In a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 19, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah released an investigative report containing previously unconfirmed details about the disappearance of Kathleen McCormack Durst in 1982.
The report was released in the wake of former Scarsdale resident Robert Durst’s death on Jan. 10, which effectively ended the case brought against him by Rocah’s office on Nov. 1, 2021, based on his indictment by a Westchester County Grand Jury. He was charged with second-degree murder in the case of Kathleen, his first wife, who disappeared from their South Salem home on Jan. 31, 1982.
Rocah had established a cold-case office shortly after taking office last year, and reopened the Durst investigation.
Among the new evidence provided in the 12-page report, it stated, “contrary to Durst’s claim that after driving Kathleen to the train he stopped at the home of his South Salem neighbors for drinks before returning to his home next door, his neighbors denied that Durst visited them that night.” Durst maintained that he drove Kathleen to the Metro-North train station in Katonah, from which she traveled to their New York City apartment.
Also, according to the report, Kathleen’s family and friends said they found notes, believed to be in Robert Durst’s handwriting, in the garbage at the South Salem home shortly after her disappearance. One note appeared to be his itinerary for the week after she disappeared. Another contained the words “town dump, bridge, dig, boat, other, shovel, car or truck rental.” These notes were shared with the NYPD, said the report.
Based on Durst’s assertions, the focus of the original investigation was not in South Salem, but in the city, with police obtaining statements from persons working in the Dursts’ Riverside Drive apartment building who claimed to have seen Kathleen Durst the night she disappeared. Detectives also learned of a phone call placed to her medical school in the Bronx the next day in which she said she was sick.
At the time, said the report, Robert Durst’s close friend and unofficial spokesperson, Susan Berman, “who was a well-known author, characterized Kathleen in an unflattering light and suggested that Kathleen voluntarily ran off with another man.”
Further, stated the report, “With respect to the call that Kathleen purportedly made to her medical school, there was no evidence that the person who identified herself as Kathleen in the call to the medical school dean the day after her disappearance was actually Kathleen Durst and not someone pretending to be her as part of a ruse.”
Also in the report is testimony from a cleaning woman who worked at the Dursts’ South Salem home. She said when police visited the home shortly after Robert Durst reported Kathleen missing, “she showed the police what she described as a small amount of blood on the dishwasher. The cleaning woman also recalled telling police that she noticed a wood panel askew in the dining room, as well as the presence of grimy fingerprints in that area. She also recalled telling police that Durst instructed her to dispose of many of Kathleen’s belongings soon after her disappearance.”
The DA’s report noted that these observations were not documented in the 1982 investigation. The cleaning woman told police about her observations when she was again interviewed in 2000, and indicated that she had made the same report to the police in 1982.
The 2000 interview was one of many conducted by state police investigator Joseph Becerra, who began to re-examine the evidence following a tip. State police subsequently searched the South Salem home, which Robert Durst had sold eight years after Kathleen went missing, but by that point key evidence was apparently gone. Accompanied by the cleaning woman, state police discovered a secret compartment behind the wood panel she had pointed out as being askew in 1982, but it was empty. Becerra attended the press conference Jan. 19, along with several investigators from the county DA’s office and the state police.
As Rocah said on Wednesday, “We are able to see now how some missed opportunities by law enforcement officials directing the early stages of the investigation may have contributed to delaying the charges in this case.” Despite the existence of multiple reports of domestic violence and physical evidence in the home, police at the time directed their investigation toward Manhattan and relied on Durst’s version of events.
“Those of us in law enforcement who are always seeking to do better by victims can and should look at how this case was handled, and what if anything we can learn about the crucial early stages of criminal investigations, especially those where individuals with status, wealth and power are implicated,” Rocah said.
Rocah said the initial investigation demonstrated the danger of “tunnel vision” — having a theory of a case which is maintained even when there are red flags that should cause those initial theories to be questioned. She said the initial investigation should have changed more quickly as additional facts came to light, but that did not happen until nearly 20 years later, “thanks in large part to Investigator Becerra.”
According to the report, as part of the investigation, Becerra interviewed Robert Durst’s family and friends, and he planned to interview Susan Berman. However, before he could do so, she was murdered in her Los Angeles home on or about Dec. 23, 2000.
“Evidence shows that after the investigation was reopened and prior to her murder, Robert Durst sent Berman two checks with the value of $25,000 each,” said the DA’s report.
Shortly after Berman’s murder, Becerra and another investigator flew to Los Angeles, and, during interviews, her friends said she had told them that she helped Robert Durst by pretending to be Kathleen in the phone call to her medical school immediately after her disappearance — and that he had confessed to her that he had killed Kathleen.
Rocah said the eyewitness accounts that placed Kathleen in New York City on the night of her disappearance were also debunked after Becerra reopened the case. “Most importantly,” she said, Becerra “determined that the information gathered in 1982, which had led the police to focus the investigation in Manhattan, was not credible or reliable.”
Asked whether her office was following up on allegations made by the attorney representing Kathleen Durst’s family, Robert Abrams, that the Durst Organization had been involved in a cover-up, Rocah said only, “We have no evidence to start an investigation of that nature.”
Asked if any members of Kathleen Durst’s family had been invited to the press conference, she replied, “We have been communicating through their lawyer, as directed.”
That apparently did not sit well with Abrams. Within little more than an hour after the press conference, he issued a statement calling for Rocah’s immediate resignation. “The McCormack family and their attorneys were not invited to DA Rocah’s press conference,” he said. “No one from the Westchester district attorney’s office even informed the McCormack family that DA Rocah was having a press conference today.”
Abrams claimed that numerous individuals, including members of the Durst family, “have knowingly and intentionally participated in a criminal conspiracy” to help Robert Durst avoid prosecution. “Today,” he continued, “the Westchester County district attorney has sanctioned those illegal acts and attempted to explain away how money, power and influence allowed a killer to escape justice. Through her misrepresentations and omissions, DA Rocah must now be considered part of the cover-up.”
The attorney stated that the McCormack family “will further address this and other issues on January 31, 2022, the 40th anniversary of Kathie’s murder.” In the meantime, he went on, “we ask the public to consider why the current Westchester DA and her predecessors remain unwilling to tell the truth about why it took nearly forty years for Robert Durst to be charged.”
At the time of Kathleen Durst’s disappearance, Carl Vergari was Westchester district attorney. Subsequent DAs prior to Rocah were Jeanine Pirro (1994 to 2005), Janet DiFiore (2006 to 2016) and Anthony Scarpino (2016 to 2020). Rocah’s term began in January 2021.
