The only thing that has Realtors bummed about the real estate market in the Scarsdale School District is the low inventory. Other than that, sales on well-priced houses continue to attract top dollar from buyers and sell relatively quickly.
“Scarsdale continues to be highly sought after,” said John Oliveira of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Scarsdale. “We are expecting the ultra-low inventory we experienced in 2022 to continue into 2023, which will put downward pressure on the amount of homes sold while keeping values stable.”
While nothing may ever compare to 2021 in terms of sales — 353 houses sold, historically low average days on market and bidding wars moments after listings went up — the local climate doesn’t reflect the doom and gloom being reported around the country. More than 270 houses have been sold this year in Scarsdale and more than 30 sales are pending to close by the end of this year or the start of the new year.
“Speaking specifically about Scarsdale, in so many ways historically we had an amazing year,” said Nancy Chochrek, the branch manager and associate real estate broker at Houlihan Lawrence in Scarsdale. “We’re estimating that by the end of the year we’ll have sold 284 houses, which would be historically a really strong number. It’s just that the last two years have been off the charts.”
While 2020 and 2021 were record years, 2022 is still ahead of every year from 2013-19, Chochrek said.
“Well-priced and well-presented houses are continuing to get almost immediate traction and multiple offers,” she said. “We need inventory. We have plenty of buyers. We need houses to sell to them.”
There are 33 houses on the market currently; last year it was a similar situation, with just under 30 houses for sale in December 2021. But the first and second quarters were remarkably strong once the holidays were over with. “2022 was really strong out of the gates,” Chochrek said.
Predicting the trend of the future is tough as the big difference now as compared to a year ago is the rise in interest rates from the low 2s to the 6s and 7s today as inflation and global instability have made an impact on markets.
“Individual buyers might have less buying power, but I think a lot of buyers know that buying in this area usually proves to be an excellent investment, but it’s not just an investment in a house — it’s an investment in your whole life,” Chochrek said. “We have a beautiful product. It’s a great place to live, wonderful schools, wonderful recreation, a great commute and still a great value compared to New York City prices whether you’re renting or buying.”
That said, the realtors need listings.
The 33 current listings are mostly higher priced as a majority of the pending sales are under the $2.5 million price point. Those got scooped up quickly, but there were also many sales between $5-$8 million.
The one thing buyers are still looking for is home office space as so many are still working remotely, at least part time. Now that the world has opened up again, land and pools aren’t as high on the list as they were when people were leaving New York City en masse during the height of the pandemic.
Rising interest rates have been a hot topic and can seem daunting when they are two and three times what they were less than a year ago. Historically however, they are still low to normal.
When broker Jonathan Lerner of Five Corners Properties in Scarsdale got into the real estate business decades ago, the rate was 18%. Many homeowners were soon so overwhelmed by their mortgage payments they were “walking away and handing the banks the keys,” he said. But today’s rates aren’t as impactful, he noted, unless potential buyers had lost money in the stock market. Some, he said, might be waiting to see what happens with the spring market in terms of new listings and hoping for lower rates.
“I’ve been through many, many cycles,” Lerner said. “This is just another cycle and we’re still staying strong here.”
Lerner said this year’s spring sales were “tremendous” and though the summer was “a bit slow,” some fall closings have brought the numbers back up heading into the holidays. “As soon as the snow hits the ground people who were looking — who were not that serious — sort of disappear, but you’ll get offers if you’re priced correctly,” he said.
Banks are also offering some “more creative financing” with adjustable mortgage rates and homeowners can always refinance when the time is right. With that out of the realtors’ control, they are focused on drumming up new listings.
“You always have winter doldrums and Scarsdale is no different,” Lerner said. “It’s lower than I’ve seen over the past 30 years, but at the end of the day people have to move — a lot of people are going down to the Carolinas, Florida — and there’s a lot of unknowns right now with mortgage rates and different things. The market has been good even if there is a lack of normal inventory.”
