Trustees voted unanimously on Feb. 23 to change the name of the football field at the Crossway Athletic Complex to the Richard “Rippy” Philipps Field at Crossway after more than 100 residents wrote to the board supporting the name be changed in honor of Philipps, a Scarsdale High School graduate and volunteer youth football coach.
Philipps has been coaching students of all ages for 26 years and “exemplifies the goodness that we are in Scarsdale,” according to Mayor Marc Samwick, whose three sons were in the football program.
During a board of trustees meeting Feb. 9, more than 15 residents and Scarsdale football alumni spoke in support of renaming the field, but the board decided to hold over the resolution to the end of February to give the public additional time to comment.
John McCann, a 1980 Scarsdale High School graduate who played with and coached youth football with Philipps, said he was “personally touched by many of the stories” that people shared about Philipps, especially one recent letter from McCann’s own son.
“He spoke about how Rippy helped him [get] into a school through athletics and got a fantastic education,” McCann said during public comments Feb. 9. “In a town that values education that’s pretty significant that a 25-year-old man who has many other things on his plate … realized what it meant for the things that Rippy had done.”
McCann said a number of people expressed interest in paying for signs to be posted at the renamed athletic complex to “lessen the burden on the village.”
Trustee Justin Arest voted in favor of the resolution to rename the field and acknowledged the impact Philipps had on the community, but he pointed out the board didn’t follow any clear processes for renaming the field nor had any discussions about what the renaming meant for the future.
“I think it hurts our credibility when residents come to us and ask us for things … and we tell them [that] important decisions of good governance require policies and adherence to process and yet, we don’t follow that here,” said Arest.
Trustee Randy Whitestone said Philipps’ dedication to coaching helped bolster a football program that has “benefited hundreds of kids over so many years [and] positively impacted lives into adulthood.”
“I’ve seen this firsthand with the participation [from] my own son starting in the third grade and he played through high school,” said Whitestone. “Rippy continues to make these meaningful contributions to our community to this day, so it’s great to be able to honor him in this way.”
So well deserving for so many reasons and the best thing is that Rippy’s past and future investment of time and energy will continue to be based upon Rippy’s love of football, Scarsdale and making better citizens and simply have nothing to do with public recognition of all his good works.
