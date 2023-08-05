Myra Saul, chair of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, welcomed residents and local dignitaries to the committee’s annual summer fundraiser held Aug. 1 at the Scarsdale home of New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin.
“On the eve of the announcement that former President [Donald] Trump had been indicted for basically trying to subvert our democracy and the will of the people, Democrats heard the message that our democracy is precious and that we need to win elections against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and MAGA extremists,” Saul wrote in an email summary of the speakers’ remarks at the fundraiser. “Democrats support abortion rights, gun safety, support for gender rights and so on. But Democrats are concerned that a president who is alleged to have criminally tried to overturn an election has such support in his party. [Democrats] need to work together to defeat him and those who follow his extremist agenda.”
New York State Sen. Shelley Mayer, who represents Scarsdale, attended the fundraiser along with Westchester County Executive George Latimer, former village trustees Jonathan Lewis and Seth Ross; former mayors Marc Samwick, Carolyn Stevens and Jon Mark; and former U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones.
Jones, the featured speaker at the fundraiser, last month announced he is running for Congress in New York’s District 17 as a Democratic challenger to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler who won the seat in November. Jones represented part of Scarsdale when he was in Congress in 2021-23, and the current NY-17 (after court mandated redistricting) is 73% of his old district according to the information from Mondaire’s campaign. Democrats narrowly lost NY-17 last year after redistricting.
When he was in Congress, Mondaire’s freshmen colleagues elected him to congressional leadership. He was also named the most legislatively active freshman congressman. While in Congress, he negotiated the passage of the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Bill and voted for other important legislation, like the American Rescue Plan.
Committee chair Myra Saul shared that she had attended Jones’ kickoff event and “the air was filled with his passion for Democratic values and dedication to his constituents.”
Saul told the audience, “The Scarsdale Committee works hard for our candidates and hopes that 2023 is laying the groundwork for victory in 2024. In these times, our democracy is on the line each election. We cannot forget that.”
She concluded by urging everyone to “Stay involved. Attend our meetings. Join us at the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee.”
Among the event guests were current Mayor Justin Arest and Trustee Dara Gruenberg. Michael Gerald, a pastor at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, who has announced that he is running against two-term Democratic U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman (District 16), also attended, as did Scarsdale’s County Legislator Ben Boykin, who is seeking reelection this year and Ruth Walter, candidate for county legislator.
Scarsdale Town Judge Jeffrey Levin, who is running for reelection, and several Supreme Court aspirants attended, including current Supreme Court Justice Fran Connolly, Tarrytown Village Justice Kyle McGovern, Court Attorney-Referee Erin Guven and Chief Court Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District Diane Clerkin, and Judge Verris Shako of Yonkers.
Democratic Party officials in the audience were Suzanne Berger, chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee; Tim James, chair of the White Plains Committee and Christine Robbins, chair of the Somers Committee; Nicole Benjamin, vice president of the Westchester Black Woman’s Political Caucus and Scarsdale’s State Committee representatives Bill Alexander and Marin Zelinsky.
The event was coordinated by Fundraiser Committee members BK Munguia, Susan Kessler Ross, Laura Daniels, Tim Foley, Carlos Ramirez, Michelle Lichtenberg, Nan Berke, Sarah Kagan, Jeannie Rosenthal and Elaine Weir Sherman, with food provided by Paulin and wine compliments of Dean Moretta, owner of Vintology Wine & Spirits of Scarsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.