Brokerage manager Brian Murray of Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in Scarsdale said in the last three years the local market has been driven by two major factors: buyers looking to leave the city and Scarsdale residents trading up or down within the village. That level of demand caused competition and “a dramatic increase in price.”
“Not as many people are thinking about moving around locally as much because rates are higher, but the Manhattan demand is still there,” Murray said. “The fact that inventory isn’t coming onto market is putting our existing sellers at an advantage because there’s not an abundance of inventory out there, nor are we anticipating it getting there. What people are feeling is a negative part of the market, which is working to our sellers’ advantage because there are so few homes for sale and there is still such strong demand.”
Educating buyers and sellers is the best way forward for realtors in any local market.
“There are many segments of the market that each function differently and cannot be captured in a national or even regional market report,” Murray said. “We need to make sure they are hearing the right story and making decisions based on true market conditions, not the headline news.
“I think we will continue to see inventory remain low and buyers who were not able to compete in the recent market will remain active in the searches — and be there when the right property comes on the market for them.”
The demand has not diminished in a way that will negatively impact sales, though as Zach Harrison, a team leader and broker from Compass in Scarsdale, put it, the “frenzied environment” has subsided.
“We had listings that were getting 60-plus showings, 15 offers on highest and best, just a lot, a lot of activity,” he said. “Since then, mortgage rates have more than doubled. We’ve got some global instability. The one thing that persists though in the Scarsdale market, which is fascinating, is that inventory remains historically low, which might be a surprise to some folks … With inventory historically low, it’s really kept prices in check and we have not seen a drop [as have] other parts of the country that may be more sensitive to higher mortgage rates.”
Realtors said the more recent bidding wars involve two or three buyers and there is less pressure to get in and overbid immediately on most properties.
“The beauty of my business is that literally everyone needs a place to live,” Harrison said. “I always preach to my junior agents … anybody you come in contact with is a potential client because everyone needs a place to live.”
In a fully developed community like Scarsdale where you won’t see a hundred new houses added, the finite number of houses helps drive the market, along with the demand for the community, which has always been strong. In 2020 and 2021, some of the listings came from residents who had not been planning to move just yet, but who decided to take advantage of the bidding wars, demand and low interest rates for their own move in or out of town. That large influx of new residents could account for some of the low inventory now as people are settled in for the long haul.
Harrison said he is getting a “solid number” of seller calls and is scheduled to bring five more houses onto the market in the coming month.
“I would expect it to be like a more normal pre-COVID seasonal market,” which has fewer listings and activity at the end of the year, and an increase in inventory in the spring season. “Obviously the last two years it’s been intense activity year-round, but I think what we’re seeing is a return to a more seasonal traditional Scarsdale market.”
In looking at data from the past 60 days, 48 houses in Scarsdale were sold or are in contract, with 33 of those at $2 million or less, which remains a popular price point. There were nine deals in the $2-$3 million range, five from $3-$4 million and a deal north of $7 million in which Harrison represented the buyer. That’s “really strong activity,” he said.
Days on market “tells you a lot,” according to Harrison. Looking at May of 2022, the average days on the market in Scarsdale was 28. In November it was 52. But in November of 2017, the average number of days it took a house to sell was 158, or five months. The sales velocity is still well ahead of the pre-COVID-19 era.
“If something is priced well right now it will sell in the first weekend,” Harrison said.
Among the top places clients are looking, according to Harrison, are Scarsdale, Larchmont/Mamaroneck and Rye/Rye Brook, with the Rivertowns also a popular spot, though inventory there is typically low to begin with.
“We work with buyers who live all over the suburbs — we have a team that covers Westchester County — and it seems like Scarsdale is always the first or second choice or top three of any buyer we work with,” Harrison said. “It is very well known, the schools are very well known. It’s very well thought of by young professionals in the city and they’re still interested in moving here, which is great for our market. If anything in the past 2.5 years, Scarsdale has become more popular for buyers coming from the city than it has in any other time in our discussions with buyers.”
The market has been so “fascinating” to Harrison that someone could list a house on Christmas Eve and it would get snapped up.
