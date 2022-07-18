Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.