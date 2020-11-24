Police received a report Nov. 21 about a cyclist struck with possible injuries. Police on arrival saw no signs of an accident. The caller, who witnessed the event, said the cyclist was traveling south on Fox Meadow Road when the bike encountered a truck traveling east on Butler Road. The collision happened at the intersection of Butler and Fox Meadow roads. The witness said the truck driver picked the cyclist up off the ground and placed him in the cab of the truck and the bike in the flatbed and drove south on Paddington Road. The caller said the driver and the cyclist were both adult men. Police contacted local hospitals to see if anyone with that description was admitted with injuries related to a purported accident. Results were negative. No further police action was taken.
The trouble with leaves
The highway department asked police for assistance with traffic to block the street as leaves were picked up on Nov. 16 on River Road.
A leaf pile was reported Nov. 17 obstructing a fire hydrant on Black Birch Lane. A leaf pile was also reported in the roadway on Thornwood Place Nov. 17, obstructing a fire hydrant.
An Innes Road caller Nov. 18 reported leaf blowers making large piles of leaves in the area. A caller the same day reported leaf blowers making piles that were blowing from Nelson Road to Drake Road. Police contacted a landscaping crew working on a property. No leaves were observed blowing as described.
A pile of leaves was reported obstructing traffic Nov. 19 on Walworth Avenue. The highway department was advised.
A leaf blower was reported in use Nov. 21 at a residence on Crane Road before 10 a.m. The party using it was advised of the local ordinance and was told to wait 45 minutes.
A leaf pile was reported Nov. 22 blocking an entire lane of traffic on Brite Avenue. A summons was issued.
Move that truck
A large cement truck parked Nov. 16 on Park and Mamaroneck roads was obstructing traffic. Police asked the operator to relocate it and assisted with traffic until the move was completed.
Lost passport
A Shawnee Road resident reported Nov. 16 she thought she left her passport and marriage license in a rental car she returned the week before. While unsuccessful locating either item, she requested a report be issued so she could obtain replacements.
A Weaver Street resident reported Nov. 19 he lost his driver’s license in early November. He made a report and was given instructions for obtaining a new license.
Gas leak
A Heathcote Road resident called police Nov. 16 from outside his house as he thought there might be a gas leak inside. Police and fire personnel responded, but there was no leak.
Idling
A caller complained Nov. 16 about a Honda idling at the intersection of Franklin Road and Haverford Avenue for more than an hour. Police spoke to the occupants who said they were just hanging out and talking.
Identity theft
A Tunstall Road resident called police Nov. 17 to report a bank account was fraudulently opened in her name. She received a debit card in the mail she never requested. The card was issue by the State of Ohio for unemployment benefits, for which she never applied. The caller spoke with the bank issuing the card and was able to close the account. She suffered no financial loss at this time but wanted to document the incident.
A Franklin Road resident Nov. 20 told police she received a letter from the Department of Labor advising her Social Security number was compromised for unemployment claims she had not filed for; the documents used her maiden name, not her legal married one.
A Wynmor Road resident Nov. 20 said he was a victim of identity theft. An unknown person reportedly opened an insurance policy for a motorcycle in the caller’s name and the caller received a bill for approximately $1,800. The policy covered a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Police could not locate the person responsible through the motorbike’s VIN number.
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 21 said her identity was stolen in an attempt to collect unemployment. She said she became aware of the problem after receiving information from the Department of Labor. She said she never filed for unemployment.
Coyotes continue to elude
A caller Nov. 17 reported what they said was a possibly sick coyote on Wheelock Road. Police looked for it to no avail.
Another caller Nov. 19 said a coyote was sighted in the area of Mamaroneck and Catherine roads. Police responded but didn’t see any animal there.
A coyote was reported in the vicinity of Clarence Road Nov. 20 by a caller who said the animal was walking back and forth in her backyard.
A coyote was also reported Nov. 21 on Sprague Road near Boulevard. Police looked for it with negative results.
A coyote was reported Nov. 21 in the area of Madison and Rodney roads. Police looked for it, but didn’t see it.
A Cooper Road caller Nov. 22 reported a possibly sick coyote wandering in the neighborhood. Police responded but didn’t see it.
Man at the door
A Springdale Road resident Nov. 17 said a strange man was at her door looking for someone who doesn’t live there. Police spoke to the man who said he is a process server attempting to serve papers regarding a civil matter. The homeowner said the party in question does not live at her address. The server told police the papers had incorrect information and he would alert his employer of the mistake.
I didn’t buy that
A caller Nov. 17 said her father, who lives on Fox Meadow Road, received a watch in the mail he did not purchase. She said she’s already in communication with the vendor for a return but wanted the incident documented.
Don’t split wood at night
An Aspen Road resident reported Nov. 17 her neighbor was outside with axes and flashlights after 10 p.m. Police went to the address given by the caller and spoke with the homeowner who was splitting wood for his fireplace. He stopped immediately when police told him his neighbor had complained.
Suspicious
A Greendale Road resident Nov. 18 reported, while walking her dog on Post Road, she saw a blue bag that appeared to have clothing in it on a path in a wooded area. Police found the bag and saw it was filled with trash. The highway department was notified to collect it as garbage.
