Scarsdale Democrat Amy Paulin, the current representative of District 88 in the New York State Assembly and her Republican opponent, Thomas Fix of Eastchester, responded to questions from voters in a Zoom forum Tuesday, Oct. 25 sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
In addition to Scarsdale and Edgemont, the newly configured district includes Bronxville, Tuckahoe, the Pelhams and parts of New Rochelle and White Plains. The LWVs of New Rochelle and White Plains joined the Scarsdale league in hosting the forum. Questions were submitted beforehand and were not previewed by the candidates.
In her opening statement, Paulin said she has served 11 terms in the Assembly “working to ensure the integrity of government” with a focus on reform, safety and fiscal responsibility. She said she has lowered taxes and more than 300 of her bills have passed into law, covering such issues as the statute of limitations on rape, domestic violence, illegal firearms, human trafficking, senior housing and access to vaccines.
Fix is a lifelong resident of Eastchester and for 30 years was co-owner of Cornell’s True Value Hardware, a business that has been in his family for generations. He has served on the town’s traffic and parking advisory committee and on the board of directors of Interlaken Gardens. Fix seeks a “more centered and commonsense approach to government,” citing concerns about “rising crime,” and “government overreach” especially in the schools. “One party rule is not the answer,” he said.
The moderator asked the candidates what their top infrastructure priority is and how it would benefit District 88.
Fix said the Lake Isle dam off California Road in Eastchester is in need of repair and endangers property in Eastchester and New Rochelle. He acknowledged that Paulin had helped secure financing for the project.
Paulin agreed that fixing infrastructure in general and the Lake Isle dam in particular is “critical.” She also said climate change has made power outages more frequent and called for a 10-year plan for utility companies to improve resiliency. Paulin co-chaired with County Executive George Latimer a storm response report called United Westchester in 2021. The report analyzes problems and suggests solutions for “storm hardening” the county. “We need to do more,” said Paulin.
The candidates were asked for their views on the first draft of a state Equal Rights Amendment that would prohibit discrimination by the government based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, and how they would vote if elected. Paulin said she voted for the preliminary legislation and would vote yes on the final bill.
Fix said, “ I don’t think I’d support it. It’s an overreach of government and more divisive than uniting. Our state rights are already protected.”
“What is your position on New York State’s property tax cap at 2%?” asked the forum moderator Katherine Dearing, who is former president of the Northeast Westchester league.
Fix said, “I’m 100% in favor. The government can’t be constantly handing blank checks to citizens.”
Paulin said, “The cap is not really 2% — most years it’s lower than that. It eliminates local control. School boards and village boards are limited in doing what they want to do in support of their communities.” She said she would consider supporting the cap if it were modified so it was actually 2%.
The candidates were asked if they would support absentee ballots for all voters without an excuse.
Paulin said, “Yes. Thirty-five states have it — New York is in the minority. Elderly, disabled and immunocompromised voters need to have the option of voting absentee without having to explain. The COVID-19 pandemic showed the need.”
“I do not support it,” said Fix. “There might be a reason to expand [absentee ballots] a bit more, but one-day voting is the tradition of coming together as a community.” He said that mailing ballots to all voters and allowing mail-in voting creates more opportunities for possible corruption — “There are too many loopholes.” But he said he would revisit the issue “down the line.”
The next question concerned bail reform. In 2019, New York passed legislation that eliminated the use of cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. Under these reforms, courts must release defendants on their own recognizance pending trial unless the court determines that the defendant poses a flight risk to avoid prosecution. However, the court may not consider the danger that a defendant poses to the crime victim or the community.
Fix said, “The whole bail reform package should be repealed and redone. It should be restricted. It’s done a lot of damage to our community. There’s been a large increase in crime.”
Paulin said she supports changes in the bail reform law to improve public safety by allowing judicial discretion in release of defendants. Victims of hate crimes, human trafficking and domestic violence need protection,” she said. “I am the only candidate endorsed by law enforcement,” she added.
Dearing asked, “What campaign financing reforms do you support and how does your campaign reflect that?”
Paulin said a campaign finance reform would go into effect next term. “It takes the money voice out of the equation. However, most of my contributions come from people I represent. I don’t give money in my campaign account to other candidates.”
