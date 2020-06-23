After a monthslong search to replace Village Planner Elizabeth Marrinan who retired on May 21, the village named Greg Cutler, planning director for the village of Mamaroneck, to replace Marrinan on June 1.
While majoring in geography at Binghamton University, Cutler found his niche. With a focus on urban planning, Cutler developed an interest in the intersection between geographic planning and technology. He was fascinated by geographic mapping tools like geographic information systems (GIS) and saw great possibilities in the integration of technology and data in helping local municipalities.
“Mapping tools … can really help look for patterns: economic, societal patterns, movements of goods, all sorts of things,” said Cutler. “You can use technology to get a better picture and then make informed policy decisions based on that data.”
Cutler’s interest in geography and mapping solutions landed him an opportunity as a public housing intern for the town of Mamaroneck in 2013 and later as assistant village planner for the village of Mamaroneck.
While serving as assistant village planner, Cutler went back to school and obtained a master’s degree in urban planning from Hunter College. Over the next six years, he moved up the ranks in the village of Mamaroneck from village planner to director of planning, where he oversaw multiple large and long-term projects for the village.
Starting in 2014, Cutler focused on the village’s industrial area redevelopment study and zoning implementation, a long-term project that aimed to reverse the loss of 500 industrial jobs in the village between 1995 and 2015. With industrialized spaces being razed for parking lots, Cutler wanted to implement a zoning change to reinvigorate business.
“What we were looking to do was fill in those areas that were used for parking, or any other underutilized area, to redevelop and create good paying jobs for the residents of Mamaroneck,” said Cutler, adding that the proposed rezoning was still a work in progress. “I’m a little upset that I didn’t get to see it through, but I have high hopes that it will get done.”
Cutler also worked extensively on the village’s wayfinding master plan, which sought to expand signage across the village and make it easier for residents and visitors to find the main hubs of the village, including the village’s downtown, where he was able to keep building vacancy rates low.
The pandemic has been the latest blow to Scarsdale’s downtown, which has seen an increase in vacancies and empty storefronts over the last few years. Cutler said he hasn’t yet analyzed the specifics of Scarsdale’s downtown needs, but in Mamaroneck he oversaw an action plan to help fill spaces and find tenants that would best fit the area and the resident population.
“We can’t directly find tenants, but there are ways government can look at the data and make suggestions for what type of retail uses would be successful in a certain place,” he said. “That’s something I did in Mamaroneck and something that would translate well to Scarsdale.”
To keep Mamaroneck’s downtown successful, Cutler initiated a retail study that looked at the demographics and spending habits in the village’s primary shopping area. After identifying gaps where people would be willing to spend more if a certain service or retail space were provided, Cutler and his team created an economic development website to publish that information and simplify zoning information to make it easier for business owners.
“Being flexible, being open and communicating effectively… are really the types of things that we did to keep Mamaroneck’s downtown full and vibrant,” he said.
While in Mamaroneck, Cutler also worked to update the village’s comprehensive plan and did support work on a nearly $80 million Army Corps of Engineers project that planned to help mitigate flooding issues along the Mamaroneck and Sheldrake rivers.
In Scarsdale, whether to repair or replace Freightway parking garage has been a yearslong debate in the village. After a contentious public meeting in December the board of trustees in January put the Freightway redevelopment discussion on hold.
Cutler said he was aware of the project but didn’t yet know enough about the project’s specifics to comment on it.
“I look forward to learning more about it,” he said. “I don’t know what direction it’s going to go so I don’t want to presuppose anything.”
