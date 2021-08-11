A man turned himself into police Aug. 6 on charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree and petty larceny. Israel Rodriguez, 62, of West Haverstraw, New York, was working as a security guard at the rec department’s day camp at Scarsdale High School. He is accused of stealing an iPhone in a case, which contained the owner’s driver’s license and a debit card. The owner of the phone is an employee of the day camp. Rodriguez was placed in a holding cell and then photographed and processed. He was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 25. The phone is valued at $499. The owner of the phone said she put the phone in a mandatory bin as employees are not allowed to hold their phones while at work. At the end of her shift, she saw the phone was gone. While her father notified the police, her mother tracked the phone to Rodriguez’s location. She also notified the bank that issued the debit card. The superintendent of Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department said the matter would be investigated.
Was it ... gunshots?
Possible gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Fenimore and Tompkins roads late at night on Aug. 2. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
A Brambach Road resident reported what sounded like an explosion in the driveway late at night Aug. 3. On arrival, police found no evidence of scorching or fireworks debris. Police said they would conduct additional drive-bys in the area.
Loud bang
A Lee Road caller Aug. 3 reported a window at the front of his house was damaged overnight. He said he heard a loud bang and then, in the morning, saw the window frame had been gouged. Police couldn’t find a projectile or any other debris in the yard that might have caused the damage. A neighbor with a doorbell camera was contacted but that camera didn’t pick up any activity that seemed suspicious.
Three loud booms were reported Aug. 5 by a Sheldrake Road resident. Police searched the area with negative results.
A Kent Road man Aug. 6 reported what might have been fireworks outside his home. He looked outside and saw two individuals walking up Kent Road toward Ogden Road. He said while he was watching, one of the men walked up his neighbor’s driveway. He told police the neighbor was away. Police checked the neighbor’s house to make sure it was secure. A search of the area for the described men turned up negative results.
Dirt reported
A Carman Road resident went to police headquarters Aug. 2 to report his car was vandalized while parked in his driveway overnight. He said there was dirt on his driver’s side window. Police went to look at the car which appeared undamaged. A report was made.
He’s out the money
A Carthage Lane resident Aug. 2 reported he was scammed out of $1,900. He indicated it was a case of identity theft and he realized he was being scammed after the incident occurred, but no details were provided.
Disabled motorists
An officer on patrol pulled over a car that was going below the speed limit Aug. 3 at Post and Kingston roads. The driver told police the car went into “safe mode” and he couldn’t get it to go any faster. He declined a tow. As he was close to home, police decided to let him continue to White Plains and took no further action.
A caller Aug. 3 reported his car was disabled on the Heathcote Bypass; police looked but couldn’t find the car. Eventually it was located on Wilmot Road. R&D Towing was called, but the car couldn’t be put in “neutral” so a liquid soap substance was applied to the wheels. The slippery substance spilled on the roadway and the highway department was called; absorbent was applied to the spill to prevent a hazard. Police stayed while the disabled car was loaded on the tow truck’s flatbed and the scene was cleared.
Dog on the loose
The owner of a Husky called police to report the dog was missing near Crossway and Marmaroneck Road Aug. 3. Police responded but could not find it. Later, a Palmer Avenue resident called to report a found dog. The Husky’s owner went to get the dog without incident.
A small brown dog was reported found Aug. 7 on Fox Meadow Road. Dog and owner were reunited shortly thereafter.
Overcharged
Police responded to a business on Scarsdale Avenue Aug. 4 after a caller said his credit card was overcharged. They spoke to the cashier who said the charge was made in error and the cashier didn’t know how to issue a refund. Police suggested giving a cash refund. The merchant and the customer agreed to do that. No further action was taken.
Tools stolen
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, carpenter told police Aug. 4 equipment was stolen from a Heathcote Road property where he was working. He reported a missing saw valued at $600, a $200 stand, a $200 air compressor, a $120 nail gun, a $75 radio, a $60 air hose and drill bits worth $150. Police spoke with the homeowner and the carpenter who said the items were stolen from the garage. He last saw the items July 28, and couldn’t find them on July 29. He said he didn’t report the items as missing right away as he was unable to return to the location until Aug. 4. He said his worker told him the garage was closed and that only two workers are currently working at the site. A report was made.
Unable to locate
A woman who was reported walking in the roadway Aug. 3 at Heathcote Bypass and Weaver Street was unable to be located by police.
A caller reported a man in blue jeans with a buzzcut Aug. 3 walking into Scarsdale in the vicinity of Garth and Popham roads. The caller thought the man might be intoxicated. Police couldn’t find him.
