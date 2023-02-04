Thirty-one years after becoming Edgemont’s first All-State wrestler, Anthony DeMaio is still contributing to the wrestling program at his alma mater. On Saturday, Jan. 28, freshman Marco DeMaio placed fourth at Edgemont’s home tournament at 132 pounds.

“It’s harder to watch as a parent than it is to actually compete,” Anthony said. “The butterflies are even more intense. It’s like watching your kid pitch in Little League. It’s mono a mono, it’s one on one. Most of these kids play teams sports like lacrosse or basketball or football, but this is it — there’s no one else out there that can help you.”

Wr Edge Marco DeMaio 1.jpg
Marco DeMaio took fourth place at Edgemont's home tournament.
Wr Edge Jordan Fisher 1.jpg
Jordan Fisher won his first title.
Wr Edge Kenny Saito.jpg
Kenny Saito took second place.
Wr Edge Wyatt Aslanian 2.jpg
Wyatt Aslanian placed third.
Wr Edge Ryo Ushida.jpg
Ryo Yoshida
Wr Edge Max Greenberg.jpg
Max Greenberg

