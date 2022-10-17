Incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, and Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Republican newcomer to national politics, faced off at a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Westchester Tuesday evening, Oct. 11 on Zoom. The two are vying in the general election on Nov. 8 to represent District 16, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont.
Bowman and Levitt Flisser agreed on the need for Congress to address climate change and better support for special needs children in schools. On other issues, like gun violence and inflation, they diverged.
Westchester County LWV moderator Kathy Meany asked the candidates what federal gun legislation they would support and what measures they would be willing to forgo to get something passed.
Bowman said assault weapons could be banned by age, and gun show loopholes closed. “We did pass some gun reform legislation because of the leadership of Democrat Chris Murphy and others,” he said. “The bill closed the domestic violence loophole and expands mental health supports in schools. We did some work, but there’s a lot more to do.”
Levitt Flisser said, “We’re not a large autocratic system. Going after law-abiding citizens is not the way to go about it.” Rather than focusing on gun ownership “we should go after criminals,” she said.
In rebuttal Bowman said, “The gunman in Sandy Hook was law abiding. The gunman in Buffalo was law abiding, the gunmen in Columbine were law abiding, the gunman at Virginia Tech was law abiding, the gunman at Uvalde was law abiding. It’s not about law abiding. We have a problem with guns in our society and need to deal with it aggressively.”
Moderator Meany asked the candidates about their proposals for the economy and curbing rampant inflation.
Bowman called for “emergency price control legislation” capping the cost of essentials like “utilities, groceries, child care, gasoline and food.” He said legislation he introduced requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes was gaining traction. The money should be “reinvested to help people who are struggling the most,” Bowman said.
“You cannot stop inflation by increasing government spending,” Levitt Flisser countered, noting that government spending had increased to $9 trillion since February 2021. She said excess spending “must stop at the federal level.”
In rebuttal, Bowman said, “We have a system that allows companies to hide profits overseas and corporations are not paying their fair share of taxes. Once we have equity from the private sector, the public sector can invest equitably.”
Meany asked the candidates where they stood on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“We have to emphatically state we support reproductive rights,” said Bowman. “It was a deplorable decision. It was supposed to be settled law.” Several Supreme Court justices said as much when questioned by senators before confirmation and then overturned it when they got on the court, he said.
“We need ethics reform for the Supreme Court to ensure they follow through,” Bowman said. “They have to be held accountable … If Democrats keep the majority we can codify” the right to choose.
Levitt Flisser didn’t have much to say on the subject, only that “New York State should provide supervision for important personal decisions.”
Meany asked the candidates what role the federal government should play in public education and what changes, if any, they support.
“Schools should not be forced to undermine a strong cultural heritage,” Levitt Flisser said. They should not be telling parents their children’s education is “none of their business.”
“Title 1 schools [serving low income students] have been historically underfunded,” said Bowman. He said he agrees with Levitt Flisser that “parents’ voice is critical in education” and parents should engage in discussion with school officials. He also said schools have been “relying on annual standardized tests for too long.” Curricula must include vocational and technical education: “The kids are ready to be blue collar,” he said, but those courses “have been legislated out of our schools.”
Responding to a question about diversity, equity and inclusion in education, Bowman said he was raised by a single mom who was a postal worker in New York City. “I lived, worked and played with kids from all over the world,” he said. “Diversity and inclusion were not forced on us — it was part of our community.” To counter America’s history of segregation, “We need to live together regardless of race, class, religion and background.”
Levitt Flisser said she also grew up in a diverse neighborhood in the Bronx. “I don’t see why it is a difficult situation. The family can do this.”
Meany asked the candidates how people with disabilities could be better served by government.
Levitt Flisser, who is a pediatrician and the medical director for the Bronxville Public Schools, said she personally tries to help kids with disabilities and her school district has especially good programs for children with special needs — programs that were kept open even in summer. “It’s a local issue that can be handled by our communities,” she said.
Bowman said he worked in education for 20 years, as a teacher, counselor and middle school principal. “I made sure our building was accessible and special needs kids included.”
As a legislator, he said he supported increases in benefits for adults. The SSI (Supplemental Security Income) program is “archaic,” Bowman said. “We need to increase assistance so [people who need it] can lead dignified lives.”
Responding to a question on climate change, Bowman said bipartisan support in both chambers is needed to address seasonal flooding and other effects of climate change. He supports a “green new deal for public schools” to transition from dependence on fossil fuels. Also, “We have to educate the next generation to be climate leaders,” he said. He added that he had helped Mamaroneck recover from Hurricane Ida in September 2021, including getting the Army Corps of Engineers to assess the damage.
Levitt Flisser said she had received state citations for environmental projects she initiated as mayor of Scarsdale. “Batteries, wind and other progressive units” should be developed to address climate change problems, she said, “but not right now. The crisis situation has to be taken care of first.”
Meany asked the candidates to explain their views on international issues that affect everyone, like inflation and terrorism. “How involved should the U.S. be in Ukraine, China and Taiwan, nuclear weapons in North Korea, problems in the Middle East?” she asked. “What’s the roadmap for peace?”
“We must be leaders in the world,” said Levitt Flisser. “We weren’t leaders in Afghanistan. We must always unleash the greatest force for good in civilization, which is the power of people.”
Bowman said, “The pathway to peace is diplomacy, not a race to the bottom for profit. We are the strongest, wealthiest nation on earth. We must bring people to the table for diplomatic [discussions].”
Asked for their thoughts on immigration reform, Bowman said the country is suffering from the previous administration’s policies. “We have always welcomed people seeking asylum. I visited the border. We’ve invested a lot more in police” than in aiding immigrants, he said. “Most of the people police stop are not committing any crime.” But, he said, “We need to support efforts to stop migration.”
Levitt Flisser said when her parents came to this country they had to prove their family members here would support them. She said that today, immigrant children are being abused or recruited into criminal behavior, bringing drugs like fentanyl into the country. “Voters, you deserve to be safe and have a secure border … as a leader in the world,” she said. The immigration system has to be “totally overhauled,” she said. “Now it is a complete failure.”
Meany noted that mental health problems have been exacerbated by the pandemic, crime and homelessness and many young people are affected. She asked the candidates what measures they would propose to improve mental health services.
Levitt Flisser said she hopes mental health issues can be treated like any other health issues. She has seen progress in the educational system.
Bowman said, “One major problem is our for-profit health system focuses on profit rather than empathy. When I was a middle school principal we partnered with Montefiore to serve the mental health needs of kids and families … We need a wraparound holistic approach” that focuses on substance abuse, diet, exercise and “communities of care.”
Levitt Flisser said that she volunteered at Montefiore.
Noting that many states are passing laws restricting voting, Meany asked the two candidates how they would make voting more accessible and fair.
“I’m very proud Democrats passed the voting rights act in the House,” said Bowman. “It hasn’t moved in the Senate because of filibuster, which is racist and archaic. Too many Republicans are siding with Trump and fascism … If Democrats keep the House and grow the Senate we can pass the act. I will be traveling to support my colleagues.”
Levitt Flisser said, “We are a nation of laws. I don’t understand why this isn’t an issue for both sides. Voters should be able to express their opinions with no one influencing the outcomes.”
Meany noted that large sums of money were being spent by unknown organizations to influence voters.
Levitt Flisser said she believes in transparency with election laws. Bowman said he was the original co-sponsor of HR 1 getting big money out of politics. “Corporations are not people,” he said. “Too many members [of Congress] on both sides take corporate money.”
In closing, Levitt Flisser said she was “very good at working across the political divide” and Bowman said he had worked on and supported bipartisan legislation. He thanked the League of Women Voters for “uplifting our democracy.”
