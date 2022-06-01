A car traveling south on East Parkway May 23 hit a pedestrian who stepped into the crosswalk at East Parkway and Spencer Place. The pedestrian said the car struck her on her back and left side. A traffic statement was completed by a witness. It’s unclear if the woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation or treatment.
A Taunton Road resident called police May 28 to report that her 12-year-old son was nearly hit by a car the day before while walking his bike in the crosswalk at Post and Edgewood roads. He said he pressed the crosswalk button and waited for the appropriate time to cross; as he proceeded through the crosswalk, he saw a car coming toward him, not slowing or yielding. He took a step backward to avoid being struck. His bicycle wasn’t damaged.
School bus backed into car
A caller May 23 on Rock Creek Lane reported a school bus backed into his car. No one was injured. Police assisted with an information exchange between operators.
Cars blocking driveways
A Chesterfield Road resident May 23 reported a car blocking his driveway. On arrival, police saw a car slightly blocking the driveway. That vehicle’s owner was contacted and she said she would ask her daughter to move the car.
A Fox Meadow Road caller May 25 complained to police about cars parked on the curb during services at a nearby synagogue. The caller said a car was blocking his driveway. Police responded and found the caller’s driveway was slightly blocked, but not by enough to warrant a citation. They suggested the caller set up reflective curb markers to discourage this from happening in the future. No further action was taken.
Neighbor noises
A Fox Meadow Road resident May 23 called police to report noise coming from a neighbor youth playing lacrosse in his backyard. The caller said the noise was disturbing his work. Police arrived and saw the youth throwing a lacrosse ball against a backstop in his own yard using a lacrosse stick. Police said the noise was not unduly loud and did not qualify as unnecessary noise.
Teens make noise
A Sprague Road resident May 24 complained teens were making too much noise in a neighboring yard. The homeowner was contacted; they said their son was entertaining friends and they would ask them to lower their voices. Police returned to the same location a half hour later when the caller complained again. This time the homeowner said the friends were just leaving.
Arrested on a warrant
Aaron T. Duncan, 54, from North Salem, was arrested May 24 on Greendale Road on a warrant from White Plains. Police saw him driving on Post Road near Huntington Avenue with an expired car inspection sticker; a traffic stop was conducted and Duncan presented his driver’s license and identification. It was soon learned he has no auto insurance and his car registration is suspended. White Plains police arrived and Duncan was released to them after receiving multiple summonses.
She moved along
A woman was reported sitting on a curb on Post Road by a caller May 24. The caller said the woman had plastic covering her body. Police drove by, but the woman was gone.
A caller May 27 reported a woman wearing yellow socks sitting on the curb at the intersection of Post and Fenimore roads, possibly in need of assistance. Police drove to the area but didn’t see her.
No woman screaming
A caller May 24 said her daughter heard a woman’s voice, screaming from the bushes, in the vicinity of Mamaroneck and Stratton roads. Police looked for the woman without result.
Brown water?
A Roosevelt Place resident May 24 called police because brown water was coming from her taps. She was told the fire department was hydrant flow testing and the water is safe; police advised her to keep running the water until it cleared up.
Argument with contractor
A Weaver Street resident May 24 went to police headquarters to report she and her husband argued with their contractor about money and services and she thought the contractor made comments that made her anxious. She said the argument happened over the phone and not on her property and she wasn’t afraid for her personal safety.
Injured bunny assisted
Police responded to Chase Road Park May 24 where two youths pointed out an injured rabbit. A rehabilitator of rabbits was contacted and police put the rabbit in a clean, dark container with a bottle of warm water to provide it with some warmth; the bunny was turned over to the specialist.
Car rummaged through
A Farley Road resident May 25 told police his car was rummaged through overnight and left in disarray. At first he thought $10 in change was stolen, but later he revised his report to say nothing was stolen.
Loud music disturbing horses
A Mamaroneck Road caller May 25 reported loud music in the area was disturbing the horses at the riding stables. Police arrived and spoke with the caller who said the music was coming from Deerfield Lane. While police tried to figure out where the noise was coming from, it stopped.
Loud music
Loud music was reported on Garth Road May 26. Police went to the restaurant where the loud music was coming from and advised the management of village noise ordinances.
A loud party was reported May 29 on Richelieu Road. Police responded and found four people sitting in a backyard, listening to gentle music. After they were advised of the complaint, they turned the music off.
Drove car, crashed it
Kyle Joseph Mori, 20, from Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested May 26 when he turned himself into police at their headquarters on Secor Road; he admitted taking a 2022 Volvo valued at $40,000 on May 18 from a Park Road resident without permission. That person reported the car was stolen. Mori crashed the car, which was recovered and was damaged. He was processed and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court June 8.
