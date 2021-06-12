Dr. Peter Wood, the president of the National Association of Scholars (NAS), explored the topic “Why Are Our Schools Falling for Critical Race Theory?” in a virtual discussion hosted by the Scarsdale Republican Town Committee May 13.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is an academic and civil action movement that examines the systemic nature of racism throughout all aspects of life. Another movement, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) refers to an institution’s efforts to create a more welcoming environment for people of less-privileged backgrounds and identities.
Wood, who has been president of the education advocacy group since 2009, has criticized The New York Times’ 1619 Project and has opposed the implementation of DEI and CRT models in schools. These models have recently become a major topic of conversation locally and across the country.
Wood called CRT “an offshoot of Marxism,” and went on to say that “nowhere in the world are people of African origin more prosperous or healthy [and] have better prospects than they have in the United States.”
Media reports define the NAS as a conservative think tank, though Wood has disputed that definition. Wood’s book “1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project,” criticizes the reexamination and reframing of slavery in America by New York Times staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones.
In the presentation to about 60 Scarsdale Republicans, Wood said racism had diminished so much that “it’s extremely hard to find,” and that membership in the Ku Klux Klan was minimal. Someone “would have to go hunting far and wide to find anyone who would avow racist attitudes” or demonstrate them in public and private settings, he said.
“Systemic racism is…a conceit,” said Wood. “It’s a useful idea for those who are promoting a particular program. Sometimes that program is motivated by base motives of economic gain, but I don’t think that’s what really lies behind it.”
The event moderator Linda Killian, chair of the Scarsdale Republican Town Committee, told the Inquirer she didn’t step in to ask Wood to clarify his statements because she wanted as many questions as possible to come from the audience, but Wood’s statements didn’t evoke any questions or responses.
Recently, the New York State Education Department (SED) launched an initiative for schools across New York State to develop and adopt DEI models. In April, the Scarsdale School Board unanimously passed a policy resolution to increase equity, inclusivity and diversity in the district and work is currently underway in implementing the DEI initiatives.
According to Assistant Superintendent Edgar McIntosh, the district’s Compact Committee is in the process of using the SED’s culturally responsive sustaining education framework to determine the district’s DEI goals.
“In order to develop critical thinkers, it is our responsibility to encourage divergent thought through multiple perspectives and facilitate respectful and supported debates,” McIntosh told the Inquirer. “We strive to have our classrooms places in which all students consistently feel valued, respected, but also safe environments in which students express opinions while having the resilience to manage other points of view.”
McIntosh said that CRT hadn’t been a part of their DEI implementation conversations.
In May, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district wanted to make sure they weren’t “bringing in some sort of a liberal agenda” and that whatever policy was instituted would be grounded in the state guidance.
The Compact Committee, tasked with defining and refining Scarsdale’s DEI initiative, this week established DEI goals for each grade level (see article on page 8.)
In a June 2020 vigil protesting the murder of George Floyd, multiple Black students, past and present, told of their own tumultuous experiences in Scarsdale schools, including a barrage of microaggressions, underlying racism and a lack of diversity.
Killian, who, like Wood, is white, said there was a “vast difference” between someone being forced to sit in a certain area of a bus or not being hired because of their race and someone who experiences a microaggression.
“If racism is systemic then it would be incorporated into a country’s legal structure,” said Killian. “We’ve passed the Civil Rights Act; we’ve passed voting rights acts and we have affirmative action. So, you cannot say that [in] America, by its laws, that there is systemic racism.”
Myra Saul, chair of Scarsdale Democrats, told the Inquirer she wasn’t aware of Wood’s presentation. She said the Democratic Town Committee did not hold a unified position on DEI and CRT, as the committee is focused primarily on elections rather than policy. She said the committee had never taken a position about school educational policies and didn’t foresee holding a presentation on the topic.
Sharing her personal opinion, Saul disagreed with Wood’s view that CRT was formed out of Marxism and that systemic racism distinct from personal bias does not exist.
“American history is not unblemished. We need to discuss all of our history,” said Saul. “Sometimes we don’t live up to our highest ideals.”
In his presentation, Wood said that CRT and DEI were “Siamese twins” with CRT acting as the ideology and DEI being the pedagogical application.
Breaking down what DEI, in his opinion, actually means, Wood said that DEI had the “appeal of nice sounding words,” but that in practice, diversity, equity and inclusion are actually integrated in curriculums to foster the opposite meanings.
Wood said that DEI policies are actually anti-diversity and reject the diversity of ideas and even other cultures because it asserts a hierarchy of differences.
Moving back to his point about CRT and its relation to Marxism, Wood said that equity is about the “radical redistribution of resources.”
“Equity is not equality for sure,” said Wood. “It has nothing to do with people’s preference for what they want, it is that there is a difference in distribution that has to be settled.”
Wood said the “inclusion” part of DEI was “a sledgehammer used against academic standards,” using a hypothetical example of a university changing standards to meet some students’ preferences, rather than bringing students up to meet the standards.
In contrast to Wood’s views, Killian told the Inquirer she believed that DEI wasn’t intended to include CRT.
“Some of the concerns that we have are that parents don’t really understand where a diversity, equity and inclusion policy could be headed,” said Killian. “What Peter [Wood] certainly got across is a different point of view about [that] because it could involve curriculum changes that parents should be aware of.”
Wood was also critical of antiracist views expressed by Boston University’s director of the Center for Antiracist Research Ibram X. Kendi. Kendi made waves with his 2019 book “How to Be an Antiracist.” Wood said Kendi views America as a racist place and that unless you’re actively opposing racism and agree with his views, then you are racist.
In response to a question from Killian about the achievement gap between minority and white students in the New York Public School system, Wood equated “deep disfunction at home” to “deep disfunction in the classroom” and in his view, in communities with “a plethora of single parents families,” that was “the absolute worst thing for developing the academic talent of children.”
“There is nothing about Blackness that stands in the way of academic achievement,” said Wood. “There’s a lot about social decay and disorder that gets in the way of academic achievement.”
In order to combat what he believes is the pervasiveness of DEI policies, Wood urged parents and residents to get involved and vote out school board members who support DEI initiatives. He said current board members should either resign or take a stand against the state.
“If you’re going to go along with it, you’d better find a strategy to minimize the harm that’s caused. Interpret the word diversity [to mean] intellectual diversity, interpret the word equity as a rough synonym for equality and take inclusion to mean real inclusion, not this new policy of excluding people or excluding ideas,” said Wood. “That’s easy for me to say. You’ll be running against the winds of what a lot of the teachers want and no doubt many progressive parents want. But that’s the honorable and right thing to do.”
Killian said the public should be having debates on topics of race and school district DEI policies and that everyone’s opinions should be brought to the table.
“You can find the truth through debate or…you can find an acceptable answer through debate. But you have to debate,” said Killian. “[If] you’re in an echo chamber, you’re hearing the same thing over and over and over again.”
