F; two other burners are designed to shut off when they reach a temperature of 1850F. He said all burners were last inspected by cemetery staff in October. The Greenburgh Fire Department was on scene. No injuries were reported.
Identity theft
A Rochambeau Drive man in Hartsdale reported April 20 multiple credit cards were opened in his name without his knowledge or permission using his Social Security number. He said he received cards from Citibank and also Bank of America. American Express also contacted him asking if he requested a second card. He canceled the new cards, contacted his credit agency and put an alert on his Social Security number. He told police he has no idea who might have opened the accounts in his name.
Threatening text messages
A Harvard Drive woman in Hartsdale reported April 22 she was the recipient of threatening text messages from a person who said he’s been watching her for a week and said he has been paid $50,000 to “terminate” her. The woman said she doesn’t recognize the phone number nor know of anyone who has reason to harm her. Police called the number and traced it to a landline in Texas. She was advised to block the caller and notify police if the person contacts her in the future.
Stop staring at my house
A Paret Lane woman in Hartsdale reported April 22 a man standing near her mailbox and staring at her house for what seemed like a long time. She told police the man was of average height and build and wore a baseball cap. She said he left after awhile, but she remembered seeing him in the area and she wanted to file a report.
Fraud reported
A Colony Drive man in Hartsdale reported April 22 being a fraud victim. He said he received an email April 4 alerting him to a problem with his credit. When he checked his credit report, there were items he didn’t recognize. He said he was advised to file a fraud report with the police. He told police he had no idea who is using his information or his credit.
Scary neighbor
A Campus Place resident reported April 23 his downstairs neighbor bangs on the ceiling whenever the caller and his wife enter their apartment. He said he installed extra padding on the floor, but the neighbor is obsessed with the sound of footsteps and has taken to approaching him and his wife in the common area, coming too close, not wearing a mask and screaming at them. So far, nothing physical has happened, said the caller, but his teenage children are aware of the conflict and are terrified of the neighbor. He told police he doesn’t know the neighbor’s name and he has reported the issue to the building management. He told police he’s concerned the management will take no action and he wanted the incidents documented.
Blackmail
A Skytop Road woman reported April 22 receiving an email from a man who used a particular word in a message and she was concerned because she uses that word as her password for numerous accounts. She told police the man said he had access to webcam footage showing her pleasuring herself on adult websites. He said the purpose of his call was blackmail and he instructed her to send him $2,000 through Bitcoin or he would release the videos to her friends and family. The caller told police she doesn’t own a webcam and is not concerned about the threat. What upset her, she said, was that the man knew her password. She has since changed it.
‘It wasn’t my fault!’
A man reported April 24 being the victim of a hit and run accident that happened on S. Central Avenue in Hartsdale. A Buick with New York plates fled the scene. Police were able to track down the car’s owner in White Plains. The man admitted to police that he was in an accident but told officers, “It wasn’t my fault.” He said he fled because his license is suspended. Police checked records and found the man has five suspensions on his license. Police issued him multiple summonses including aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He has a court appearance scheduled for June 16.
Grooming shop reported
Police responded April 25 to Pampered Paws Pet Grooming on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale on a report that it was open for business although it’s supposed to be closed. The manager told police she is only open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and customers are not allowed inside the shop. She said she offers curbside pickup for dog food and supplies. Police deemed no crime occurred and no further action was needed.
No sign of entry at Ben’s Steakhouse
Police responded to an alarm April 26 at Ben’s Steakhouse on W. Hartsdale Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the rear kitchen door was ajar. Police entered the premises and searched it with negative results. There were no signs of forced entry and the exterior doors were secure. No damage was noticed and nothing seemed out of place. Police secured and locked the kitchen door. Police attempted to notify the keyholder.
Ex-husband files fraudulent tax returns
A Dunham Road woman in Hartsdale reported April 26 her ex-husband filed a fraudulent 2018 tax return using her personal information. She said she discovered this when she tried to file her 2019 return but got an alert saying her 2018 return wasn’t processed because someone had already filed using her information. She told police she was supposed to receive $2,800 back from 2018 but never received it and learned her ex-husband had fraudulently received her 2020 stimulus check for $1,200. She told police where her ex works in Manhattan as a personal trainer, but said she doesn’t know his current address or have his phone number. The IRS has been notified and a New York State Domestic Incident report was made.
This report was compiled from official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of April 20 through April 27.