Who sent this?
A Coralyn Road resident May 27 reported receiving an unwanted package from an unknown party in Africa. Police opened the package and found a $20 Amazon gift card, which the caller threw out. No further action was taken.
Bye-bye birdie
A caller May 27 reported a bird stuck in a batting cage fence on Heathcote Road. On arrival, police found the bird but it was neither stuck nor injured. The department of parks and recreation was notified to unlock the cage so the bird could fly off.
Ok, you can park here
A Boulevard resident May 27 reported someone parked in his driveway. Police spoke to the neighbor who said he parked where he did because his own driveway was being repaved. That information was relayed to the caller who said his neighbor could park in his driveway temporarily.
Purse found in the street
Someone on May 27 turned in a purse they found on Greenacres Avenue. The owner of the purse left their number with dispatch earlier in case someone found their lost purse. Purse owner and purse were reunited.
Section of fence missing
A Circle Road resident May 27 told police a section of her fence was missing and she had no idea what became of it. Police spoke with the neighbor who shares the fence. The neighbor said the fence fell down during a storm and was laying on her property. After being told what happened, the caller said she would consider replacing that portion of the fence.
Deer at the door
A Mayflower Road resident May 27 called police because a deer was at her front door and was refusing to leave. Police drove to the residence but the deer was gone. No further action was taken.
Rang the wrong bell
A Sheldrake Road resident May 28 called police because a man rang her doorbell but she wasn’t expecting visitors. Police located the man who said he’d just been at a party at a friend’s house and called an Uber, but his phone died and then he got lost and rang the wrong doorbell. Police assisted him with calling a taxi.
Items missing
A woman went to police headquarters May 28 to report items missing from her mother’s residence on Ridgecrest West. She said she thought jewelry, keys and household items were taken by her brother and her sister who stayed in the house from February to April. She said she had no proof they took the items and her attempts to reach them by phone have been unsuccessful. She wanted to document the missing items for insurance purposes.
Jewelry box missing
A Paddington Road caller May 28 told police his wife’s jewelry box was missing and he had been home all day. His wife said she took her jewelry off in the morning and placed it in the box, which she placed on the windowsill of a guest bedroom. When she returned to the box in the evening, it wasn’t there. Inside were her engagement ring, her wedding band, a pair of diamond earrings, a diamond necklace, a charm necklace, a silver watch band, a silver bracelet, and four gold and diamond stacking rings. She estimated the value of the jewelry at $35,000. She said there were multiple contractors and phone company workers working at their house during the day. She said she was also home and didn’t notice anything suspicious. She asked for a report for insurance purposes.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Sycamore Road May 23 on a report of trees causing a hazardous situation. On arrival they saw two trees down; one of the trees, 70 feet tall and 18 inches in diameter, was very close to the house and about to break. Power was shut down to the house and the homeowner was advised to stay outside until the condition was assessed by a tree professional. The area was marked off with caution tape.
A two-car collision with reported injuries happened May 24 on Boulevard and Potter Road. Airbags were deployed. Firefighters assessed the occupants of the cars and applied first aid until EMS arrived. Two patients were transported to White Plains Hospital via BLS ambulance and Scarsdale ambulance. Both cars were towed and absorbents were applied to fluids on the roadway. A street sign was damaged.
An unsafe trench was reported at a construction site May 26 on Fenimore Road. The building department was on scene and construction workers using the trench were advised they had to leave it until it was properly shored up.
Spray foam used by workers at a residence on Catherine Road May 26 activated an alarm. The workers were advised to cover the smoke heads, but there was a language barrier and the homeowner wasn’t home.
A fire alarm was activated May 26 at another residence on Catherine Road. The resident claimed it was caused by smoke when they blew a candle out. They refused to allow police or fire personnel to enter the house. No smoke or fire was visible from the exterior.
A trash fire in a store freight elevator set off an alarm May 27 on Palmer Avenue. Firefighters said welding splatter from the elevator’s mechanical system ignited cardboard in a noncombustible elevator pit. The alarm pad was beeping but fire strobes and warning bells weren’t activated. The store did not have to be evacuated and workers removed extinguished debris prior to firefighters arrival. The alarm was reset and the fire inspector notified.
Eight inches of water was running through a front lawn and into the street May 28 on Brewster Road. Firefighters on arrival said air vents from two sump pumps being discharged in front of the house had caused the water flow. The front door of the house was unlocked but no one responded when police called. Police entered the house and checked the basement; no water had gone inside. Two sump pumps were operating in the basement. Firefighters left the scene after turning the matter over to the police.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from May 23 to May 30, was made from official reports.
