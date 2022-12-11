Edgemont 2023-24 budget calendar image
Courtesy Edgemont Schools

Two days after Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton sent a short video to the community in recognition of Inclusive Schools Week from Dec. 5-9, parent Jessica Goh expressed her dismay at the “ableist language” used at the previous board of education meeting during a report on special education.

At the board’s Dec. 6 meeting, Hamilton described Inclusive Schools Week as a “national effort for districts to remind its community about the importance of recognizing the power of total inclusivity and diversity,” a time to “re-center districts on the power of embracing difference and all of its members to promote a sense of belonging and ensuring that we provide opportunities for our students who may be differently abled or traditionally marginalized to be included with intentionality and purpose.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.