Scarsdale Public School’s Director of Instructional Technology Jerry Crisci has been awarded the 2022 LHRIC TELL Award for Outstanding Innovative Leader by the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center of Southern Westchester BOCES.
Recipients of the LHRIC award have demonstrated an outstanding, innovative, or strategic approach to technology integration in their district. The prestigious awards are given to individuals who continually demonstrate innovation, showcase best practices and implement systemic change in teaching and learning. Winners are nominated by their colleagues and peers.
Crisci will retire in June following a 30-plus year career which saw him rise from an elementary school computer teacher to the head of one of the most innovative K-12 instructional technology programs in the nation. He was nominated by his technical team, who collaborated not just on the award application, but also on a website to support their application. Together, they described him as a pioneer and innovator who built a powerful framework for sustaining innovation, which will thrive long after he leaves Scarsdale.
“Long ago, Jerry Crisci saw the future of classroom technology before it was clear to anyone else in our district or the Hudson Valley Region. But he didn’t impose his vision on the community or demand large expenditures for equipment and infrastructure. Jerry is the type of forward-thinking leader who can entice others to dream big and innovate,” his colleagues wrote. “He started small, creating successful experiences so that the abstract concept of classroom computing became more clear. With each small-scale model, he was able to help members of administration, faculty, and the parent community imagine the potential for classroom learning and instruction with technology. Jerry repeated the process through the years, allowing us all to see how the application of technology in the classroom has evolved to become an essential tool for teaching and learning. His patient approach and belief in the transformational possibilities of technology set in motion the program we have today.”
His forward-thinking approach led him to become a creator and founding member of the New York Technology Educators Network and co-founder of Scarsdale’s Center for Innovation. The CFI is focused on reimagining education, with grants and opportunities for teachers to rethink their instructional practices, and to develop, nurture and provide feedback for innovative ideas related to teaching and learning. The CFI also invites cutting-edge speakers to work with Scarsdale faculty, to stir their imagination about what is possible.
“Jerry is an innovator in the truest sense of the word,” said Dr. Thomas Hagerman, Scarsdale Schools Superintendent. “The Center for Innovation has helped our outstanding faculty to push the boundaries of what they thought was possible, and achieve even greater results. It is a singular model of what is possible in a K-12 environment and beyond.”
Dr. Edgar McIntosh, co-director of the Center for Innovation, also praised Crisci’s work: “Jerry created more than a team, he created a culture of curiosity, of in-depth technical knowledge amongst instructional staff, and of a desire to define what’s possible,” McIntosh said. “He has expanded the thinking and learning of countless adults and students. He will be dearly missed.”
Crisci will be honored during a ceremony on March 24.
— Submitted
