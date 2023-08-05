p4-Mondaire-Jones-addresses-audience.jpg

Keynote speaker Mondaire Jones

 BK Munguia Photo

Myra Saul, chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, welcomed residents and local dignitaries to the committee’s annual summer fundraiser held Aug. 1 at the Scarsdale home of New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin.

“On the eve of the announcement that former President [Donald] Trump had been indicted for basically trying to subvert our democracy and the will of the people, Democrats heard the message that our democracy is precious and that we need to win elections against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and MAGA extremists,” Saul wrote in an email summary of the speakers’ remarks at the fundraiser. “Democrats support abortion rights, gun safety, support for gender rights and so on. But Democrats are concerned that a president who is alleged to have criminally tried to overturn an election has such support in his party. [Democrats] need to work together to defeat him and those who follow his extremist agenda.” 