A caller reported a man in blue jeans screaming at people Aug. 4 on Olmsted and Post roads. The man was reported running from the library parking lot into the woods, possibly headed in the direction of Scarsdale High School. Police were unable to locate anyone in that area.
A caller reported Aug. 5 a man was walking on residential property on Popham Road from the grassy area from Overhill Road. The caller was concerned because she didn’t recognize the man as living in the building. She said he was smoking and was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue pants. She said he left from the same gate where he entered. Police looked for him without result.
A Whig Road resident Aug. 5 said a man approached his house and then ran away. Police went to the house and spoke to the caller’s wife who said she saw the man, and made eye contact, at which point he ran away. She said it was too dark at the time to provide a descriptoin of him or what he was wearing.
A Colvin Road caller Aug. 5 said she thought someone was in her house or her yard, or both. She said she heard a noise, but it possibly was an animal. Police took a look but saw nothing unusual.
Lipped road
A caller reported Aug. 5 “a significant lip” in the roadway of a paving project at Dolma and Murray Hill roads and said a bicyclist fell off a bicycle due to the lip, but didn’t provide further information about the cyclist. Police responded and saw multiple ruts on the roadway related to milling and paving work. It did not appear any of the ruts required attention. They looked for the bicyclist without result.
Police rescue laptop
A caller reported Aug. 6 he left his laptop in its case by the war memorial at Boniface Circle. Police went to the memorial and found the laptop and took possession. The caller said he would retrieve the laptop at the police station.
Hay, hay
A bale of hay that fell off a truck was reported in the middle of a roadway Aug. 7 on Palmer Avenue and Mamaroneck Road. The hay was removed to the side of the road and the highway department was notified to pick it up.
Assistance rendered
Police saw an elderly man walking in the roadway Aug. 7 on Cushman Road. He appeared disoriented and couldn’t say where he lived. He said he was looking for his wife whom he said was out walking. His wife was contacted and went to get the man. He did not require medical attention and she didn’t need further assistance. She was given information about family services in case she might need assistance. No further action was taken.
Sewer smoke testing
A caller reported Aug. 5 smoke coming from a sewer cover in the road at Harvest Drive and Mamaroneck Road. Official assessment services were on scene for sewer smoke testing. No police intervention was required.
Smoke was reported coming from a manhole Aug. 5 at Mamaroneck and Myrtledale roads. The caller was informed of sewer smoke testing in the area.
Smoke gets in your house
Firefighters responded to a Harvest Drive residence Aug. 5 on a report of a chemical smell in an upstairs bedroom. Fire personnel determined the smell was coming from sewer smoke testing; they helped the homeowner ventilate the house.
A residential fire alarm was activated Aug. 5 at a home on Mamaroneck Avenue. A smoke condition was reported in the basement. Fire personnel found synthetic smoke from sewer testing had migrated into the basement and activated the alarm. The homeowner was advised to open doors and windows to ventilate the house.
A smoke condition was reported in a Stratton Road house Aug. 5 due to sewer smoke testing in the area. The homeowner was assisted in identifying where the smoke odor was coming from and then to ventilate the area.
A smoke condition in the basement was reported Aug. 5 at a home on Lenox Place, also believed to be a result of sewer smoke testing in the area. The homeowner was assisted in identifying the entry point and ventilating the area.
Fire
A plumber purging natural gas lines Aug. 4 in the basement to install a water heater at a house on Brite Avenue Aug. 4 activated an alarm, summoning the fire department. Con Edison responded, so fire personnel left. Con Ed personnel remained on scene until the work was completed.
Firefighters used car entry tools to unlock a car parked in the rear of a parking lot on Fox Meadow Road Aug. 5 after a parent reported his two young children strapped in their car seats were trapped inside the car. The car was running and the climate control was on and the children were reportedly cheerful. The car wasn’t damaged by the entry. The father retrieved his keys which were accidentally locked inside the car and the children were safely returned to their mother.
A brush fire was reported by the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound by Exit 22 Aug. 5. Firefighters didn’t find fire, but they did find smoke from sewer testing was coming from a sewer cap on the shoulder of the parkway.
Water was reported leaking from a radiator Aug. 7 at a home on Church Lane. The leak set off an alarm and firefighters responded. On arrival fire personnel saw the autofill malfunctioned, filling the system with water. The system was shut down and drained. The homeowner was advised to call a plumber.
Firefighters and Con Edison Gas responded to an alarm that activated at a house on Madison Road Aug. 8. They found gas was leaking from a stove and shut down the unit. They tagged the unit and vented the house.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, was compiled from official information.
