According to the “Inquiry and Innovation: A Scarsdale Approach” education report, the Scarsdale School District has more questions than answers when it comes to things like approaching media literacy and technology in schools.
Like the other education reports presented this school year, which Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said are organized around themes that “can meaningfully articulate our priorities for teaching and learning, illustrate how our approaches to the work are visible across programs, disciplines and levels of education,” the March 27 report presented by Dr. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment; William Yang, K-12 coordinator of digital learning and literacy; Jeannie Crowley, director of technology and innovation; and Meredith Dutra, high school technology integration specialist, was a change from the standard technology report of the past.
The report explored themes “including and beyond technology,” according to McIntosh, looking at “factors that drive and inspire change” in curriculum and approaches to teaching and learning, and the Center for Innovation (CFI), which is directed by McIntosh, Crowley and Yang.
“Through this purposeful inquiry, we’ll explore ways to widen its impact even more, be more inclusive, responsive and aligned with our vision for a Scarsdale graduate,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh said he was asked “a very straightforward and important question related to the curriculum budget from a member of the community” a month ago: “What exactly drives curriculum and instructional change?”
While compliance to state standards is one answer, McIntosh said it could be handled “creatively to maximize its positive impact on students and minimize any negative impacts on time or resources.” Another part of the answer revolves around “external drivers” such as “educational standards — national or state — that inspire adaptations to existing practices and pathways for student learning.”
“We’ve also incorporated research and education that reflects advances in the art and science of teaching and learning,” McIntosh said. “We do this through engagement with various universities, content focus councils, noted research and educational networks. As well, we take advantage of our learning network, the Tri-State Consortium, to provide structured feedback in areas of district identified growth, recent feedback on multitiered systems of support, well-being and most recently in advanced topics, have had direct and meaningful impact on our practice.”
(The Tri-State Consortium is an independent association of high performing school districts that provides consulting and evaluation services to districts in the tri-state area.)
McIntosh said there is also “inquiry that invites innovation,” that is centered around the question: “How can we as a community of educators make the learning experience better for our students?” The goal is for a “richer, more engaging, more relevant” education “that better prepares our students to engage meaningfully, sustainably, powerfully, collaboratively and ethically in a dynamic world we live in.”
He said the district uses “external and internal research” to drive its decisions from national trends to observations in its own classrooms.
“If you walk through our classrooms, auditoriums, laboratories, art studios, gymnasiums, gardens, outdoor learning environments, from nature trails to high ropes, you’ll see the evidence of student learning that grew from a question, questions that were research ideas that were nurtured, and then in many cases have expanded practices that have become part of our fabric,” McIntosh said. “And for every success, of course, there are and should be stories of failure or ideas that had their time, and for reasons of relevancy, technology or redundancy released from our curriculum or instructional practice, none of which we will be highlighting tonight.”
McIntosh likened the process to seeds rooting and over time producing a “robust and thriving forest of positive systemic change” with an alliteration frenzy of inquiry, investigation, iteration, innovation and integration leading the charge. He noted Scarsdale Teachers Collaborative (ST@C) classes, which are short, focused classes, came from the question, “How do we provide the most responsive, targeted, easy-to-access and meaningful professional development within our learning community?” Changes in use of classroom space and a shift away from traditional furniture came from, “What learning environment design inspires the type of learning we value?”
Developing media literacy
For McIntosh the district is still “near the beginning of our journey” as the Core program became Keystone at Scarsdale Middle School when asking, “What structures in middle school best support students’ well-being and need for connection?” That change was reflected in the creation of Scarsdale Middle School Today (http://bit.ly/417UuON), which has shifted to a student-run program.
Yang focused on media literacy, which he said “has been an inquiry that has taken time to nurture and develop.” He also used the seed metaphor for inquiry and innovation, but he focused on bamboo, which can take several years to grow, but when it does it grows and spreads quickly.
