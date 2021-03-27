It was a blowout.
More than 100 people showed up to a virtual public hearing March 23 and approximately 40 people spoke, mostly in favor of amending Scarsdale Village Code chapter 205 to restrict the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the village.
The noise emanating from gas-powered leaf blowers has been a longstanding issue for residents in the village, with a new fervor to find a solution brought on by the pandemic, which forced many people to work and learn from home.
The new law, which passed unanimously after the two-hour public hearing, extends the village’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers from three months to four months in 2021 and to eight months starting in 2022.
For the rest of this year gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned between May 1 and Sept. 30. Gas blowers can be used between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 but will be restricted to Monday through Friday, and not allowed on federal legal holidays. A heavier ban takes effect in 2022, when gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, they can only be used Tuesday through Friday, and never on federal legal holidays.
Electric leaf blowers will still be allowed year-round.
During the public hearing many residents supported the measure, some even recommending the ban should go further. Residents said they hoped the law would be the first step toward an outright ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, similar to what’s been adopted in other nearby municipalities.
“I would argue that with a full ban enforcement — whether it’s by the homeowners or the village — it actually becomes easier,” said Jordan Copeland, a resident and local musician. “If there’s a schedule when sometimes gas-powered leaf blowers are allowed [and] sometimes not, and a landscaper isn’t in compliance, it’s a more minor violation ... If you have a complete ban, which I think is where we’re headed eventually, there is just no reason to show up with a gas blower at any time.”
Madelaine Eppenstein, a member of the Friends of Scarsdale Parks, also supported the measure, calling it “a phasing period” where residents and landscapers will need to learn to adapt.
Some residents also recommended fining homeowners who allow their landscapers to use gas-powered leaf blowers out of the prescribed time frames, which would add a new enforcement angle to the law.
“I’m guessing that could be an unpopular sentiment. But if we’re strictly going after the landscapers [and] they get caught once or twice a year, they’re going to consider that the cost of doing business,” said Daniel Hunt, a resident. “I think if we’re truly going to make a change here it’s incumbent on us as homeowners to accept these changes, recognize, acknowledge it and move on.”
Besides the loud noise that gas-powered leaf blowers generate, many residents cited the blowers’ dangerous health effects as justification for a full-on ban. In December 2020, Scarsdale’s Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) released a 14-page report, which outlined the deleterious impact on health that gas-powered leaf blowers pose.
Multiple residents spoke to this concern, including Darlene LeFrancois Haber, a local physician who has been advocating for gas blower restrictions since the discussion began in January.
“The fine particulates are just ridiculous. Tens of millions of micrograms are dispersed at ground level from these 185-mile-per-hour blasts from these blowers,” said LeFrancois Haber. “The list of harms is quite long and quite ugly and believe me I see them all — they’re the No. 1 killers.”
Scarsdale resident William Roberts, a physician, high school biology and environmental science teacher and evidence-based researcher, also spoke about the damaging effects of gas-powered leaf blowers, especially in regard to the loud noises that are generated from the combustion engines. Refencing research from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), an agency within the Centers for Disease Control, Roberts said the noise from gas-powered leaf blowers could be measured between 10 to 100 times louder than an electric blower, which could have damaging effects for operators, including chronic headaches, permanent hearing loss and high blood pressure.
“For the landscape companies it is important that they have clarity as to how they should proceed. [This proposal] does provide clarity so that they may plan for and fulfill their responsibilities to their customers, while still being responsible for the health and well-being of their employees,” said Roberts.
Local landscapers also participated in the public hearing, mostly arguing against the extension of the gas-powered leaf blower ban. Michael Iorio, president of the New York State Turf & Landscape Association, said the new law seemed like a “restriction of trade” and “discrimination” since the village’s Department of Public Works and private golf courses are exempt from the ban.
“If it’s unhealthy like we’ve heard those village members … state … how is it that, all of a sudden, it’s healthy for DPW workers, but it’s not healthy for my landscapers?” asked Iorio. “[It] doesn’t seem fair or right to me.”
Iorio went on to add that he believed the technology for electric leaf blowers “is not there yet” and that the batteries posed a danger to his workers and couldn’t be recycled in an environmentally friendly way.
“You guys are looking to pass a law and restrict us even from working. You’re looking to go to a four-day workweek. Does everybody else work four days a week? I wish I didn’t have to work at all, but unfortunately during the season we’re working five to six days,” said Iorio. “[With] the new law that you’re [proposing], we’re not going to be able to work on a Monday in Scarsdale during the busiest time of the year.”
