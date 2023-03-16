The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees is set to return a final decision on whether to allow the demolition of a home at 76 Birchall Drive — potentially bringing an end soon to what has become a monthslong saga.
The $7.2 million Heathcote house was originally designed by the late architect Simon Zelnik, who also designed other buildings like Riverdale Temple in the Bronx and Joyce Theater in Manhattan, as well as two other homes in Scarsdale which have since been destroyed. The house, completed in 1950, has been the subject of three previous meetings of the Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP), as the owner, the Milstein family, have sought to tear it down and sell the property. The matter finally came before the board of trustees as an appeals board on Feb. 27 following the CHP’s denial of the application to demolish the home back in September 2022; while the CHP voted 3-2 to approve the demolition of the residence, four votes are required for approval.
During the September CHP meeting, not all committee members were present for the vote, possibly contributing to the split vote, though one CHP member not present at that meeting later told the board that she supports preserving the house.
“Our results were fractured in a way. We were very collegial about how we went about it. Two voted to deny. Three, myself included, voted to approve,” Adam Lindenbaum, chair of the CHP, told the village board at the Feb. 27 meeting.
At issue is the question of whether Zelnik was a “master” architect, making the house important for historical preservation.
Lucia Chiocchio, an attorney with the firm Cuddy and Feder LLP representing the Milstein family, argued during the Feb. 27 meeting that 76 Birchall Drive does not meet the criteria for preservation, as it has never been noted as an historic building, has been substantially altered since its construction, and because Zelnik is best known for work other than home design and was not a master regardless.
“A fire in 1962 resulted in substantial damage to the home. The home was altered after the fire in 1964 and significantly altered in 1988 and 1989 by three different architects,” Chiocchio said during the Feb. 27 meeting. “76 Birchall Drive is not mentioned or discussed in the 2012 Scarsdale Reconnaissance-level Cultural Resource Survey and it does not appear in the appendix of the 69 additional homes that were deemed useful to catalog for future review in that survey.”
Emily Cooperman, an architectural historian, said there’s a distinction between Zelnik’s undoubtedly successful career and the career of someone who could be considered a “master.”
“Some of his projects were published in period architectural periodicals for example, but the idea that this was a register of his perceived — and I think that’s a very crucial point — generally perceived, generally recognized greatness, is not true,” she told the board. “These professional journals register a compendium of the interests of editors, of cutting-edge new ideas perhaps, or simply interesting designs; they are not a mark of recognition of greatness.”
Cooperman also strongly argued that the house has been altered so much in its 73 years of existence that it no longer can truly be considered Zelnik’s work.
“It was mentioned in a previous meeting that Simon Zelnik would have approved of these changes and that they're aesthetically pleasing,” Cooperman said. “I have no way to contact Simon Zelnik to find out if he would have liked these changes, but it doesn't matter because fundamentally, the main point is that he did not design them and the house that he designed, whether you consider him to be a master — and I do not think that's appropriate in this case — this house has lost integrity in its design, and these materials are not historic. They date to the late 1980s.”
Andrew Dolkart, professor of architecture at Columbia University with whom the CHP consulted, said while he does not 100% agree with all of the arguments against preserving the home, he does agree with the ultimate result — he doesn’t think it’s worth keeping.
“As an advocate for preservation, I came to my conclusion reluctantly,” Dolkart said. “I like the house, and especially the setting of the house, but I really did not feel that it met the criteria for historic preservation under the village code.”
However, there was much disagreement on these points.
Bryan Zelnik, grandson of Simon Zelnik and an architect himself, urged the board not to allow 76 Birchall to be demolished.
“76 Birchall is the last house my grandfather designed, and you should preserve it because it’s part of your history,” Bryan Zelnik said. “He was the first modern architect in Scarsdale’s history.”
He disputed previous characterizations of his grandfather’s credentials, noting that Simon Zelnik was a fellow with the American Institute of Architects.
“To get the fellowship of the AIA, you have to be the top 3% to have ever lived as an architect,” Bryan Zelnik said.
Lauren Bender, a member of the CHP who was not present during the September vote but was present during the previous two CHP sessions, said she does support preserving the Milstein home.
“It is an example of high midcentury modernism, which we don't have too many examples of left,” Bender said.
She said several buildings of this style have been torn down in Scarsdale over the years, including another one designed by Zelnik.
“The main concern I have is that we are losing these really significant examples of true architectural history with the continued demolition of these homes,” Bender said.
Jackie Cutler, who grew up in and still lives in the house across the street from 76 Birchall, echoed that.
“It is a really beautiful, masterful work of midcentury architecture that we don’t have a lot of in Scarsdale,” she told the board. “We have a lot of beautiful tudors and colonials and split levels, but very few fine examples of midcentury modern, so I encourage you to keep it.”
Kitt Rosenthal, who also lives on Birchall, was another advocate for allowing 76 Birchall to remain intact.
“The property at 76 Birchall is a parklike setting, a beautiful architectural gem of modern architecture that doesn’t exist in other places in town,” Rosenthal said. “Whenever I pass this house, which I do every day, I’m grateful for how it almost blends in with the trees and the surroundings. I would hate to see this block, which I love deeply, turn into two cookie-cutter houses.”
The board will return a decision by March 31, according to information provided during the Feb. 27 appeals meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.