That’s what’s been happening as teachers noticed students “were increasingly encountering many types of media texts in their lives,” which led to discussions and questions “around the need for our students to assess the varying quality of information, entertainment and persuasion that surround them.” The media teachers were discussing a decade ago is different than what there was before the pandemic, and different from what there is now.
“Students will need to learn how to access, analyze, evaluate and responsibly create with media texts,” Yang said. “How might we support students in this area?”
Critical thinking
Media literacy is a key focus for educators who themselves are sifting through the rubble. “Many of us have identified media literacy as a field in education that can help prepare students with the skills, strategies and dispositions needed to think critically and communicate responsibly in the media saturated world,” Yang said.
Dutra and Paul Tomizawa, the district’s lead technology integration specialist, started a K-12 focus group of administrators, teachers, librarians and technology specialists, while also participating in Scarsdale Teachers Institute and ST@C courses, national conferences and partnering with experts “to align our practice around media literacy.”
“All of this professional learning in our district directly contributes to student learning as teachers across levels are currently researching, collaborating and developing lessons to support students,” Yang said. “One area of focus in media literacy is how we determine the reliability of media and how to critically analyze information in multiple formats. This research can range from teaching students how to avoid clickbait on sites to teaching strategies on detecting an author’s bias and intent in media texts.
“In addition to critically analyzing media we’re also understanding that students need to learn how to communicate with various forms of media. Students across levels engage in projects integrated with curriculum to share their knowledge in a variety of media formats from podcasts to video editing.”
Librarians throughout the district are curating resources to help faculty, students and families navigate this new age.
At the high school, Dutra, who won a 2023 TELL Award for Outstanding Innovative Teacher from the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center, said her inquiry started during the COVID-19 pandemic when she noticed changes in her own use of social media.
“I could not take traditional news anymore and if my intake of social media was changing, the way I was getting information, I was reflecting on how that was changing with our students,” she said. “Before becoming a technology specialist, I was a social studies and history teacher, so I really could see those connections.”
Dutra wanted to know more about the “climate and information that was coming at our students at a rapid pace,” so she partnered with Heather Waters to draft a CFI grant to bring in experts to help the faculty begin to understand the potential impacts on students. They enlisted award-winning media expert Mosheh Oinounou to speak to students as they pondered the “bias and reliability in their news sources.”
Last year the high school began collecting data about student social media “consumption,” a collaborative effort between multiple departments.
“This year, our lessons have grown tremendously,” Dutra said. “We are now looking at algorithms, ethical AI [artificial intelligence], generative AI and I’ve worked with about 10 to 12 teachers on these topics specifically in English and social studies classes. We’ve expanded throughout the building with teachers that are beyond even me working collaboratively with them directly, but just being ‘thought partners’ with one another, and we began looking at our work ahead.”
Yang said new questions abound for the coming months. Among them are, “How can we further build capacity and develop shared experiences with media literacy for our students?” and, “How can media literacy be a helpful approach to develop critical thinking around new and emerging media in the future?”
Family support
All of the topics mentioned throughout the presentation are helping the district develop a workshop series that Yang said is “geared for families so that our students can be surrounded with support in the community.”
Media literacy has also become a “priority” in the district’s new technology plan, according to Yang, as the district has “moved from seed to tree” in helping “position Scarsdale at the forefront of researching and developing these new fields, but more importantly to adequately prepare our students for an ever-changing and complex world.”
McIntosh called CFI, which is in its 10th year, “a mechanism for launching inquiries that have led to improvements for students.” He said this is the right time to reflect on the program, including its “error rate” as it determines the district’s “needs and next steps.”
Crowley went back to the seed comparison, noting “you can’t just jump from question to action,” emphasizing the importance of “a period of reflection to engage.” She said CFI, in simple terms, is a “grant program for small groups to make big leaps in education.”
