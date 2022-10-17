Miriam Levitt Flisser and Jamaal Bowman image

Miriam Levitt Flisser and Jamaal Bowman had a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

 Screenshot

Incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, and Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Republican newcomer to national politics, faced off at a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Westchester Tuesday evening, Oct. 11 on Zoom. The two are vying in the general election on Nov. 8 to represent District 16, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont.

Bowman and Levitt Flisser agreed on the need for Congress to address climate change and better support for special needs children in schools. On other issues, like gun violence and inflation, they diverged.