Those who are just starting to look at houses since the mortgage rates went up aren’t as spooked as people who had been looking when rates were lower. The newcomers know the environment they are entering and if they don’t, it’s the real estate agent’s job to educate them.
“My message would be to pick a good agent, make sure they educate you and guide you and [you should] listen to them,” said Athena Kelly, strategic growth and sales manager at William Raveis Real Estate in Scarsdale. “Locally, properties are still selling and if priced correctly we’re getting at or above list prices and there are still multiple bids going on. The market is still moving.
“And people have to remember you’re not buying a house for a year. It’s a place they’re going to spend the next five, 10, 15, 20 years, so you have to look at the fact that this house may cost more today than it did three years ago, and it may be less six months from now than it is today, but you’re not going to be selling it. Find a good house that you can afford, that you can live in and enjoy.”
Kelly said real estate is so hyperlocal that comparing one town even to a neighboring town won’t tell the story, especially when keeping in focus the continued attraction of Scarsdale.
“When I look at the stats, I look at before and after COVID,” Kelly said. “Before COVID I would stand up in front of the sales people in my office, saying to them all we’re at the top of the market, so make sure you’re ready because the market is going to change in 2020. I had no idea what was coming.”
Kelly called 2020-22 “a blip in time,” an “anomaly in the market” with its historic highs and lows. In November 2022 there were 51 houses available in Scarsdale, while in 2019 that number was 141, a 63% drop. But 2022 was still a strong year.
“The units are so far down and the demand is still so high up that the prices are going to stay up,” Kelly said. “The market is going to come down from where it was a year ago, but we’re still going to be so far up from a normal market and there are still so many more who are looking to buy than to sell.”
With low inventory, the number of showings are up by about 20% and buyers now have time for repeat showings as the level of “chaos” is down from a year or two ago, Kelly said.
“The days on market has shrunk, but it’s almost like the buyers are a little less frantic,” she said. “Listening to national news works both ways. Buyers are hearing that the market has slowed down, so they’re almost feeling less hysterical about buying, but the reality is they are still in competitive situations. I think the emotional aspect of it makes it easier for them to make more thought-out, logical decisions.”
When her buyers were the second best offer in the height of the bidding wars, they were often far behind the top offer, Kelly said, and she urged them to hold steady and not make a bid they would regret because sometimes that first bid would fall through for any number of reasons, including buyers taking a closer look at the house after the whirlwind weekend of house hunting, or if an inspection was involved there might be something that led them to wonder why they were bidding so much more.
“That’s why the listing agents would put so much pressure on the seller agents to go quickly because you didn’t want the offer to disappear,” Kelly said.
With an average price for current listings at $4.2 million and a median of $3.7, Scarsdale remains a unique place to live. The least expensive listing is a new one at $1.1 million. The fact that there are so many pending offers on the lower side “tells you a lot,” said Marc Nadler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Scarsdale.
“That’s what’s selling and going to contract,” Nadler said. “You can see what it started at, what it was listed at before it went to contact and how many days it was on market. That’s a more accurate reflection of what the buyers are responding to.”
For the 272 sales in 2022 thus far, about 6% sold above listing price. Often listing a little below the price you want can get you more than you expect. Nadler sold his own house in Scarsdale, listing it in May and closing in July. Expecting between $1.55-$1.6 million he listed it at $1.45 million and sold it for $1.65 million. There were 61 showings in four days.
“To characterize the market, I would say [there now is] a little bit less enthusiasm than we had earlier in the year,” Nadler said. “When interest rates started bumping, it started cutting down on the number of people putting in bids in panic-bidding situations. You might get asking or one person over asking. I will still tell you Scarsdale is a sellers’ market. That hasn’t changed even if it’s a little more normalized.”
Nadler doesn’t mind being the “broken record” who is aligned with all of the other brokers: “Properties that are priced well sell and sell quickly,” he said. “I don’t care what the market’s doing, you can price it well and be done.”