A caller reported a white Ford Explorer Nov. 21 parked on Canterbury and Catherine roads. Police spoke with the driver who said he was dropping his wife off at work. The wife’s employer confirmed that information and there was nothing suspicious.
A Boulevard caller Nov. 21 reported young adults banging on his porch window before taking off in a Ford Escape. Police looked for a car of that description but found none. The caller declined to give police further information.
A Brittany Close resident said a young man came to her door Nov. 21 asking about a bike he said he left on her property. She said she knew nothing about the bike. The caller said he got in an Audi and drove toward Barker Lane. Police responded but did not see an Audi, a boy, or a bike in the area.
Two men wearing backpacks and appearing suspicious were reported Nov. 22 on Paddington Road by a caller who said she didn’t recognize them. Police monitored the area with negative results.
Package never arrived
A Post Road resident called police Nov. 18 to report a wireless headset her son ordered on eBay had a tracking number saying the item was delivered but it wasn’t there. The U.S. Postal Service said it had been delivered, but the caller said she thought it might have been stolen. A report was made.
Upset over dumped leaves
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 19 reported her neighbor had men working on the property cleaning gutters; she said they were dumping the leaves and gutter debris into a waterway on her property. Police went to the home and spoke to the workers who were cleaning gutters. All the debris was being deposited within the homeowner’s own property lines. Police saw nothing illegal. The workers declined to provide identification when requested.
Problem with the plumber
A Gaylor Road resident Nov. 20 told police a plumber she hired took $500 in cash from her hand and she was pretty sure he would come back. She said she hired the plumber on behalf of her friend who had the water pressure in her Queens building checked out by the plumber. An agreement was made the man would fix the problem for $1,500. The plumber went to the caller’s house on Gaylor Road; she said he grabbed the cash from her hand and left. She believes he will come back for the rest of the money, but she said he isn’t owed it until the work is completed. Police told her it was a civil matter and not police business.
Roosters reported
A Brewster Road resident Nov. 21 reported roosters crowing in the area. Police drove around but didn’t hear any such noise.
Almost struck in the crosswalk
A caller reported Nov. 21 that she was almost struck by a driver in the crosswalk while she was crossing Drake Road. She said she wasn’t injured. After she provided the license plate number of the offending driver, police located and spoke to the driver. The driver said she never saw the woman crossing. She apologized. She said her actions were neither malicious nor intentional. Police advised her to be more careful of pedestrians in future.
Car rummaged through
A Cooper Road resident Nov. 22 reported an unlocked car had been rummaged through but nothing was taken.
Wants money after video chat
A Madison Road resident Nov. 22 reported he was chatting with someone online who subsequently demanded money. He said he only knows the person through social media and has since blocked that user’s account. He wasn’t out any money. A report was made.
Traffic
The highway department was notified of a malfunctioning traffic light at Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue Nov. 16. The left turn green arrow wasn’t working properly.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened Nov. 17 on Montrose and Gorham roads when one car backed out of a driveway, made a left turn, and collided with another car parked on Montrose Road. No injuries were reported.
The sanitation department reported one of its trucks was involved in an accident Nov. 17. No injuries were reported.
A woman reported her tire was flat after she hit a curb Nov. 17 on Evon Court and Post Road. She said she didn’t need any help and was waiting for a tow truck.
A two-car accident Nov. 20 on Palmer and Secor roads occurred when one car turning south collided with another turning west. One driver, who complained of neck pain, was evaluated by ambulance personnel but declined further attention.
Fire
A four-door sedan crashed into the left lane guardrail traveling north on the Hutchinson River Parkway Nov. 16. The accident happened just north of Mamaroneck Road. The occupants of the car were cared for and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The fire department applied “Speedy Dry” to the road service and stood by until the car was towed.
A caller reported a live electrical wire down in front of a house on Eton Road Nov. 16 and a secondary wire down in the roadway. Police on arrival saw a wire sparking. Con Edison was notified.
Firefighters responded to Ridgecrest Way Nov. 19 on a report of an odor of gas. There was a problem with the stove and overhead lighting; when the stove was turned on, the kitchen lights flickered. Power was shut down to the affected areas, Con Edison notified, and the homeowner was told to call an electrician.
A rear-end collision on the Bronx River Parkway Nov. 19 involved two cars in the northbound right lane. Ambulance personnel attended to two occupants of the cars; one person reported chest pain and was transported to Westchester Medical Center. The cars were towed.
Emergency personnel responded to White Birch Lane Nov. 20 after a carbon monoxide alarmed led the occupants to evacuate. The homeowner explained he left a car running in the garage for about three hours. Three children and a nanny were outside; one child had a headache. Windows were opened and the house was ventilated. All the occupants of the house were checked for carbon monoxide poisoning. Everyone was OK.
Responders released a child from a bathroom in a Hampton Road residence Nov. 20 after the child entered the bathroom and accidentally locked the door. The doorknob was opened with no damage. The child was fine.
Firefighters responded to Cayuga Road Nov. 21 on a report of a child locked in a car. A car entry kit was used to free the child in less than three minutes. The child was crying but was not in need of medical attention. Police and fire personnel said the central locking system of the car malfunctioned.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, was compiled from official information.
