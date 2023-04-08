Inquiry and Innovation image
Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

According to the “Inquiry and Innovation: A Scarsdale Approach” education report, the Scarsdale School District has more questions than answers when it comes to things like approaching media literacy and technology in schools.

Like the other education reports presented this school year, which Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said are organized around themes that “can meaningfully articulate our priorities for teaching and learning, illustrate how our approaches to the work are visible across programs, disciplines and levels of education,” the March 27 report presented by Dr. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment; William Yang, K-12 coordinator of digital learning and literacy; Jeannie Crowley, director of technology and innovation; and Meredith Dutra, high school technology integration specialist, was a change from the standard technology report of the past.