Iorio said the passage of the law could open the village up to a class action, discrimination or restriction of trade lawsuit.
Before voting in favor of the amendment, Trustee Justin Arest said the board tried to make the law work incrementally to allow landscapers to transition and that he didn’t appreciate the threat of a lawsuit.
“I don’t think any of us would vote for something if we thought that there was something not legal about it,” said Arest. “If you want to look at exemptions in similar laws, other municipalities [like] Bedford, Yonkers, Mamaroneck, Larchmont, possibly part of Chappaqua [are] all places you can look.”
Other residents also spoke up in opposition to Iorio’s comments, including Cynthia Roberts who said that landscape company owners weren’t the ones doing the work, but their employees were being put at risk.
Resident David Fenigstein said Iorio’s comments about the dangerous nature of lithium-ion batteries in leaf blowers was false and that the batteries were “highly recyclable.”
In 2018, researchers in the Journal of Power Sources concluded that although research achievements had been developed in recovering all components from spent lithium-ion batteries, the processes were complicated and expensive. In another study published in 2018 in the American Chemical Society’s journal in Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, researchers found that although large production lines had been established to recycle metals from spent lithium-ion batteries, few had been able to achieve cost-effectiveness on an industrial scale. In 2020, research published in the journal MaterialsToday concluded that although there were many benefits to recycling lithium-ion batteries, technical, logistical and regulatory barriers still needed to be resolved.
There are options for residents to recycle rechargeable batteries locally though. Call2Recycle, a national nonprofit that focuses on recycling single-use and rechargeable batteries, has locations in Westchester where residents can drop off spent batteries. In 2021, the nonprofit announced they had recycled 8.4 million pounds of batteries nationwide in 2020, an 11% increase from 2019.
Larry Wilson, a landscape contractor and the government affairs chairperson for the New York State Turf & Landscape Association, argued that the village’s law would “eliminate an important tool” to “keep Scarsdale properties clean.”
He called the health concerns brought up at the meeting “overblown” and questioned the testimony and “so-called facts,” which he believes reflected outdated information on leaf blowers from a bygone era.
Studies, articles and documents referenced in the CAC’s 2020 report were published in the past 10 years.
Wilson said electric leaf blowers didn’t have enough power to effectively clean properties and particulates being blown into the air — a concern raised by some residents — would still occur when electric blowers were used.
“Why don’t you ticket the homeowner?” asked Wilson. “You’ll never ever have a problem with leaf blowers again if you should find the political will to do that. You wouldn’t need a ban.”
Other landscapers, who did not provide their full name for the record during the public hearing, also shared their dissatisfaction with the proposed law.
Dan Delventhal, who founded an all-electric landscaping company serving Westchester and Fairfield counties, showed his support for the proposal, arguing that electric leaf blowers worked well for the landscape cleanup.
Steve Goldstein, a resident in Scarsdale for 23 years, supported the proposal, but urged the village to address the issue of enforcement. Goldstein said that of the nine times he called Scarsdale police to report the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, only once were the officers able to get to the site in time.
“Regardless of what codes are put into place, if the enforcement isn’t done properly nothing is going to happen,” he said.
The village has set aside an additional $30,000 in its 2021-22 tentative budget to hire a part-time code enforcement officer to help with leaf blower summonses. According to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, if a resident or landscaper enters a guilty plea for using a gas-powered leaf blower outside the prescribed timeframe, the fine would be $75. If a resident or landscaper enters a not-guilty plea and is found guilty, the judge can fine the person up to $250 per day for violations.
Many other residents also shared their own concerns over enforcement and maintained that the onus was not only on landscapers but on residents.
Resident Joel Morse said he would provide his landscapers with electric leaf blowers when necessary, to make it easier for them to get the job done.
“I think just from common sense, the electric leaf blowers are significantly less loud,” said Morse. “I think that there can be some things that we do as homeowners to take responsibility.”
Federico Kaune, a resident for 23 years, shared a similar sentiment. Kaune said he allows landscapers to use his electric equipment and homeowners should take responsibility to ensure the law is followed and environmental damage and noise are suppressed. He also suggested the village create a voluntary exchange process for rechargeable batteries so landscapers wouldn’t need to charge multiple batteries.
“[In] the end, it’s all about us paying for it,” said Kaune. “You want tranquility, you want health? … This is not going to come for free and we need to be willing and conscious that if we want this, we will have to pay up.”
