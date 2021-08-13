In the wake of a sexual harassment investigation and a scathing independent report issued Aug. 3 by the New York attorney general’s office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, Aug. 10, he would step down from the state’s top job in two weeks.
While he apologized in his livestreamed message for some of his actions, he also attacked some of his accusers and claimed he didn’t realize the generational change in standards regarding boundaries for intimate touching and relationships in the workplace.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, poised to become the first woman governor of New York, issued a statement, saying “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”
Two previous New York governors, also Democrats, left office amid controversy: Eliot Spitzer in 2008 and David Paterson in 2010. Andrew Cuomo leaves the office after serving 10 years as governor. He followed in the footsteps of his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, with the Cuomo name prominent in New York government for 22 of the last 40 years.
Cuomo’s announcement was a surprise to many who expected him to fight tooth and nail to the bitter end. But it was seen by many others as inevitable, because he crossed the line of ethics and allegedly violated the law in his treatment of women colleagues.
To gauge the local perspective, the Inquirer collected reactions to Cuomo’s resignation and his legacy from selected residents and elected officials.
New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement Tuesday, Aug. 10, after Cuomo announced he would resign: “Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.
“I thank Gov. Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lt. Gov. Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”
Myra Saul, chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, shared her personal views, saying, “Gov. Cuomo has rightly resigned. I hope that this step brings a further public realization that sexual harassment and hostile work environments are real and cannot be tolerated, whether in the private or public sphere, and regardless of the abuser’s position.”
She continued, “The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee welcomes our new governor, Kathy Hochul, and is confident that she will lead New York State to new heights.”
On the other side of the aisle, Scarsdale GOP Committee Chair Linda Killian said, “The reprehensible misuse of power by our now former governor is the result of years of one party rule in New York State. It can be reversed only by citizens running for office who are committed to draining the cesspool of corruption in Albany, along with those who have enabled it throughout our state.”
She added, “The last three governors of New York left office under shadows. Eliot Spitzer for using an escort service, David Paterson for falsely testifying under oath and now Andrew Cuomo for allegations of sexual harassment and other serious misuses of office. Nothing will change as long as there is one party rule in New York State.”
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron in an email to the Inquirer said, “Gov. Cuomo made the right decision to resign. Good government depends upon public trust and accountability, and we want New Yorkers to have faith in our system of justice. It takes a lot of courage for victims of abuse to tell their stories, and they must be assured that their claims will be thoroughly investigated.
“At this critical moment in our continuing battle against the pandemic, we need to get back to the business of leading New York forward. We face myriad issues, and I am eager for Kathy Hochul to take the helm. During these challenging times, local governments rely heavily upon the state for pandemic guidance and infrastructure support. We seek immediate action, and I am hopeful that our new governor will accelerate measures to address such urgent needs.”
Veron also said Hochul will be an inspiration to many. “As we all know, seeing is believing. As our first female governor, Kathy will show our daughters how to step out front and lead.”
Reaction from the League of Women Voters of New York State focused on Hochul, who has been a steadfast supporter of equal rights for all New Yorkers. “The League has been privileged to work with her office on a number of women’s initiatives, including the New York State Women’s Suffrage Commission and the New York State Council on Women and Girls. We are proud that New York State will finally have its first female governor and look forward to working with her in this new role,” the league said in a statement provided by the Scarsdale LWV.
New York Assemblymember Amy Paulin, who resides in and represents Scarsdale, said, “Governor Cuomo’s decision to resign is for the good of New York. Over the past decade, the work done by Governor Cuomo has in many ways improved the lives of New Yorkers, but the evidence has made it clear that he cannot continue in office. [His] resignation is a necessary step that will allow the state government to function effectively, and it sets the precedent that sexual harassment will not be tolerated at any level.
“This ends a sordid chapter in New York’s history, but I hope it opens a new one, in which people in positions of power finally understand that sexual harassment is not okay and has profound consequences. What Andrew Cuomo did to 11 women is still happening in our society. So if this resignation leads to more abusers thinking twice, and to more victims deciding to fight back, then New York will be the better for it.”
She added, “I would like to thank the women who came forward and shared their stories. Their bravery will not be forgotten.”
Noting that when Hochul is sworn in as governor she will be the first woman to hold that office in New York, Paulin said, “She is capable and prepared to take the position, and I look forward to working with her office to help the people of this state.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement: “First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state.”
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who represents Scarsdale and Edgemont, on Tuesday said, “Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.”
Stewart-Cousins continued: “Working with Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first woman governor of New York State, we will continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy and face our challenges standing together. Gov. Hochul is a dedicated leader, and united, we will get the people’s work done.”
New York Sen. Shelley Mayer, who represents Mamaroneck, said, “Gov. Cuomo made the right decision in the best interest of the people of New York today when he announced his resignation. New York State remains in a difficult and perilous moment given the ongoing challenges of COVID and economic recovery. I look forward to working closely with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as she takes leadership of our state and I have full confidence in her.”
In a statement about the change in New York State leadership, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Westchester County, and my administration, stand ready to work with incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul when she assumes the governorship later this month. For years, [she] has been a welcomed presence in Westchester County. She is well qualified to lead New York State in this immediate crisis.
“Also, for all New Yorkers,” Latimer said, “let us recognize this historic moment — that New York will for the first time in our history have a female governor. Times have changed — as they should. We welcome incoming Gov. Hochul, and look forward to cooperation between Westchester County and New York State in moving together in the right direction.”
Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, is one of several prosecutors who are investigating criminal charges against the governor. Rocah issued a statement Aug. 4, saying, “Yesterday our office became aware of the final independent report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conduct. As some of the governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s office,” Rocah said.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told the Inquirer, “Gov. Cuomo’s resignation doesn’t have any impact on our review” and they stand by the request for documentation to continue the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.