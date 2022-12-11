Two days after Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton sent a short video to the community in recognition of Inclusive Schools Week from Dec. 5-9, parent Jessica Goh expressed her dismay at the “ableist language” used at the previous board of education meeting during a report on special education.
At the board’s Dec. 6 meeting, Hamilton described Inclusive Schools Week as a “national effort for districts to remind its community about the importance of recognizing the power of total inclusivity and diversity,” a time to “re-center districts on the power of embracing difference and all of its members to promote a sense of belonging and ensuring that we provide opportunities for our students who may be differently abled or traditionally marginalized to be included with intentionality and purpose.”
Goh, speaking during recognition of the community — Edgemont’s time for public comment — said she is a parent of two children, including one in the Intensive Communication Achievement Program (ICAP) at Greenville Elementary School, and pointed to the district’s report using the term “lower functioning,” which she noted was repeated in the Inquirer’s Dec. 2 article on the presentation.
“I’m sad and frustrated that functioning labels are used today, some 30 years since the ADA and the IDEA were signed into law,” she told the board. “Labels such as ‘high functioning’ and ‘low functioning’ isolate differently abled people from their peers by implying defectiveness. They are exclusionary terms. They undercut our children’s individuality, their abilities and their challenges, emphasizing instead brokenness, being less than, reducing our kids to terms that are used for a malfunctioning machine. Most importantly these labels undermine our children’s humanity.”
Goh said ICAP and other students have not only had issues mainstreaming into general education classrooms, joining after-school clubs, attending grade level field trips and special events, and participating in modified sports.
“We were told it’s not cost effective for the district to provide aides after school to support our children,” Goh said. “Yet years of research have shown that inclusion settings benefit students with and without disabilities. How can we teach students to exist within the mainstream and their mainstream counterparts to coexist with them if we deny each of these groups access to the other and use language that perpetuates the exclusion? And how do we prepare any Edgemont student for the real world if we don’t start setting expectations of inclusion for students at a young age?”
Goh sees so much positivity in the high school ICAP program and its new leader, Jennifer Borelli, whom Goh called “a trailblazer of a teacher who doesn’t take no for an answer and advocates for inclusion in all parts of the school day,” as she runs the Best Buddies program, gets students involved in the school community and beyond through internships and field trips. She also made sure all students could participate in a recent high school dance by making sure there were aides available so the students wouldn’t be excluded.
“And guess what, the students had an amazing time,” Goh said.
Goh also praised the community. “My child has been well received by other students when he mainstreamed this year,” she said. “EHS student leaders are running the Best Buddies for their peers in ICAP. An all-abilities basketball program was started through Edgemont Hoops thanks to Jon Lewis. The PTA and the PTSA CHILD committees are working to drive awareness and support families. Our Edgemont community has been so receptive and embracing of inclusivity, but there is more work to be done.”
Goh would like to see the Edgemont School District “establish itself as a leader in this area as well,” in part by understanding that “words and characterizations are important,” even if the intent is not “malicious.”
“I ask that we redouble our efforts and discard archaic, exclusionary labels when referring to our students,” Goh said. “They are harmful, set a low expectation of what the students can achieve and give mixed messaging about inclusivity. Let’s all move forward together. I know this community and I am confident we can achieve great things to lift up every Edgemont student. Just as Dr. Hamilton said in his video message, ‘When it comes to Edgemont, all means all.’”
Neither Hamilton nor any of the board of education members responded to the matter following Goh’s statement.
The two main items on the agenda for the Dec. 5 meeting were a budget timeline presented by assistant superintendent for business and administration Bryan Paul and a five-year capital facilities plan update made by new director of facilities Ray Renda.
Paul said the 2023-24 budget proposal will be presented to the school board and the public for discussion on Feb. 28, with a vote set for May 18. He noted that as of now there are currently “some known and unknown” factors that will drive the creation of the budget over the coming months.
Among other factors, Paul expects another decrease in enrollment next year, which impacts services and staffing; two of the four contracts need to be negotiated (teacher aides and custodial/maintenance unit); transportation costs need to be estimated; and nontax income to the district must be determined from various sources.
Renda said a buildings’ conditions survey was last completed in 2020 and the next one is due in 2025. While a lot of work has been completed, the district has had to alter or curb some work due to rising costs and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and rising interest rates, pushing some projects into the future and making them potentially even more costly. For projects not currently slated to be completed, Renda and his department prioritized projects from the five-year plan on a scale of 1-4:
· 1) Items of noncode compliance or items that impact life safety;
· 2) Items that must be corrected and if not corrected there is a risk of increasing building damage or deterioration;
· 3) Similar to No. 2, but a lesser extent and not as critical, which can generally be patched or repaired;
· 4) Items of aesthetic nature.
Some of the major buildings and grounds that need attention sooner rather than later include: certain windows at the elementary schools; the Edgemont and Seely Place boilers; the HVAC systems at Edgemont and Greenville; driving and parking surfaces at Edgemont; the oil tank at Seely Place; the Edgemont and Greenville tennis courts; the elementary school playgrounds; interior doors at Seely Place; data connections between the buildings at Edgemont; and some interior building finishes and lighting.
“We’re just trying to be proactive in our approach,” Renda said.
Paul said the goal is to outline an “aggressive approach” and look at budgets and the capital reserve fund to begin planning for the next round of projects.
