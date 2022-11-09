New York voters chose incumbent Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, for governor over GOP challenger Lee Zeldin, by a narrow margin of 52.8% to 47.2% respectively, while voting 2-1 to give Democrat Letitia James a second term as New York attorney general, defeating her Republican opponent Michael Henry; the AG candidates received 61% and 39% of statewide votes, respectively.
In Westchester, Democrats took two-thirds of the votes in every state and national race, according to www.westchestergov.com.
Incumbent NYS Assembly Member Amy Paulin, a Democrat and resident of Scarsdale, won Assembly District 88 with 30,431 votes (63%). Her GOP challenger, Thomas Fix Jr., got 17,627 votes (37%).
Democrat Shelley Mayer secured the State Senate seat for District 37, which includes Scarsdale, with 61,960 votes (61%) over the Republican challenger Frank Murtha of Scarsdale, who received 39,973 (39%) votes.
On the national level, voters in New York District 16, which includes Scarsdale, reelected Congressman Jamaal Bowman for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He defeated GOP challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a former mayor of Scarsdale. According to the Associated Press, Bowman got 125,727 votes or 64.3% of the total votes cast, with 89% of voting districts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Levitt Flisser received 69,722 votes, or 35.7%.
Environmental Bond Act passes
Proposition 1, the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act of 2022, passed with 68% of voters statewide in favor of the measure. About 28% rejected the proposition, and 12% didn’t weigh in at all. Leading up to the referendum, the bond act has support from environmental activists, labor unions and many of the candidates in both parties. Now that the act has passed, the state can sell $1.5 billion in bonds to pay for climate mitigation projects, $1.1 billion for flood risk mitigation, $650 million for water quality infrastructure, and $650 million for land and habitat conservation. Another $300 million is allowed for use at the state’s discretion.