Over the last decade there have been eight CFI grant cycles, 113 unique grant recipients and 42 funded projects (13 elementary school, 12 middle school, 15 high school, two professional development or K-12). Dutra raised the obvious questions of, “Could it be bigger?” and “How do we grow that number so more people are participating?”
In studying CFI data, Crowley said there wasn’t enough of a deep dive into the motivations of those who applied for grants and didn’t follow through, those projects that might have been turned into other initiatives or found other funding or whether they were coming from new teachers or veteran teachers. She also said some of the applications didn’t require actual grants as they were more about networking opportunities.
“After this reflection … we wanted to know how do we support innovation and inquiry for everyone?” Crowley said. “How do we create a space that has a sense of belonging for all members of the community to come in, not just a subset of the community?”
After getting some mixed feedback, the CFI leaders are exploring partnering with Harvard’s Project Zero “to learn from their own work creating centers for innovation, which they actually rebranded as centers for inquiry, having gone through this process themselves,” Crowley said.
Board of education questions
School board member Colleen Brown, at the behest of community members, wondered how health and wellness were taken into consideration when determining how much education-based screen time students were exposed to.
Crowley said the district doesn’t have data on that, responding that within the classroom it’s “somewhere between zero and eight hours.” Conversations have already commenced with elementary school principals for a screen time survey later this year to determine a “range of what’s actually happening so we can anchor the conversation in real data.”
“There’s no centralized way to collect that information, so we’re in the process of developing … ways to collect that [data] in a way that’s not overly burdensome for teachers and students,” Crowley said. “Yes, it’s a priority. Yes, we’re making movement on it this year. And then once we have that measurement, we’ll be able to say, ‘Okay, now that we know what’s happening, let’s break that down and just say, is that too much? Is that not enough? Does this reinforce our assumptions, challenge our assumptions?’ … I think the important first step [is] to get solid data to work with.”
Yang said it’s all part of creating a “healthy media diet.”
Board member Bob Klein wondered what was happening with this topic beyond Scarsdale. Crowley said most benchmarking is being done by the American Pediatrics Association, but she said it’s “not terribly nuanced.” She also noted they are looking at “screen time as a whole,” and there is no “universally agreed upon” definition. Does a SMART Board count?
“We have no baseline data right now … Quite frankly, it’s an exciting challenge that we could be the ones developing this for use by others,” Crowley said, suggesting that Scarsdale could create a model for measuring and defining the issue of screen time, and could provide leadership for other schools.
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti asked how different software used by students is evaluated. Crowley said a survey about technology in conjunction with the Parent Teacher Council is being formulated as each teacher has the opportunity to make unique decisions within their classroom. Crowley said this is also the time to respond to the unexpected and accelerated need for technology during the pandemic and ask, “Okay, why?” and “go back and look at those decisions to see if they still make sense.” She said that would involve “a community process.”
School board vice president Ron Schulhof asked about collecting data on the use of school devices at home to see how much more screen time happens for education after hours. Crowley said that could happen, but noted it would be a “manual process.”
Schulhof also wondered about the CFI going forward and expanding the “breadth” of applicants. McIntosh said the type of past grants that were turned down should be reexamined.
“But now — as we think about it and we look at it and we widen our definition of it — if I could take a time machine back, I would have argued for the more,” he said. “One example is a group of French teachers at the high school [who] came and said [they] want to get novels in French… for students to do independent reading, knowing that the science around choice and voice, and volume of reading is something that builds passion, stamina and vocabulary. This is something that we wanted to try. They didn’t get it through the Center for Innovation, but we found that textbook [funding] so that did go forward. But it really, really connects back to what Jeannie’s talking about, which is giving those permissions and really nurturing an environment of innovation.”
Yang would like to see CFI serve students directly as well.
“We’ve seen a nice revival in [students applying for] the social entrepreneurship grant this year … so we would love to see how we can use the Center for Innovation as a vehicle for supporting student innovation as well,” he said.