Fix said he is running a grassroots campaign funded by small contributions. “I’m not a fan of government subsidized campaigns,” he said. “Candidates should raise their own money.”
“What state legislation would you propose to address climate change, if any?” Dearing asked.
Fix said, “We should work to produce more efficient energy and reduce pollution.” In addition to solar and wind, he said nuclear energy must be reinvigorated. “Fossil fuels aren’t going away any time soon so we have to make them more efficient.”
Paulin urged her constituents to vote for the Environmental Bond Act for infrastructure improvements. During her five-year stint as energy chair, many bills promoting alternative energy and addressing the challenges of climate change were passed. “We constantly have to think about reducing waste and recycling,” she said.
Measures to aid the disabled was the next topic.
“It’s a tremendous problem,” said Paulin. Home care workers are essential but underpaid. Unless their needs are addressed “we will not attract the right people.”
“I would approve of measures to increase wages,” said Fix, adding that he appreciates his mother’s dedicated caregiver. He suggested better educational programs could certify more caregivers.
The candidates were asked to opine on the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of a state law that limited permits to carry firearms to individuals who could demonstrate “proper cause” or the need to carry a firearm due to their employment. They were asked what they proposed to enact in place of the old law.
Fix said New York has very strict checks on gun ownership. “Every concealed carrier I know is very responsible,” he said. “I’m not looking to restrict the rights of American citizens … [we should] look for illegal gun owners. Maybe there should be a refresher course on gun safety when owners renew their permits.”
“There’s no statewide course for gun ownership,” Paulin said. “I don’t think my constituents want to sit next to someone in a public place who is armed.” In response to the SCOTUS decision, New York enacted new laws restricting gun access, but they were overturned by a federal judge whose ruling is being appealed. Paulin said she would continue to look for ways to protect New Yorkers from gun violence, with such measures as a 30-day waiting period and safe storage requirements.
The forum moderator asked what steps, if any, should New York take to address the increase in asylum seekers?
Paulin said immigration policy — or lack thereof — was a failure of the federal government. “We don’t allow asylum seekers even to register and work,” she said. “They all want to work … we have to make sure our federal officials do the right thing, ensure [asylum seekers] are humanely treated and can work. And that one state is not used as political ploy for another,” referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending asylum seekers to northern cities and towns.
Fix said no place in New York should be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. “If they broke the law to come here they should be sent back to their own country. I’m all for supporting them if they went through the proper procedure and qualified to be here,” he said. “It’s wise to allow them to work until they become vetted.”
Dearing asked the candidates about the state government’s role in closing the gender pay gap.
Fix said he doesn’t think there’s a significant gender pay gap but, in any case, trying to do something about it is an “overreach of the state government.”
Paulin said the state has a role to ensure there’s no discrimination on the basis of sex. She noted that some mostly female workers, like those in home health care, are undervalued and underpaid.
The candidates were asked, “What is the greatest threat to democracy and what do you propose to do about it?”
Paulin said the greatest threat was “limiting people’s participation in government. Election reform guaranteeing everyone can vote is really critical.” Besides allowing absentee ballets, she said voter registration should be allowed closer to Election Day. “I met many people who recently moved and missed the deadline to register.”
Fix said the greatest threat is the “broad attack on the U.S. Constitution, including attacks on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and a cancel culture that makes people afraid to speak their minds. Our Constitution is being undermined by career politicians.”
In his closing statement, Fix said the 2022 election is important because “the one-party rule in Albany is heavily influenced by the progressive politicians in New York City. We need a fresh new perspective that brings things back toward the center.” He vowed to work for the best interests of citizens in the 88th District and to “push back against partisan politics and the far left. The quality of life is breaking down in New York.”
Paulin said, “In my role I had a great opportunity to help people during COVID when my office was on call 24/7.” Also, “Choice is an issue that keeps coming up,” and public safety is always important. Bail reform needs more work.
Paulin said her opponent’s party is against abortion in all cases, but Fix said he doesn’t necessarily take the extreme view of some in his party. He said he believes abortion is permissible in cases of rape, birth defects, or to save the life of the mother.
Early voting takes place through Nov. 6 at locations listed on the Westchester County Board of Elections website. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting will take place only at a voter’s assigned polling place.
